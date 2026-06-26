EXCLUSIVE: Maya World says “It meant so much” to main event ROH Supercard of Honor PPV in Women’s Survial of the Fittest match

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Maya World’s current inspirational run of to the finals of the Owen Hart Foundation tournament after the tragic passing of her brother earlier this month didn’t happen overnight. She has shown steady growth in ROH and during her brief appearances in AEW throughout 2026 prior to getting an opportunity to enter the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament as a substitute for Stardom wrestler Sareee, who wasn’t cleared to compete by AEW’s medical team.

One of her biggest opportunities in 2026 came in May at the ROH Supercard of Honor PPV where she competed in the main event to challenge five other women when Athena defended the ROH Women’s World Title against World, Yuka Sakasaki, Trish Adora, Zayda Steel, and Billie Starkz in a Survival of the Fittest match. World said it meant a lot to her to be in an all women main event on an ROH PPV.

“It meant so much,” said World of the experience of being in an all female PPV main event during an interview on Radican Worldwide available now for PWTorch VIP members. “Like, I, I remember the build-up to it, and I was just, that’s all I would talk about with Hyan (her tag team partner), just with anyone who was also excited for me. It’s Ring of Honor.

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“So, main eventing a pay-per-view first of all is just insane. And then, of course, being in there with five other women who are just hungry, who wanna show what Ring of Honor’s all about, while also, you know, kicking each other’s ass.”

World said the crowd and atmosphere in the building during the main event helped her capitalize on a great opportunity for her personally during the match, as she ended up being the last woman eliminated after over 26 minutes of action. “And then the crowd was just great,” said World. “And of course, it was just so great to be a part of because even that came really early on for me.

“It was just something that I was really grateful for the opportunity for that and it just like, small things that have happened up until this moment that, you know, Forbidden Door, has definitely helped me build my confidence and just improve every time I get in the ring. And so that was one of the things that definitely gave me a boost of confidence to the very end.”

World is set to face her hero, Mercedes Mone, in the finals of the Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament on June 28 at the Forbidden Door PPV. The match is being billed as being part of a triple main event alongside Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay in the Men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Final and Team MJF vs. Team Mark Briscoe in a 12 Man Steel Cage match. The show will be available to watch on PPV on HBO Max, traditional PPV providers, and PPV.com. Starting at 8 p.m. ET. The Zero Hour pre-show will air free on HBO Max and YouTube beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

To hear the entire interview with Maya World GO VIP.