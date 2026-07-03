ESPN reportedly an active partner with WWE behind the scenes

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ESPN reportedly has been an active parter with WWE behind the scenes, as they were the driving force behind six matches taking place at the June 27 Night of Champions PLE last weekend instead of the usual five.

The change came when ESPN came to WWE about “adding another match or two to the PLE lineup” according to a report from WrestleVotes. The idea behind the change was to make the portion of the show that aired on ESPN Unlimited stronger for the paying customers that subscribe to the service.

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With six matches taking place on Night of Champions, the Jey Uso vs. Oba Femi King of the Ring finals and Iyo Sky vs. Liv Morgan Queen of the Ring Finals were simulcast on ESPN while the other four matches were exclusive to ESPN Unlimited subscribers. ESPN Unlimited subscribers had access to the main event that saw Sami Zayn capture the Undisputed WWE Championship when he beat Gunther and Cody Rhodes. Zayn pinned Rhodes to win the title.

ESPN’s strategy of simulcasting the first hour of WWE PLEs is expected to remain in place until at least the fall of 2026. The idea being for viewers that don’t have ESPN Unlimited to subscribe to the service to watch the rest of the show after seeing the free portion simulcast on ESPN according to the report.