FREE PODCAST 6/29 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America – AEW Forbidden Door post-show: Zilem & JB discuss Will Ospreay and Mercedes Moné winning Owen Hart Cup tournaments, Kenny Omega vs. Zack Sabre Jr., more (130 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Brian Zilem and Jerud Buhagiar (JB) break down a wild AEW Forbidden Door PPV. Will Ospreay and Mercedes Moné captured the Owen Hart Cup tournaments to earn World Championship matches at All In, while Kenny Omega and Zack Sabre Jr. delivered in a Match of the Year contender. Elsewhere on the card, Jon Moxley survived Bandido in a brutal Continental Championship defense, Jay White made his return to help Cope & Christian Cage retain the AEW World Tag Team Titles, Andrade finally turned on MJF inside the steel cage, and Thekla successfully defended the AEW Women’s World Championship against Starlight Kid. We also discuss Maya World’s breakout performance and Mark Briscoe earning an AEW World Championship match.

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