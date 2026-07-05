NXT TV RESULTS (6/30): Miller’s alt perspective on Tatum Paxley vs. Kelani Jordan, Jackson Drake vs. Mason Rook, Vanity Project vs. Galeno & Wagner Jr. for NXT Tag Titles

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NXT TV REPORT

JUNE 30, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-A recap of The Great American Bash opened the show.

-Mike Rome introduced the new NXT Women’s Champion, Kendal Grey. She admitted that she was more nervous coming out to talk to them than she was wrestling in the main event this last Sunday. She also admitted that she wasn’t a great talker and asked the crowd to bear with her. She said she ran through the Evolve roster but came up short when she moved up to NXT. She said, sitting across from Lola Vice last week, she looked like a champion in her designer dress, but that wasn’t her. She claimed to be more of a tomboy and said she can’t stand sitting in the makeup chair for more than five minutes, and even then, she wipes most of it off before she comes out. She said she won’t dress like a Barbie, and she’ll probably be nervous as hell every time she talks, but when the bell rings, she’ll wrestle like a champion. She said the other girls in the locker room will realize they can’t keep up with Kendal.

-Women’s Speed Champion and Kendal’s BFF, Wren Sinclair, came out and presented Grey with a cake. Kelani Jordan came out and complained about not getting any opportunities. She said she was viciously assaulted by a lunatic for speaking her truth. As she spoke, Tatum Paxley rose up from behind the barricade, stood on it, and leaped off with a flying press onto Jordan. Sinclair and Grey gobbled handfuls of cake while the chaos ensued on the floor. They looked at the camera and mumbled, “Welcome to NXT!” as they continued shoving handfuls of cake in their mouths.

(Miller’s Take: Good opening segment and a good promo from the new champ. Kendal Grey is who she is, and what you see is what you get. I wouldn’t call her charismatic, but there’s an honesty about her that is refreshing in a business where many sound like they’re reciting a memorized script. If you haven’t seen them, I’d encourage you to watch Wren Sinclair’s social media posts with Kendal. The cake thing is so them, and it was fun seeing them stuffing their faces as Paxley thumped Jordan all the way to the back.)

-Vic Joseph ran down tonight’s AAA-flavored card before they abruptly cut to the back, where Keanu Carver had just attacked AAA Latin American Champion El Hijo del Vikingo, who was set to defend against E.K. Prosper. He yelled that there wouldn’t be a title match tonight as referees pulled him away and GM Robert Stone called for medical. [c]

-Back from the break, Izzi Dame was whining to herself about how she should be a champion. Women’s North American Champion Zaria walked up and told her she was desperate now that The Culling was falling apart. They were interrupted by loud metal music. Dame opened the door to the women’s locker room to find Lizzy Rain rocking out as strobe lights flashed. When Dame asked what she was doing, she replied, “I’m making it rain, baby!” Dame shouted to Zaria that she would fix everything herself, then walked away.

-In another part of the building, an enraged Kelani Jordan complained to Robert Stone about being attacked by Tatum Paxley. He said he was done with them and booked them against each other in the main event tonight. He then turned his attention to Keanu Carver. He angrily told Carver that since he ruined the Latin American title match, he could face E.K. Prosper tonight. That doesn’t sound like much of a punishment to me.

(1) THE VANITY PROJECT (Brad Baylor & Ricky Smokes w/Jackson Drake & Myka Lockwood) vs. GALENO & EL HIJO DEL DR. WAGNER JR. – NXT Tag Team Championship Match

Smokes opened the match with the large Galeno but soon tagged out after being manhandled by him. Wagner tagged in and continued the assault, ending with a dive over the top rope onto Baylor and Smokes on the floor. Since they took the fight to the floor, does anyone want to guess what happened next? If you guessed a commercial break, you’re correct. [c]

Back from the break, the champs were in control. Wagner made the tag to his brother, Galeno, who came in and laid waste to Smokes and Baylor. Galeno ran the ropes to pick up speed, then landed a splash for a two-count. Wagner executed a leapfrog over his partner into a dropkick to Smokes that looked really sharp. The Vanity Project reacted by executing a double team move of their own against Wagner for a two-count. Galeno then delivered a reverse suplex on Baylor for a near fall. Wagner leaped off his brother’s shoulders with a splash to Smokes, who kicked out of the pin attempt. Galeno backdropped Baylor on top of his partner accidentally, then ran shoulder-first into the ring post when Baylor moved out of the way. The Vanity Project hit an assisted stomp off the top rope for the pinfall.

WINNER: The Vanity Project at 10:11 to retain the NXT Tag Team Championship.

(Miller’s Take: We haven’t seen nearly enough title defenses from The Vanity Project, so this was good to see. The excellent performance from Wagner & Galeno may be the catalyst someone needs to tune into AAA and see what these two are all about, and that’s certainly the goal.)

-In the back, BirthRight, OTM, Sean Legacy (minus his partner, DVD), DarkState, and Moreno & Dar overwhelmed GM Stone as each argued for a tag team title shot. Stone booked a fatal four-way for next week but left out Moreno & Dar, telling them to build their résumé and come see him. [c]

(2) JACKSON DRAKE (w/The Vanity Project) vs. MASON ROOK

The Vanity Project remained in the ring after their successful title defense to await the arrival of Rook. Drake tried an early headlock takedown, but couldn’t budge the massive Rook, who laid in a couple of chops that could have taken down an oak tree. Strangely enough, the match was interrupted by the very loud ringtone on Booker T’s phone. He answered a video call from Kam Hendrix, who said he was nearly cleared to wrestle. Joseph, like the rest of us, wondered aloud why Booker T’s phone was synced up with the production truck. They briefly cut back to the match before going to a commercial break, even though both wrestlers were still in the ring. [c]

Back from the break, Drake got his knees up to thwart a splash attempt by Rook. The big man fired back with more massive chops, followed by a cannonball that decimated Drake. The former Evolve champ came back with an amazing springboard stomp that earned him a near fall. Drake hit a tornado DDT for another near fall and followed that up with a poisonrana that Rook amazingly popped up from. He delivered a huge powerbomb to Drake for a two-count. Myka Lockwood hopped up onto the ring apron for the distraction while Smokes entered the ring to interfere, but Rook pressed him and threw him over the top rope onto Baylor. Drake sneaked up from behind to deliver a backstabber and got the three-count as Lockwood surreptitiously held Rook’s foot down to prevent him from kicking out.

WINNER: Jackson Drake at 11:52.

(Miller’s Take: This was a really good power vs. speed match. Both men looked impressive and scored believable near falls. The interference from the other members of The Vanity Project was pretty much a given and gives Rook the excuse he needs for a rematch.)

-After the match, Rook destroyed Baylor and Smokes, much to the dismay of Drake.

-In the locker room, Tate Wilder got E.K. Prosper fired up for his match against Keanu Carver. [c]

-Kali Armstrong visited GM Stone in his office and asked what she had to do to get an opportunity. He told her that actions speak louder than words. She said she’d do that.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(3) E.K. PROSPER vs. KEANU CARVER

Prosper wisely used his speed to his advantage early in the match, but it wasn’t long before Carver began mauling him. Prosper fought his way to his feet, but was promptly put back down by the massive Carver. Prosper managed to knock Carver out of the ring, then knocked him down with a dive to the floor. Carver popped back up, but Prosper stayed on the offense with a tornado DDT to the floor before they, of course, cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

The Progressive guy reminded a woman who asked what the plan of attack was that they were in a flea market, thus no attacks would happen, and the dishwasher dude plugged Cascade before they returned to full screen. Carver had thrown around Prosper during the break and stretched him. Prosper landed a couple of good superkicks before Carver clotheslined him out of his skin. Prosper again fought his way to his feet and reversed a powerslam into a stunner. He hit a couple of big moves to take down Carver before coming off the top with legdrop. Carver caught Prosper as he dived through the ropes and dropped him face first across the announce desk, much to Vic Joseph’s dismay. After Carver pitched Prosper back into the ring, Tank ran out and threw Carver through the LED board while the referee wasn’t looking. Carver barely made it into the ring before the ten-count, but ate a claymore from Prosper, followed by a high floating moonsault for the surprise pin.

WINNER: E.K. Prosper at 11:55.

(Miller’s Take: Lightning struck twice, thanks largely to Tank avenging his partner being knocked off the ramp and through a table by Carver at The Great American Bash. Carver losing to Prosper in the manner he has doesn’t hurt him at all. If anything, Carver’s frustration at losing to the much smaller Prosper is liable to send him off the deep end, which could lead to some highly entertaining TV. Prosper still has the worst ring name in wrestling today, but the kid is talented.)

-In GM Stone’s office, NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey offered to defend her title against Kali Armstrong, but Stone told her Armstrong had to earn it. Nattie walked in with her entourage of Layla Diggs, Karmen Petrovic, and Evolve Women’s Champion Nikkita Lyons. She demanded a title match, which Grey accepted.

-Jaida Parker made her ring introduction before the next commercial break. [c]

(4) JAIDA PARKER vs. KARMEN PETROVIC (w/Nattie & Layla Diggs & Nikkita Lyons)

Parker outwrestled Petrovic in the beginning of the match before dropping her with a backbreaker. She landed her corner hip attack, high-stepped, and then taunted the women on the outside. Petrovic took advantage of the distraction to take the advantage. She mocked Parker and got a two-count but got cocky with some kicks. Parker caught her leg and hit a spinning back elbow, then applied a Rings of Saturn, but Petrovic got her feet on the ropes. Parker hit a baseball slide to the outside, then threw her opponent back in the ring. With the referee’s back turned, Lyons grabbed her from behind and held her for Nattie, who took a cheap shot. Nattie encouraged Diggs to take a swing, but Diggs declined. Lyons threw Parker back in the ring, who soon landed a Hipnotic, followed by a Déjà vu for the win.

WINNER: Jaida Parker at 4:47.

(Miller’s Take: This was the first in what I assume will be three matches that Miss Parker will have to wrestle to earn her way back up to facing Nattie for a rematch. Interesting that Diggs refused to take a cheap shot at her. She already beat Diggs once, so there’s little doubt she’ll go through her again if that match takes place. This rub from Nattie will hopefully be her last stop enroute to the main roster.)

-The Progressive NXT Focus was on Shiloh Hill, who was chatting with Tatum Paxley in the back. Paxley expressed admiration for the side of Hill she saw at the Bash. They hugged before she left. Niko Vance walked up and told Hill that dropping Paxley and Spears was the best thing The Culling ever did, then said they were going to pick off the rest of the weak wrestlers. Hill told him not to talk about Tatum like that. Vance commented, “Nice smile”, then walked away.

-NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo was shown walking in the back before they cut to the next commercial break. [c]

-In the men’s locker room, Sean Legacy caught up with Dorian Van Dux and told him he was embarrassed by his absence earlier, then gave him the good news about their tag title shot next week.

-Women’s Speed Champion Wren Sinclair and North American Champion Myles Borne congratulated each other before Tavion Heights walked up. Sinclair tried to warn Borne, but remembered, “Oh, I forgot, you can’t. I gotta go be anywhere but here”, then made a hasty exit. Heights asked Borne if he saw what Tank did for his partner earlier, and said friends stick through thick and thin. Borne told him that he’s been trying to tell him that, then gave Heights the cold shoulder. Heights admitted to himself that he deserved that.

-Tony D made his ring entrance with his right eye bandaged. He talked about having to sign waivers to compete last weekend. He said he was willing to risk his health to defend the championship. He told Naraku he was done with him. He warned whoever his next challenger was going to be. Short and to the point.

-As Tony D made his exit, Kendal Grey made her entrance. They fist-bumped as they crossed paths, but D’Angelo was attacked by Naraku, who slammed him in the back with a chair. He threw the champ in the ring and delivered his finisher to D’Angelo on a chair. Referees and Grey ran in the ring to tend to the fallen champ. [c]

-Kendal Grey joined the announce team as Joseph ran down the card for next week, including the tag team fatal four-way, women’s fatal four-way, and Grey vs. Nattie.

(5) TATUM PAXLEY vs. KELANI JORDAN

The women locked up with a purpose before Paxley delivered two armdrags. Jordan quickly took control of the match with some aggressive offense, then looked a little scared when Paxley smiled and laughed as she was being thumped on. Paxley knocked Jordan to the outside with a dropkick. As Paxley took control on the floor, she was distracted by a loud noise, which ended up being Kendal Grey getting attacked before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

When they returned from the break, it was revealed that Grey had been attacked by Kali Armstrong, who pounced her over her chair. Back in the ring, Paxley put Jordan down several times before delivering a German suplex. Both women missed flip kicks. Both then missed top rope maneuvers, then traded roll-ups until Jordan tumbled to the floor. Paxley got her leg caught in the turnbuckle, and Jordan immediately zeroed in on the knee. She dropped Paxley with a spinning Angle slam, then connected with a split-legged moonsault for the pin.

WINNER: Kelani Jordan at 12:25.

(Miller’s Take: Jordan really needed this win, especially given the story of her not catching any breaks. There were a couple of small missteps, but nothing that took away from the match. Paxley and Jordan are two other women who I believe are completely ready for the main roster.)

-After the match, an unnamed woman attacked Paxley from behind. Joseph said they knew who she was and wondered aloud who would be able to stop her.

FINAL THOUGHTS: After a little research, I found out that the mystery woman who attacked Paxley was Nikki Blackheart, a highly-touted indy wrestler from the Dominican Republic. It’s 100% certain that she’ll have a new ring name (perhaps to keep us from confusing her with Shotzi Blackheart, because you know how stupid we wrestling fans are). Pretty decent post-Bash show, with the possible highlight being the unfortunately named Prosper getting another upset victory over Keanu Carver. No sign of Lola Vice, which is pretty much standard protocol after losing a major title. See you next week!