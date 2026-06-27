WWE EVOLVE TV RESULTS (6/24): Aaron Rourke vs. Max Abrams for Evolve Championship, Wendy Choo vs. Nikkita Lyons, Kai Kavari vs. Kale Dixon

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WWE EVOLVE SUCCESSION III

JUNE 24, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

STREAMED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Peter Rosenberg, Blake Howard

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Chuey Martinez

-Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke, flanked by Cappuccino Jones, Marcus Mathers, and Sam Holloway, was shown walking outside. He said he owns Succession. Likewise, Max Abrams, with The Mog Squad, said he was going to officially start Hot Boy Summer. Nikkita Lyons posed and preened with Sloane Jacobs. Evolve Women’s Champion Wendy Choo was shown walking into the building. She cut a serious promo on Lyons, saying that she would remain the champion.

(1) WENDY CHOO (c) vs. NIKKITA LYONS (w/Sloane Jacobs) – Evolve Women’s Championship Match

Former champions Kendal Grey and Kali Armstrong sat on either side of Zena Sterling in the VIP Lounge. Champ Choo and Kita locked up tightly and wrestled each other to the ground. Lyons missed a high kick but connected with a low one. Choo came off the ropes with a Thesz Press, followed by a barrage of punches. She landed a baseball slide dropkick on Lyons, then delivered a flying headscissors. They took the fight to the floor, where Choo landed a cannonball dive. Back in the ring, Lyons missed a low kick but hit a high one to take control of the match before a quick commercial break. [c]

Back from the break, Choo tried fighting back but was overwhelmed by Lyons. Choo dropped Lyons with a DDT as Kita’s feet were on the ropes. She leveled her with her hammerlock clothesline, then proceeded to thump on Lyons for a bit before settling into a rear chinlock. Lyons landed what looked like a Rose Plant to Choo for a near fall. The champ came back to lock on a Dirt Nap, but Lyons rolled to the floor with it to break the hold. Back in the ring, Choo climbed the ropes with Lyons, who delivered a stunning Michinoku Driver from the second turnbuckle for a very believable near fall.

A frustrated Lyons screamed at Choo before decking her with a straight right hand. Choo caught Lyons as she was climbing the ropes and lifted her up for a powerbomb, then locked in the Dirt Nap. Sloane Jacobs threw the title belt in the ring, then climbed up on the apron to distract the referee as Lyons was tapping out. Choo released the hold to go over and take a swing at Jacobs, who dropped down to the floor, only to get attacked by Laynie Luck. As the referee watched Jacobs and Luck fight to the back, Lyons tried to blast Choo with the title belt, but Choo ducked and rolled her up before the referee turned around to count to two. As the referee was getting the belt out of the ring, Lyons grabbed a large crystal that was lying in the corner for some reason and walloped Choo with it. She then landed a roundhouse kick to the chin to cinch the deal.

WINNER: Nikkita Lyons at 13:31 to become the new Evolve Women’s Champion.

(Miller’s Take: This got very exciting toward the end, beginning with that big Michinoku Driver from the second rope. There were a couple of times when I thought the match was over, so this one kept me on my toes. I’m a little surprised that Choo’s title reign was so short, and even more surprised at who ended it. I would love to see Choo back in NXT. I see Big Kat Kita’s title reign becoming a problem with Sloane Jacobs.)

-After the match, Lyons got a bit emotional as she was handed the belt, but quickly got back into character and proudly raised her new title over her head.

-A video package highlighted how the Evolve championship can lead to a higher level of success, noting that Austin Theory and Drew McIntyre are former Evolve champions.

-Chuey Martinez sat down with KevOnStage in the VIP Lounge. He asked him if he was looking forward to being the guest GM next week. It’s Gal interrupted and sat down next to KevOnStage and complained about not being prepared for Cutler James last week. KevOnStage told him he could have preparation time and announced It’s Gal vs. Cutler James for next week. A frustrated Gal stood up and left.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(2) KAI KAVARI vs. KALE DIXON

The former Chase U alumnus was touted as one of the new talents as advertised last week. Dixon strutted to the ring, full of attitude. He started trash-talking Kavari right out of the gate. He put the boots to Kavari in the corner, then put him down with a short-arm clothesline. Kavari fired back but got put down with a superkick. Dixon landed a backhanded chop to Kavari’s back that sounded like it took the skin off. Kavari came back with a springboard elbow to the face. As Kavari began to fire up, he spotted a beautiful blonde lady standing at the ring entrance. Dixon took advantage of the distraction to level Kavari with a discus punch for the win.

WINNER: Kale Dixon at 3:38.

(Miller’s Take: It was obvious from his entrance that Dixon is a heel here in Evolve. Since the blonde lady (whom the announcers pretended not to recognize) was clapping after the match, I’m going to assume that she’s with him. Dixon is a fine hand in the ring and should make a great addition to Evolve if NXT has nothing for him to do.)

-A video package aired of a mysterious female who spoke in riddles. She had short blonde hair, with a black line painted down her chin. She told us to fear the unknown. It kind of looked like something out of a bad 80s new wave video.

-The Mog Squad, dressed all in white, made their way to the ring and began picking on KevOnStage. He said all they had on him is hair and muscles. He made their match against ID 1.0 an elimination match. The Mog Squad threw a hissy fit. [c]

(3) AARON ROURKE (c) vs. MAX ABRAMS (w/The Mog Squad) – Evolve Championship Match

Harlem Lewis was shown seated in the VIP Lounge before the main event. Rourke took the boots to Abrams immediately and soon ejected him from the ring. As The Mog Squad tried to help him up, Rourke took them all out with a dive. Back in the ring, Rourke continued to thump Abrams. He landed a couple of knife-edge chops, strutted, and wooed. Soon afterward, The Mog Squad distracted Rourke long enough for Abrams to take control of the bout. In an inset, Chuey Martinez interviewed Harlem Lewis about his thoughts on the match. [c]

Back from the break, Abrams hit a beautiful missile dropkick that sent the champ reeling. Abrams went for the Main Objective, but Rourke caught him and dropped him to the mat. He did an Iyo Sky kip up, then executed a powerslam off the ropes for a two-count. Rourke tweaked his knee when he tried to stick a landing from a missed split-legged moonsault. Abrams hit a big neckbreaker for a very believable near fall. Abrams screamed at Rourke to stay down as he stomped on him. They slugged it out mid-ring as Rourke said, “Is that the best you’ve got, pretty boy?” They traded stiff right hands, forearms, and kicks. Rourke hit a wicked spin kick before Abrams fell on top of a spent Rourke for a two-count.

The referee ate another spin kick from Rourke when Abrams ducked. Rourke connected with the intended recipient on a second kick and covered Abrams, but the referee was still out. The Mog Squad took advantage of the referee snoozing in the corner to enter the ring and corner Rourke. Harlem Lewis slid into the ring to stand with Rourke against the Moggers, but Braxton Cole grabbed Lewis by the legs and dragged him out to the floor, where the two men began brawling. Rourke began to take on The Mog Squad by himself, but C.J. Valor nailed Rourke right between the eyes with the title belt, then quickly made his exit. Abrams very slowly crawled over to Rourke and covered him as the referee finally recovered, but Rourke kicked out at the last second. The Mog Squad once again tried to assault the champ, but Sam Holloway, Cappuccino Jones, and Marcus Mathers ran out to make the save. They brawled on the outside as Rourke climbed the ropes and landed a Molly-Go-Round for the pin.

WINNER: Aaron Rourke at 13:44 to retain the Evolve Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a fun trainwreck. Rourke just gets better with each match, and he carries himself as a champion of the highest caliber. Abrams has cocky down to a science, and he’s as athletic as they come. All the outside shenanigans played into the storyline. Good, solid title defense for Rourke.)

-After Rourke made his way to the back, Cappuccino Jones and Marcus Mathers squared up with Santi Rivera and Jacari Ball, but Foreman Thatcher’s security slid into the ring to step between them. Suddenly, Zanov and Ash attacked The Mog Squad. They extended their hands to Jones and Mathers but proceeded to pound them when they accepted the handshakes, proving that they are equal opportunity offenders. The show ended with Viktor Zanov and Shido Ash posing in the ring.

FINAL THOUGHTS: The match in the middle was a bathroom break, but the title matches that sandwiched it were both very good. Although I’m a big fan of Wendy Choo, she was unimpressive as champion in the short time she carried the title. Big Kat Kita’s victory proves that they haven’t given up on Lyons yet. She’s worked herself back into great shape and has a unique air to her character that’s unlike anyone else in WWE. I could easily see Rourke retire the Evolve Championship before getting called up to NXT full-time. I’m curious to see who the mysterious woman in the video package is and what she brings to the table, along with Kale Dixon, a survivor of the absolute worst faction in NXT history. See you next week!