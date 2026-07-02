WWE YOU TUBE VIDEO REVIEW: Do these match up with your picks for best debuts and reviews?

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This year so far has brought WWE fans many memorable, high-impact moments. We’ve seen the rise of Oba Femi, Sami Zayn becoming the Undisputed WWE Champion, and the Bloodline getting back together again, amongst many other occurrences.

In the last six months, there have also been many debuts and returns to the company that have made headlines. Maybe it’s someone who’s never been in the company or someone returning from injury. Perhaps a call-up from NXT has made the fans’ interest levels rise.

In recognition of 2026 officially being half way over, the WWE YouTube channel uploaded another video to their WWE Playlist series. This time they uploaded all of the debuts and returns that have happened within the first six months of the year. The video recaps some of the year’s most exciting moments, while getting fans excited for the many debuts and returns that will surely happen in the next six months.

This is a cool video showing everyone the amount of turnover the main roster has on a monthly basis. There are no weeks off, which means that there are constant releases and injuries. When roster cuts happen, other wrestlers either debut or come back in order to fill the gap. The roster then gets even bigger when wrestlers come back from being injured.

Some of these debuts and returns, such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, led right into WrestleMania: Vegas this year. Their returns led to major matches and storylines that are still going on today. Others, like Danhausen and Oba Femi, have catapulted them to fame so large that they have a legitimate claim to be the most popular wrestlers in the company.

There are also the surprises, such as Brie Bella and Paige, who excite the fans the most. It’s clear that whenever someone debuts in or returns to WWE, they’re going to be treated like a big deal.

Overall, this was a great video showcasing the debuts and returns that happened during the first six months of 2026. Fans enjoy when someone returns to WWE or when they show up on the main roster for the first time. A lot of them have changed the company for the better. Danhausen is one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE, appearing on national television, selling out t-shirts, and just being himself.

Many NXT call ups, such as Ethan Page, Ricky Saints, and Sol Ruca, as well as a faction in Fatal Influence, have shown the main roster audience their talent. Trick Williams won the WWE United States Championship four months after he debuted on Friday Night SmackDown.

It’s clear that change is necessary in the constantly moving environment that is the WWE main roster. The amount of impactful debuts and returns so far in 2026 shows that the rest of the year will be even more exciting to watch.