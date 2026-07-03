WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: FRIDAY, JULY 3, 2026
Where: ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. AT BOARDWALK HALL
How To Watch: USA Network
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 11,932 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 14,770 spectators when configured for concerts.
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton & Chelsea Green vs. Jade Cargill & B-Fab & Michin
- Rey Fenix vs. El Hijo del Vikingo – AAA Cruiserweight Title match
- Brie Bella vs. Lainey Reid
- Sami Zayn returns to Smackdown as new Undisputed WWE Champion
Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (6/26): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Cody addressing Gunther & Sami before Night of Champions; Fenix vs. Frazer, Paige vs. Jayne
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Big E on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods leaving WWE, his career-ending neck injury, fans threatening Ridge Holland
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