WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/3): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Sami Zayn first appearance as WWE champion; Flair, Stratton, Green vs. Cargill, B-Fab, Michin; Fenix vs. Vikingo

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 3, 2026

ATLANTIC CITY, NEW JERSEY AT BOARDWALK HALL

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: As of Friday morning, WrestleTix reported that 11,932 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 14,770 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– Fresh off Sami Zayn’s huge Undisputed WWE Championship victory at Night of Champions, Smackdown stopped in Atlantic City. Zayn made his way out to the ring for his first televised appearance as the champion after twenty-five year in the professional wrestling business. He was greeted with a babyface reaction as he held the title belt aloft and let out a joyful scream. Once the music stopped there were a lot of boos. Zayn chose to point out that there were a lot of his “ride or die” fans there in the arena and thanked everyone for the overwhelming support this week. He then pointed out that it’s odd since he’d been booed out of the building over the last six months, even by the same fans who three years were fully behind him. He said it was because those fans determined that Zayn was never going to win a world championship. Zayn said he could petty and tell those people that turned their backs on him to kiss his ass…but he wouldn’t (yet he did), because he’s a good guy. Zayn was proud that in his eyes he didn’t change like others suggested he needed to, and he won it the “right way.” There was a vocal “Sami, Sami” chant. Zayn said he would forever be known as Wrestlemania main-eventer, Grand Slam champion, and WWE Champion, and it would never be taken away from him.

Cody Rhodes came out in his typical formal wear. There was a bit of a mixed reaction for the former champion. Zayn asked Cody what he wanted to talk about. Rhodes said that he wanted to be the first person to congratulate him, since Zayn was the first to congratulate Rhodes when he first won the title. Rhodes extended his hand. Zayn hesitated but shook his hand. Rhodes went to leave but Zayn called him back. Zayn said he had something that Rhodes was addicted to and demanded to know why Rhodes was really out there. Cue Jey Uso.

Jey walked to the ring from the stage entrance with no initial yeeting. He hugged Zayn and they did their special handshake as the crowd cheered. Jey said he wasn’t going to run it back (though he never ran it umm…forward anyway). Jey said he was proud of him but that he was there to give a warning shot on Bloodline business, and that he needed to bring the gold back to the family. Rhodes questioned what year it was and wanted to know when Jey became reduced to running errands for The Tribal Chief. Zayn wanted to put a stop to all the arguing. Zayn said they both had their chances but now it was his time to be WWE Champion. Zayn told Jey that as far as he was concerned the title was still in the family, which the crowd appreciated due to the reverence that most have for Zayn’s previous inclusion in the Bloodline. Zayn told them both to stay away from him and started to leave.

Acting General Manager Adam Pearce (filling in for Nick Aldis who was storyline-suspended for fighting with Gunter) came out on stage and said his first order of business was to find Zayn a challenger. Zayn said that he should have some say over who he would face at Summerslam. Pearce pointed out that he didn’t say anything about Summerslam and told Zayn that he would defend the title on the upcoming Raw. He made a number one contender match between Rhodes and Jey for tonight.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I was very happy to see Zayn, who I firmly believe has been WWE’s top performer over the last 6 months, if not longer, finally break through and win his first world title. Nothing revolutionary happened in this segment, but it was interesting due to the long on-screen history between the three men involved. Either match would be compelling.)

– Michael Cole and Corey Graves officially welcomed the viewing audience to the show. They kicked it over to Cathy Kelley who spoke with Charlotte Flair in the back. Flair said she interfered in Jade Cargill’s United States championship match at Night of Champions to get back at her. Alexa Bliss walked up and was upset that she didn’t know Flair was going to be at the PLE. Flair said she’s impulsive but Bliss didn’t like that answer. Flair was upset that she was watching television last week and saw Bliss helping out Tiffany Stratton. Stratton walked up and told Stratton she never needed her help. Chelsea Green quickly showed up. Flair told Stratton she was welcome and walked off.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: More tension between Flair and Bliss is almost certainly going to lead to a split between them. Unlike a year ago when the pairing felt fresh it has started to get stale, so the time is right to change things up. Conversely, it’s odd to see Stratton completely do a 180 on her thoughts on Green. There was no “gradual acceptance” period. She just all of sudden is buddy-buddy with her now.)

– Flair entered for the opening contest of the evening. Bliss wasn’t with her. [c]

(1) JADE CARGILL, B-FAB, MICHIN vs. CHARLOTTE FLAIR, TIFFANY STRATTON, CHELSEA GREEN

Stratton started hot with a dropkick on Cargill that forced her to tag in Michin. Michin reversed an Alabama slam attempt into a sunset flip that earned an early two-count. She strutted a bit and tagged in B-Fab. They double-suplexed her and she covered for another two-count. Stratton backed into the corner and Flair tagged in, then leapt off the top with a cross-body onto B-Fab. Flair with a big boot to Cargill and a right hand to Michin to clear off the apron. Flair T-bone suplexed B-Fab and set the table for Flair’s chop house, serving up some meat. Flair cannonballed onto Michin on the floor but then celebrated like a dum-dum and ate a Cargill clothesline for her troubles. [c]

The heels dominated Flair with Cargill hitting a fallaway slam and mocking Flair’s strut. Cargill missed a corner splash leading to B-Fab tagging herself in quickly to prevent Flair from making the tag. Flair tried to extend her hand out but B-Fab knocked Stratton to the floor. When B-Fab tagged in Michin it gave Flair time to tag in Green for the first time, which pleased the crowd. Green hit a couple arm drag, a step-up enziguri and a Rough Ryder. She hooked the leg for a nearfall that B-Fab broke up. Stratton came into the ring and dropkicked B-Fab. Cargill gave Stratton a big boot as things broke down a bit. Flair came into the ring and ate a big boot from Cargill too. Green tossed Cargill to the floor but got rolled up by Michin for a two-count. Green quickly hit a hurricanrana off the top rope where it looked like she landed straight on her head. Graves pointed out that it looked rough. Green went for the Unpretty-her but Cargill tried to reverse it into the Jaded. Green rolled through and had Cargill’s shoulders down for the one…two…she kicked out. B-Fab jumped up on the apron so Green knocked her off, which allowed Cargill to hit the Jaded and cover her for the win.

WINNERS: Cargill, B-Fab, Michin won by pinfall in 9:00.

– They replayed Gunther’s shoving match with Nick Aldis at Night of Champions. Cole read an “official statement” from WWE Headquarters which stated that “Gunther and Nick Aldis were both sent home. Aldis was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. As a result, Adam Pearce would be running Smackdown for the time being.”

– Pearce was arguing with Aldis on the phone, saying that he was doing the job that Aldis couldn’t get done. Zayn walked up and asked what was going on, saying that he doesn’t belong on Raw. Pearce said it was an opportunity for Zayn to show off and that it was going to be great. He walked off, much to Zayn’s dismay. Zayn was about to smack one his nemesis water bottles off a crate but he smiled as he saw someone in the distance. He smacked the bottle anyway and walked over to his comatose plankton buddy Johnny Gargano. He thanks Gargano for being there for him and called him his rock. Candice LeRae was standing there leaning on her husband. Zayn asked her to take a photo with them and the title.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Zayn questioning why he would have to go to Raw would hold weight if WWE ever enforced the roster split. But when you have Jey Uso, a Raw wrestler, on Smackdown tonight, it’s hard to feel that bad for Zayn. Plus, Zayn is still a heel so I suppose we are supposed to laugh at his predicament. It would be fun if Pearce had some diabolical plan to try to get Zayn to on Raw to try to snake the title away from Smackdown. It won’t be fun if Zayn loses the belt after less than a week though.)

– AAA Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix entered for a title defense. [c]

(2) REY FENIX (c) vs. EL HIJO DEL VIKINGO – AAA Cruiserweight Championship

They shook hands briefly but Vikingo went for an immediate sneaky roll-up for a nearfall. They showed off their unorthodox offense in a show of one-upmanship. Fenix hit a frog-cross-body (seriously) off the top rope (not buckle). Fenix missed a kick but a springboard Ace crusher for a two-count. Fenix went for a baseball slide but Vikingo caught him in the apron. Before Fenix could escape, Vikingo hit a baseball slide and springboard moonsault from the apron to the floor. [c]

After dodging a corner splash, Fenix hit the Goodbye Amigo followed by a frog splash halfway across the ring, leading to another two-count. Fenix missed a Meteora and Vikingo tried to rally with a Meteora off his own. He climbed up to the to, leapt out so he could flip over and hit a hurricanrana, then rolled up Fenix for a two-count The flip seemed very unnecessary but it did look cool. Cole referred to the entire move as a “he caught him”. Fenix caught Vikingo with a strike as he climbed to the top again and met him up there. Vikingo fought him off and then (not even kidding) jumped out, turned in mid-air, and gave Fenix a reverse hurricanrana. Cole referred to it as an “oh my god.” Vikingo hooked the leg for the one…two…Fenix kicked out. The crowd erupted with a “This is awesome” chant.

Vikingo went back up to his home on the top buckle, walked onto the ropes and executed a springboard 450 splash. However, Fenix moved and hit a Meteora, then quickly went for, and hit a Mexican Muscle Buster for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Rey Fenix won by pinfall in 9:00. Fenix retained the AAA Cruiserweight title.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I teased Michael Cole there, but I did actually have to rewind on three occasions to see what Vikingo pulled off. Incredible athleticism and while at times it felt like a bit much, it does come across like he’s going for a move to really put away his opponent with urgency. It would have been nice to see them get more than nine minutes.)

– Cathy Kelley asked Giulia about being attacked by Blake Monroe last week after defeating her former running buddy Kiana James. Giulia said she doesn’t back down from anyone. She called Monroe a coward. James walked up clapping and said it would be like Giulia to bite the hand that feeds her. Monroe attacked Giulia again and reminded her who she was. Then she attacked James too. [c]

[HOUR TWO]

– Jacob Fatu, Jimmy Uso, and Royce Keys had a backstage segment. Jimmy was telling Fatu that they were there to run a play. Keys walked up and said that apparently Roman tells Fatu what to do. Jimmy said they were handling family business and asked if Keys knew where Solo was. Keys said that blood doesn’t make you family, loyalty does. He told Fatu that he’d been his number one for 14 years and said that he was Fatu’s family. Jimmy said, “not no more.” Fatu said nothing and walked off.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The moment of truth between Keys and Fatu must be coming soon. It’s starting to drag out too much.)

(Quick plug: I created BadWill, a workplace dramedy comic series about a thrift store that only accepts donations from failed relationships. Episode 1 is available now at badwillcomic.com, and on July 14 I’m launching a Kickstarter pre-order campaign for Episode 2, where readers can pre-order and help fund the production and printing of the book. If you’d like to be notified when the campaign launches, you can follow it here: Kickstarter- BadWill Episode 2 I’d love to hear what you think!)

– The United States Champion Trick Williams made his way to ring with Lil Yachty. Before either could say a word (and because this is a two-hour show now) Carmelo Hayes came out. The crowd chanted “Melo, Melo.” Hayes said that since Ricky Saints couldn’t get the job done at Night of Champions, it was his turn now. Trick said nothing. Yachty yawned. Hayes complimented what Trick has accomplished, but said he only looked unstoppable because he hadn’t chosen to stop him yet. Hayes correctly pointed out that he’d made the championship into a championship, but then Trick turned the title into an accessory. Hayes offered to get him a discount code for wwe.com to buy a replica belt if that’s all he wanted. Hayes basically called Trick fat too. He said that the reality is that when Trick gets in the ring with “Him” he’d have two left feet and a mouth full of marbles.

Yachty sang Trick’s praises and asked the crowd if they should give Hayes a match. The crowd approved. Yachty said that next week Hayes would get a non-title match because title shots are earned, not given. Yachty noted that when Hayes loses next week he’d be out of excuses. Trick said he knows Hayes like the back of his hand, then backslapped him. As Trick and Yachty congratulated each other on the outside for being so clever, Hayes somersault flipped onto both of them to end the segment.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: I didn’t think either wrestler came off very well as babyfaces in that segment. Hayes was confident, truthful, and hungry, but stooped kind of low with some of his comments since they are supposed to be about a fellow “good guy.” And while Trick sat there and listened, the back slap was kind of a smug way to go about business.)

– Danhausen was in his cloning lab and still had Zombie Miz and Zombie Kit hook up to his machine. Matt Cardona walked in and said he saw what happened between Danhausen and The Judgment Day on RAW. Danhausen said everything was fine because he has a match scheduled “with the guy with the head” (J.D. McDonagh) at Saturday Night’s Main Event in Madison Square Garden. Cardona offered to be his backup but Danhausen said he already has backup that he will meet in New York. Danhausen had Cardona turn some knob that seemingly started frying the zombies. Danhausen said The Judgement Day must have sabotaged the machine. He ran off as Cole should for someone to “save those guys.”

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The ovation for Danhausen is going to be one to behold, given his efforts in “un-cursing” the New York Knicks, who then went on to win the NBA Championship. I won’t spoil who will almost certainly be Danhausen’s partner in the Garden.)

– Brie Bella entered for her first singles match in a decade. She was accompanied as always by her tag team champion partner Paige. [c]

– Jey Uso was getting warm for his main event match.

(3) LAINEY REID (w/Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne) vs. BRIE BELLA (w/Paige)

Reid hit a big left hand that seemed to really catch Bella pretty good. Brie hit a clothesline and took her down with an armbar. Reid hit a belly-to-back suplex and celebrated. She missed a standing elbow drop and Bella capitalized by trying to wear down the left arm and shoulder. Reid powered Bella up to the top buckle but Bella fought her off and hit a missile dropkick. Paige got the crowd into it as Bella hit the “yes” kicks. Bella locked in the Yes lock. Henley tried to pull her hand to the ropes so Paige took out both Henley and Jayne. Pagie eventually was overcome by the numbers game so Bella slid to the floor to help her. When Bella got back in the ring, Reid hit a running knee to the face and hooked the leg for the three count.

WINNER: Lainey Reid via pinfall in 3:00.

– R-Truth defeated Nathan Frazer in a locker room hot dog eating contest as Damian Priest and Axiom looked on. Truth proclaimed that once again the United Stated defeated England. Fraxiom left. The War Raiders entered all angry like and wanted to know when they were going to give them their title match. Truth made wiener jokes. Truth said they could put all the titles on the line in a hot dog eating contest. Priest said they were still on for the match, but that it needed to be on Smackdown, and with Aldis out he wasn’t sure when it would happen. When they left, Truth called for Little Jimmy to leave with them.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: If only they had an acting General Manager to ask for a title match… Hell, apparently Lil Yachty can makes matches too. Go ask him.)

– Cody Rhodes talked to Finn Balor backstage. They shook hands and Rhodes welcomed him to Smackdown. Balor said one of the main reasons he came to Smackdown was to face Rhodes for the title. He told Rhodes to go get it back. Rhodes left. Tama Tonga walked up and said he went to the elders after they spoke last week to ask what he should do next. Balor asked what that had to do with him. Talla Tonga attacked Balor from behind, choke slamming him on a crate. He held Balor down while Tama told Balor that he’s closing the book on everything from his past. He said Balor was next.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Good story development for Tama. It also give Balor a much-needed feud.)

– Jey Uso made his entrance for the main event, this time of the yeeting variety through the crowd. [c]

– Cody Rhodes entered for the match. Jey Uso looked gassed already while squatting in the corner. His entrances take a lot of energy.

(4) CODY RHODES vs. JEY USO – Number 1 Contender for WWE Championship match

They locked up and quickly broke it. Jey tried to catch him with a superkick but Rhodes sidestepped and went for an early Cross Rhodes, but Jey escaped. Rhodes charged at Jey in the corner and Jey backdropped him to the floor. Jey dove through the middle rope onto him as they abruptly went to a commercial. [c]

Jey hit some punches but Rhodes dropped down and hit his up-punch. Rhodes hit a cutter out of nowhere that scored a two-count. Cole speculated that Jey tweaked his ankle during his dive to the floor earlier. Jey charged at Rhodes on the floor but Rhodes was ready and caught him with a kick, then flung him over the announce desk. Jey swept legs out from under him and Rhodes landed on the table. Jey crawled into the ring and went for another dive but Rhodes caught him with a right hand. Rhodes threw Jey into the timekeeper area, then retrieved him and rolled him back into the ring. They double clotheslined each other and both men were down. [c]

Jey pushed Rhodes off the top rope and hit an Uso splash, then hooked the leg for a nearfall. Graves pointed out that it wasn’t a very well executed cover or else it might have been over. Rhodes is a Super Cody Cutter and covered for another nearfall. Rhodes psyched himself up and went for a Disaster Kick but Jey caught him with a superkick and a spear and covered for the one…two…he kicked out. Jey clutched at his ankle, then slowly climbed to the top and immediately went for another splash. Rhodes moved so Jey rolled through but turned around and got hit by a spear from Rhodes. Rhodes hit a Cross Rhodes and covered, but again Jey kicked out. Cole said that Cody must be questioning himself now on whether he could put Jey away. Rhodes debated what to do next, then slowly made his way to the top buckle and jumped off with a splash of his own, but Jey caught him in a cradle and almost scored the three count.

They traded blows form their knees. They got to their feet and kept going. Jey tried to lock in the sleeper hold. Rhodes flipped Jey off him but he landed on his feet and caught him in an O’Connor roll for a one-count. Jey tried to lock in the sleeper hold again but Rhodes escaped and dropped him with another Cross Rhodes for the win.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes via pinfall in 16:00. Rhodes is the number one contender for the Undisputed WWE Championship and earned a title shot on Raw.

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Episode 1 of BadWill is available now at badwillcomic.com. If you’d like to be notified when the Episode 2 Kickstarter pre-order campaign launches on July 14, you can follow it here: Kickstarter- BadWill Episode 2.