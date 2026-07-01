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FREE PODCAST 6/30 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Fann on Sami’s title win, Oba-Brock and Seth-Roman at Summerslam, CM Punk’s next move, Ospreay, Gunther-Aldis, more (139 min.)

July 1, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Rich Fann, a PWTorch columnist.

CURRENT EVENTS TOPICS…

  • Oba Femi’s decision to forgo his earned World Title shot for now after winning King of the Ring and instead facing Brock Lesnar at Summerslam
  • Did Oba have his first small misstep on a promo since his arrival on the main roster?
  • Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins added to Summerslam and how it was set up
  • Iyo Sky challenging Liv Morgan and a misstep with Liv’s character
  • Forbidden Door as a concept and did Sunday’s show support it continuing
  • Does Ospreay need to win because All In is their biggest show and because of the setting?
  • The history of Survivor of the Fittest as a match concept and a preview of Wednesday’s match
  • Is it time for Queen Aminata to get a push in AEW, perhaps winning the TBS Title
  • Nic Nemeth winning TNA Title from Santana, and what’s next for Santana
  • Sami as WWE champ and whether he falls into a “gold watch novelty” category or a full-fledged “best for business centerpiece act” category as WWE Champion
  • The Vision disintegrating and where it could be headed
  • Nick Aldis vs. Gunther angle
  • MJF vs. Mark Briscoe preview
  • Survival of the Fittest, and extended thoughts on Queen Aminata as a potential winner

MAILBAG QUESTIONS…

  • Some complaints about how the Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar match was set up on Raw
  • Pro and cons of King of the Ring as a one-night tournament versus current format spread over weeks
  • Raw’s viewership on Netflix and how to frame it as a success or disappointment
  • Frustraton with the Death Riders acting as heels in one segment and babyface in another segment on the same show or week to week
  • What’s next for CM Punk (with some minor spoilers regarding this Friday’s Smackdown to provide context and fuel conjecture).
  • At the end, some LeBron James talk regarding the possibility of joining the Knicks or the Timberwolves

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