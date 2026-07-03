AEW COLLISION RESULTS (7/2): Fletcher vs. ELP, Julia Hart vs. Maya World and Athena vs. Rina in qualifying matches, Jay White returns to the ring with The Bang Bang Gang, Andrade vs. Brian Cage, Death Riders in action

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AEW COLLISION REPORT

JULY 2, 2026 (recorded 7/1)

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. AT VIEJAS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON TNT & HBO MAX

REPORT BY JOSHUA WHITE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Excalibur & Tony Schiavone & Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcer: Arkady Aura

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that 3,322 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,785. The arena has a capacity of 12,845 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-The camera panned the crowd as Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show as the Death Riders’ theme played.

(1) THE DEATH RIDERS (Claudio Castagnoli & Pac) vs. SHINGO TAKAGI & DRILLA MOLONEY

The Claudio version of The Death Riders’ music played and the camera cut backstage to find The Death Riders huddled. Pac and Claudio made their way through the crowd to the ring. Shingo and Drilla made their entrance as they showed replay from their respective matches at Forbidden Door. The bell rang to start the match three minutes into the show.

Shingo and Pac went back and forth with wristlocks until Pac took Shingo down. Pac took Shingo down with a side headlock takeover, but Shingo powered back to his feet and knocked Pac off his feet with a shoulder block. Pac came back with a running headscissors before Shingo dropped Pac with another shoulder block.

Claudio tagged in, as did Drilla. Claudio took Drilla down with a single leg and grabbed a headlock. Claudio knocked Drilla down with a pair of shoulder blocks, but Drilla kipped up and hit Claudio with a shoulder block of his own. Pac tagged in and Claudio hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker and Pac followed with a double stomp.

Claudio tagged in, and Drilla chopped Claudio back into the corner and tagged in Shingo. Shingo and Claudio traded uppercuts and forearms. Shingo landed a snap suplex and tagged Drilla back in. Drilla and Shingo dropped Claudio with a double shoulder block as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from break as Claudio took a double axe handle to Drilla’s arm. Drilla and Claudio traded chops before Claudio landed an uppercut. Claudio made the cover, but Drilla kicked out at two. Claudio delivered a necbreaker and made the cover, but Drilla kicked out at two.

Pac tagged in and connected with a. shotgun dropkick from the middle rope. Drilla blocked a suplex and caught Pac with a dropkick. Shingo got the tag and hit Pac with a shoulder block and a scoop slam. Pac dodged a senton, but Shingo came back taking Pac and Claudio down with a DDT and flatliner combo.

Shingo hit Pac with a suplex and made the cover, but Pac kicked out at two. Shingo tried to pump up the crowd, but Claudio kicked him from behind. Drilla brawled to ringside with Claudio and Shingo caught Pac with a back elbow and Pac fired back with an enziguri that left both men down.

Drilla and Claudio tagged in and traded European uppercuts. Claudio hit a trio of uppercuts until Drilla went for a backslide for two. Drilla caught Claudio with a spinebuster. Drilla and Shingo slammed Claudio and Pac and then delivered dual elbow drops from the top rope. Drilla made the cover, but Claudio kicked out at two.

Claudio escaped a double team and landed a boot on Shingo. Claudio went for a second one, but Shingo caught his foot and executed a dragon screw. Pac hit Shingo with a running boot and Drilla with a release German suplex, but Drilla came back with powerbomb. Claudio drilled Drilla with a lariat that left all four men down in the ring as the crowd chanted “A-E-Dub.”

Claudio caught Shingo with a giant swing and Pac punctuated it with a dropkick. Claudio made the cover, but Drilla just barely made the save. Pac and Drilla fought to ringside where Pac forced Drilla against the barricade. Pac held him there, and Drilla feigned struggle as they both looked around like they were waiting for something to happen. Finally, Garcia came through the crowd and put Drilla in a sleeper hold.

Back in the ring, Pac and Claudio hit a stampede of running strikes in the corner. Pac hit the ropes back and forth before leveling Shingo with a lariat. Claudio made the cover, but Shingo kicked out at two. On the outside, Drilla escaped Garcia and slung him to floor. Drilla set up for a piledriver on the floor, but Pac broke it up.

Claudio set up for The Neutralizer in the ring, but Shingo backdropped his way out of it. Shingo fought off Pac and Claudio, finally dropping Claudio with a clothesline. Shingo lifted Claudio onto his shoulders, but Garcia slid into the ring and pulled Claudio to safety as the ref was checking on Pac in the corner.

Shingo clotheslined Garcia over the top rope but turned around into a big uppercut. Claudio took Shingo down with a headlock takeover into a leverage pinf or the win.

WINNER: The Death Riders in 18:00

(White’s Take: They announced like 32 matches for this episode of Collision on Dynamite, and the first one goes 18 minutes. I guess it’s still Forbidden Door season, but I’m not sure what The Death Riders get from a tainted victory over a pair of non-AEW wrestlers. I guess Shingo and Drilla needed a loss to even things out since Drilla got the high-profile victory against one of AEW’s top babyfaces in Garcia. All that said, the match was still quite good.)

-Lexy was backstage with The Conglomeration where she ran down their recent matches, including the steel cage match. Orange Cassidy said the cage match was crazy, but Mark didn’t win his match. Kyle chimed in, saying they don’t know when he’ll be back from injury, same for Ishii. They said Willow would be back soon before Lexy asked about Lio Rush. Cassidy looked around, but he was nowhere to be found. Roderick Strong yelled “Lexy!” then said, “it’s fine.” He said they’ll defend their trios titles whenever, but speaking of champions…and Takeshita walked into frame with the International title over his shoulder. Takeshita said he wants Kyle Fletcher, and he hates Okada. Everyone walked off before Cassidy said that he thinks Lio likes them. [c]

(2) ANDRADE EL IDOLO vs. BRIAN CAGE (w/Don Callis & Lance Archer)

Andrade’s music played and he stepped out onto the stage wearing his black mask. Brian Cage’s music played, and he walked down the aisle wearing a medal of some kind (I know he recently competed in a bodybuilding competition). Callis and Lance Archer came out behind him, and Andrade caught Cage and Archer with a flipping dive to the outside before they even got to the ring. Andrade hit a few forearms and rolled Cage into the ring, prompting the ref to officially start the match 29 minutes into the show.

Andrade cornered Cage and hit him with repeated shoulder thrusts as Callis was upset with Andrade attacking before the ring of the bell. Cage hit Andrade with a clothesline and rammed Andrade into the corner. Cage hit a chop and Andrade fired back with one of his own before Cage hit a bigger chop that knocked Andrade to the mat.

Cage choked Andrade with his boot in the corner. Cage hit Andrade with a. scoop slam followed by a leg drop and made the cover, but Andrade kicked out at one. Callis cleared up the medal, saying it designates Cage as “Mr. America.” Cage charged into a boot and Andrade followed up with a running hurricanrana. Andrade hit a gamengiri that knocked Cage off the apron to the floor.

As Cage got to his feet, Andrade hit him with a tornillo to the outside. Andrade found an attractive young lady to pose with for a selfie before rolling Cage back into the ring. Archer accosted Andrade on the outside, allowing Cage to hit a kick as Andrade climbed onto the apron. Cage deadlifted Andrade into the ring for a suplex from the middle rope. Cage flexed as they went to break. [c]

They returned from commercial as Andrade landed a jawbreaker, but Cage came right back with a jumping knee. Cage lifted Andrade onto the top rope and climbed up behind him. Andrade hit a series of back elbows to knock Cage off the turnbuckle and to the mat. Andrade went for the moonsault, Cage rolled out of the way, but Andrade landed on his feet and connected with a standing moonsault. Andrade made the cover, but Cage kicked out at two.

Andrade and Cage traded strikes in the center of the ring. Andrade slipped out of a suplex and landed a running, flying forearm. Andrade delivered the three amigos suplexes, which makes way more sense coming from a face. Andrade made the cover, but Cage kicked out at two. Cage hit a combination of kicks and landed a big-guy-619. Cage followed up with a sitout powerbomb into a pin, but Andrade kicked out at two and the crowd chanted “this is awesome.”

Cage lifted Andrade onto the top rope, but Andrade fought him off with a headbutt. Andrade executed a frog splash onto Cage. Andrade hooked the leg but only got two. Andrade hit Cage with running knees in the corner and made the cover, but Cage kicked out at two. The crowd chanted for Andrade to take his pants off as he set up for The DM, but Cage escaped and hit Andrade with an F5. Cage made the cover, but Andrade kicked out at two.

Callis left the commentary desk to argue with the ref about the count. Cage hit Andrade with a release German suplex. Cage went for a spinning elbow, but Andrade countered it with a feint kick into the spinning back elbow (which Excalibur called the “Día de los Muertos”). Andrade followed up with The DM and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Andrade El Idolo in 13:00

Andrade had a microphone after the match and asked Callis if he thinks it’s over. Andrade said he has one question and the crowd chanted “how you know!” before Andrade said it himself.

(White’s Take: Good to see the ref just call for the bell when the babyface attacks the heel before the match also. Also, good to see Andrade getting a good crowd reaction since his turn. Some good moments throughout, a perfectly fine match, but no one gets anything by beating Brian Cage. Or Lance Archer. If Andrade is going to be working his way through the Callis Family, we’re going to have a lot of matches going unnecessarily long.)

-They showed a video package of narrated by Gabe Kidd, saying he’s with both The Dogs and Death Riders. He said now they have to deal with The Bang Bang Gang. Gabe recounted The Dogs removing Jay White from New Japan and said they’ll do the same thing in AEW. [c]

(3) MINA SHIRAKAWA & THUNDER ROSA vs. ZARA ZAKHER & B3CCA

Mina’s music played and she danced out to the stage before Thunder Rosa’s music played to bring out Thunder, who danced a little bit as they made their way to the ring. Their opponents, Zara Zakher and Becca were waiting in the ring. The bell rang 49 minutes into the show.

Rosa ducked an enziguri attempt from Zara and delivered a Russian leg sweep. Rosa went for the quick pin, but Zara kicked out at two. Zara ducked a chop and tagged in Becca. Mina tagged in and ducked a clothesline before posing on the mat. Mina dodged a kick and caught Becca with a hotshot across the top rope. Mina connected with a tornillo from the apron onto Becca in the ring. Mina made the cover, but Zara broke up the pin.

All four women brawled in the center of the ring. Rosa and Mina rammed Becca and Zara into each other and then stacked them in the corner. Rosa and Mina hit running attacks on their opponents in the corner. Mina delivered a spinning armbar takedown before tagging in Rosa. Rosa drilled Becca with the Tijuana Bomb and made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: Mina Shirakawa & Thunder Rosa in 3:00

-Thekla’s music played and she stepped out to the stage with a microphone, wearing Starlight Kid’s mask. She said, “listen up, bitches” and said she did exactly what she said she would do on Sunday. Thekla said she burned Stardom down, beat Starlight Kid, took her mask, had three spicy margaritas, and then went to the strip club and had Starlight Kid dancing for her again. Thekla declared that Stardom is dead, long live the toxic spider. She said she has a shiny gold target, and everyone wants a shot. She said “load your guns, bitches” because she’ll catch the bullet in her teeth and spit it back at them.

-Team SkyFlight was backstage where Darius reiterated that they have Matt Sydal’s back. Dante said they want to add him as a member to the team. Sydal said it’s an honor, and AEW is a dangerous place. He said he’s got their back no, and he’s looking for a fight.

(4) SHANE TAYLOR PROMOTIONS (Shane Taylor & Sean Dean, & Carlie Bravo & Lee Moriarty w/Chrystian XO & Trish Adora) vs. THE BANG BANG GANG (Switchblade” Jay White & Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn w/Juice Robinson & Ace Austin) & ADAM COPELAND

Shane Taylor Promotions’ music played and the entirety of the group made their way to the ring. The arena went dark and the Bang Bang Gang made their full entrance. Adam Copleand’s music played and he ran out to the stage and eventually made his way to the ring as well. The bell rang to start the match 59 minutes into the first hour.

[HOUR TWO]

Colten caught Moriarty with a dropkick. Copeland tagged in and delivered a double hiptoss to Moriarty with Colten. Austin and Copeland delivered a doubleteam hiptoss into a double neckbreaker on Bravo. Austin stopped to give Copeland a high five. Austin hit Dean with a combination of strikes, but he came back with a jawbreaker. Dean distracted the ref while Shane Taylor and company dragged Austin under the rope and beat on him before rolling him back into the ring. The Bang Bang Gang stared them down as they went to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Dean hit Austin with the BBC bronco buster. Austin dodged Dean and made a diving tag to Jay. Jay took everyone off the apron and caught Dean with a backdrop. Jay took Carlie down with a dragon screen and then caught Moriarty with one as well. Jay delivered a dragon screw in the ropes on Taylor as well.

Jay planted Dean with a DDT and made the cover, but Dean kicked out at two. Dean blocked a uranage attempt, allowing Moriarty to catch Jay with a slingblade. Jay flipped out a suplex attempt, and Austin and Colten caught Moriarty with the 3:10 to Yuma. Dean and Bravo hit a double-team back suplex and neckbreaker combination on Austin before Taylor knocked Copeland and Jay to the mat with a big running double shoulder block.

Taylor climbed to the top rope, but Jay met him with punches and chops. Jay climbed up and continued to pummel Taylor. Jay set up for a superplex but couldn’t power Taylor up. Copeland joined Jay on the ropes and muscled Taylor over for a big double superplex.

Bravo tossed Copeland over the top rope and blindsided Jay. Bravo and Dean set up for a double-team move, but Copeland slipped in and hit Bravo with a spear. Jay hit Dean with the Blade Runner and made the cover for the victory.

WINNERS: The Bang Bang Gang & Adam Copeland in 11:00

(White’s Take: Weird that they have Copeland on their team, as The Bang Bang Gang already has five members of their own. This does not give me hope that they have much in store for Jay White in the near future, aside from rehashing New Japan faction wars.)

-After the match, The Dogs’ music played and Finlay and Connors stepped out to the stage. As Finlay and Connors slowly walked towards the ring, The Death Riders appeared and attacked the Bang Bang Gang and Copeland from behind. Finlay and Connors joined the fray, beating everyone down. Pac and Claudio hit Copeland with an assisted Neutralizer. Finlay cracked Jay over the head with the shillelagh. Finlay hit Jay with the Overkill for good measure.

-They threw to a video of Willow shopping for records and hanging out at the beach, where she noted that she won the Owen Hart tournament three years ago, when it didn’t include a title shot. Willow said she’s not the best, but she’s not done.

(5) THE DEMAND (Ricochet & Toa Liona & Bishop Kaun) vs. SONICO & CHRIS NASTYY JORDAN OASIS

The Demand’s music played and they made their way to the ring. The masked Sonic, Chris Nastyy and Jordan Oasis were waiting in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 14 mintues into the second hour.

Liona immediately blasted Nastyy with a lariat. Kaun tagged in and hit Nastyy with a suplex and Ricochet followed up with a moonsault. Liona ran around the ring and trucked Sonico and Oasis. Kaun and Liona hit Nastyy with a double-team cutter and Ricochet added a frog splash.

Oasis ran into the ring and confronted Liona, who was bleeding above his eye. Liona knocked Oasis out of the ring. Sonic considered getting in but changed his mind. Kaun hit him with a shotgun dropkick on the outside anyway. Liona and Kaun lifted Nastyy onto their shoulders and Ricochet came in with a springboard clothesline as they slammed him down. Ricochet made the cover for the win.

WINNERS: The Demand in 2:00

-After the match, Ricochet congratulated Matt Sydal on finding people who would claim him. He said what they have is nothing compared to an actual brotherhood. Ricochet said some of their demands haven’t been met. He said when you’re in demand, you can make demands. Kaun said when you don’t follow demands, and Liona screamed that you get put down. [c]

(6) RINA vs. ATHENA – #1 Casino Gauntlet qualifier match

Rina’s music played as the screen said “Pink Devil” and Rina made her entrance. Athena’s music played, and she made her entrance with the ROH Women’s title around her waist. Schiavone noted that you rarely have an Athena match where she’s coming off a loss. The bell rang to start the match 23 minutes into the hour as the crowd chanted for Athena.

Athena took Rina down with a headlock takeover. Rina grabbed a twisting wristlock, but Athena threw her to the mat by the hair. Rina came back with a low dropkick and another one while she was standing. Rina made the cover, but Athena kicked out at one. Athena came back with a big uppercut.

Rina dodged the handspring forearm and then delivered a dropkick from the middle rope. Rina went for the cover, but Athena kicked out at two. Rina punched Athena down in the corner and delivered a scoop slam. Rina made the cover, but Athena kicked out at one.

Athena came back with a crosschop. Rina dodged a knee from Athena on the apron and then tried for a suplex, but Athena dropped it and slammed Rina down face first on the apron. Athena grabbed Rina by the hair and rammed her into the ringpost, sending her tumbling to ringside as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from break, Rina dodged Athena in the corner and caught her with a boot to the knee. Rina took Athena down with a back heel trip. Rina tossed Athena back and forth by the hair. Rina hit a running dropkick in the corner followed by an exploder suplex. Rina delivered an inverted vertical suplex that left both women down. Athena caught Rina with a Fujiwara armbar, but she escaped with a leverage pin for two.

Athena landed a kick to the face and Rina fought back with one of her own. They continued to trade running boots. Athena caught a kick and lifted Rina up into a tombstone piledriver. Athena made the cover, but Rina kicked out at two. Athena locked in another fujiwara armbar. Rina struggled and managed to get her feet on the bottom rope to break the hold.

Rina sidestepped Athena and caught her with a German suplex off the ropes. Rina lifted Athena up and planted her face-first with a Gory Bomb (that Excalibur called the “Pink Devil”). Rina climbed to the top rope and hit Athena with a diving double knee drop. Rina made the cover, but Athena kicked out at two.

Rina hit a kick followed by a twisting Russian leg sweep. Athena caught Rina with a shot to the arm, booted her out of the ring, and then executed a dive. Athena rolled Rina into the ring and climbed to the top rope, but Rina met her there. Rina climbed up with her and set up for a superplex. Athena fought her off and shoved Rina to the mat. Athena connected with the O-Face and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Athena in 14:00

(White’s Take: I’m not sure if I should be impressed with Rina or if I should just chalk it up to how good Athena is. Either way, good match, and even though the stakes of the number one spot in the casino gauntlet is dubious at best, at least it’s something.)

-Lexy was backstage with Kyle Fletcher and Don Callis. Fletcher said he first wrestled ELP ten years ago, just a boy. He said he know gets tot introduce him to the man, the myth, and the genetic anomaly he has become. He told Takeshita he hopes he will be watching very closely. He told Takeshita to enjoy his last weekend with the International title.

(7) BANDIDO & MISTICO & “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY vs. THE RASCALZ (Zachary Wentz & Dezmond Xavier & Myron Reed)

Bandido’s music played and he walked out to the stage wearing the ROH world title. Mistico’s music played and he made his way out along with “Speedball” Mike Bailey. A good portion of crowd sang Mistico’s song. The Rascalz’ music played and they made their entrance as a trio. The bell rang to start the match 43 minutes into the second hour.

Xavier took Mistico down by the leg, but he came back with a combination of kicks and a springboard spinning arm drag. Bandido tagged in and kicked Xavier out of the ring. Reed jumped and charged into a boot from Bailey. Bailey hit Wentz with his rapid-fire kicks, but he dodged the last one and hit a German suplex.

Reed hit Bailey with a lungblower combined with a double stomp from Xavier. Wentz made the cover, but Bailey kicked out at two. Bailey leapfrogged Wentz, who tumbled to the outside. Bailey hit a dive on Wentz, Reed hit a dive on Bailey, Bandido hit a dive on Reed, Xavier hit a dive on Bandido, Mistico hit a dive on Xavier, Wentz hit a dive on Mistico, and back to where we started, Bailey went for a dive on Wentz, but Wentz caught Bailey in the ropes with a stunner. Reed got a running start and caught Bailey with a cutter, jumping over the top rope and landing on the pile on the floor as they cut to commercial. [c]

They returned from commercial as Reed and Bandido tagged in. Bandido and Reed traded forearms until Bandido press-slammed Reed. Bandido climbed to the top rope, but Wentz caught him and delivered a leaping cutter from the top rope. Ree hit a springboard 450 slpash and Xavier added a corkscrew senton. Xavier made the cover, but Mistico broke up the pin.

Mistico caught Reed with a 619 and then hit Wentz with a gamengiri from the apron. Mistico hit Reed and Wentz with a double springboard dropkick. Xavier rocked Mistico with a thrust kick. Xavier hit the ropes, but Bandido caught him with a pop-up knee lift. Bandido delivered the 21 Plex to Xavier as Bailey and Mistico hit dives onto Reed and Wentz at ringside. Bandido held onto the bridge for the victory.

WINNER: Bandido & Mistico & “Speedball” Mike Bailey in 9:00

(White’s Take: Fun match, fulfilling the throw-away multi-man spotfest requirement for Collision.)

-Megan Bayne asked where all the tag teams went. Lena Kross said even women from other companies get the same results. She said when you face the dominion, you face your fate. Bayne told every woman they may as well wrestle from their knees to make it easier to bow down.

(8) RUSH vs. JORDAN CRUZ

Rush’s music played and he came to the ring as the crowd pumped their fists in time with his song. Jordan Cruz already waiting in the ring. The bell rang to start the match 53 minutes into the hour.

Cruz chopped Rush, who was unfazed, and landed a right hand that knocked Cruz out of the ring. Rush rammed Cruz into the barricade on each side of the ring. Back in the ring, Rush hit loud chops in the corner and stomped Cruz down in the corner.

Rush pumped his fists and set up for the Bull’s horns. He then yelled something about bulls and delivered the stiff running dropkick in the corner. Rush made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Rush in 1:00

-Rush grabbed the microphone and said something that was bleeped out.

-Hook was backstage, flanked by Bowens and Shibata. Hook said Shibata is on a nineteen-match winning streak in ROH and challenged Bandido to an ROH title match. Bowens interjected and told the crowd to applaud. Hook was upset and walked off with Shibata.

(9) JULIA HART vs. MAYA WORLD – #2 Casino Gauntlet qualifier match

Julia Hart’s music played and she sang her way to the ring. Maya World’s music played and she made her entrance. The bell rang to start the match 58 minutes into the hour.

Julia slammed Maya to the mat, but she kipped up and rolled Julia up for two. Maya slammed Julia to the mat and hit a standing senton. Maya made the cover, but Julia kicked out at two. Maya dodged Julia in the ropes and stepped out to the apron. Maya went for a kick, but Julia caught her foot. Julia tried to slam her down, but Maya cartwheeled off of the apron to the floor.

Maya hit a forearm and attempted to throw Julia into the barricade, but she reversed and delivered a series of chops against the barricade. Julia rolled Maya into the ring where Maya caught her with a spinning uppercut. Maya made the cover, but Julia kicked out at one. Julia dodged Maya in the corner and caught her in a tarantula hold in the ropes as they went to commercial. [c]

[HOUR THREE]

Julia reversed a whip into the corner and followed in with a clothesline. Julia locked in her Hartless submission, but Maya tilted her into a pin to break the hold. Maya landed a round house to the side of Julia’s head. Maya hit a combination of kicks followed by a dropkick. May made the cover, but Julia kicked out at two.

Maya rolled into a double stomp of Julia and made the cover, but Julia kicked out at two. Julia dodged Maya and connected with her double-foot lungblower. Julia hit a kick to the midsection that caused Maya to crumble to the mat. Julia made the cover, but Maya kicked out at two.

Julia dragged Maya to the turnbuckle and climbed to the top rope, but Maya hit Julia from behind and lifted Julia onto her shoulders. Julia slipped off and hit the ropes but Maya caught her with a bridging fallaway slam into a pin. Julia kicked out at two, but Maya held on, and lifted Julia back up into the fallaway slam position and delivered a second one into a pin for another two count.

Maya lifted Julia up onto the top turnbuckle and climbed up with her. Julia caught her with a headbutt that knocked Maya to the mat. Julia turned around and went for a moonsault, but Maya got her feet up into Julia’s face. Maya capitalized with a running shining wizard and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Maya World in 10:00

(White’s Take: Maya is still a rising star, but she definitely pairs off better with higher-level talent such as Athena or Mercedes. Julia was once a young up-and-comer with potential, but she has faltered in ring and character. The match was mostly still good, but it lacked fluidity and featured some clunky spots and awkward transitions.)

-They showed a video hyping up the matches from the upcoming Beach Break edition of Dynamite.

(10) KYLE FLETCHER vs. ELP

Kyle Fletcher’s music played and he made his way to the ring followed by Don Callis. ELP’s music played and he made his entrance. The bell rang to start the match 15 minutes into the superfluous third hour.

ELP rolled out of the ring to put his sunglasses on a young fan. ELP and Fletcher traded headlocks and roll-ups. ELP took Flether down with a springboard hurricanrana. He tried to get the crowd to chant “E-L-P” and turned around into a running boot from Fletcher. ELP rolled out of the ring and Fletcher followed as they went to commercial. [c]

Back from commercial, ELP caught Fletcher with a springboard crossbody followed by a springboard moonsault into a pin for two. ELP planted Fletcher with a springboard DDT. ELP hit the ropes and ran into a Michinoku driver from Fletcher. Fletcher made the cover, but ELP kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome” as ELP dodged Fletcher in the corner. Fletcher tumbled to the outside an ELP connected with an Orihara moonsault to the outside. ELP posed on the commentary desk, got the crowd to chant “E-L-P” and stepped off into a half-and-half suplex on the floor. Fletcher lifted ELP onto his shoulder and launched him face-first into the barricade.

ELP stumbled his way back into the ring just before the ten count. Fletcher hit ELP with a sitout powerbomb into a pin, but ELP kicked out at two. ELP came back with a clothesline and hit Fletcher with the Canadian Revolution II. ELP made the cover, but Fletcher kicked out at two.

The crowd chanted “this is awesome”: as ELP climbed to the top rope. ELP went for a frog splash, but Fletcher got his knees up. Fletcher went for the brainbuster, but ELP countered it into an inside cradle for two. Fletcher hit a running knee and lawn darted ELP into the middle turnbuckle. Fletcher hit a running kick in the corner and then drilled ELP with the brainbuster in the center of the ring. Fletcher made the cover and got the win.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 13:00

(White’s Take: Now That’s What I Call A Collision Main Event Volume 46! Good on ELP getting the crowd behind him with his charisma and athletic ability. It’s a shame that he twice played to the crowd, allowing Fletcher recover and take control of the match. This was a very good bell-to-bell match, and Fletcher usually looks good, but I don’t think ELP needed to look quite so good against Fletcher, given that we won’t see him for a year or so.)

-Callis took the mic after the match to talk about betrayal, specifically Konosuke Takeshita. Calis said there’s no lower form of life on the plane than someone who betrays their family. Callis said they’re going to take everything from him, starting the International Championship. Takeshita’s music played and he marched to the ring with the title in hand. Callis and Fletcher fled leaving Takeshita alone in the ring holding his title up as Schiavone signed off.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Maybe I missed it, but I’m not sure when they announced that this was going to be a two-and-a-half-hour show. Either way, Collision is already the height of irrelevancy, is certainly does not benefit from an extra half hour. A lot of Forbidden Door leftovers here, when the original meal wasn’t that hot to begin with. Still, if you’re interested in strong in-ring action and very little else, the opener, main event, the six-man, and two women’s qualifying matches delivered. If you missed it, you didn’t actually miss anything that will have a lasting effect.