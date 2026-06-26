FREE PODCAST 6/26 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss PWTorch Newsletter #393 (6-22-96) including WCW Great American Bash, Dick Murdoch dies at 49, Rey Misterio debuts, Nash and Hall attack Bischoff, more (178 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:
- Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite followed by a preview of the Forbidden Door PPV
- Review of NXT TV and then a preview of the Great American Bash PLE
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw and then a preview of WWE Night of Champions
- A preview of the TNA Slammiversary PPV with an overview of the state of TNA
- A look at New Japan’s Korakuen Hall show
- Thoughts on Joe Doering going into hospice care
- The latest UFC happenings and a preview
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