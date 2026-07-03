IWGP Hvt. Champion Yota Tsuji invites AEW COO Tony Khan to first night of G1 Climax 36 in Chicago

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IWGP Hvt. Champion Yota Tsuji has changed his mind about his feelings about AEW. Earlier this year during an interview with Tokyo Sports, Tsuji suggested boycotting the AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door PPV because he did not like how AEW had treated the IWGP Hvt. Champion. Tsuji said he wanted to protect NJPW and the NJPW roster by not attending the Forbidden Door PPV.

AEW COO and booker Tony Khan addressed Tsuji’s comments during the Forbidden Door post-show last weekend. Khan said that Tsuji would always be welcome in AEW. Tsuji responded to Khan’s comments by inviting him to come to G1 Climax 36 in Chicago next week. “I was once again struck by the greatness of his character as a person, said Tsuji during an interview with Tokyo Sports. “I’ll say it again, I respect Tony Khan. I have my own thoughts about AEW as well, but what I think is really the problem is New Japan’s diplomatic style. I think we can build a new relationship by re-examining that aspect.”

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Tsuji said he would also like to play a round of golf with Khan if possible. “If his schedule allows, I’d like Tony Khan to come to Chicago,” said Tsuji. “We at New Japan will have a chance to show the US what IWGP is all about, against the AEW champion. If necessary, I’d like to play a round of golf with him afterward.” (interview translated using google translate)

NJPW is set to run the first night of the G1 Climax 36 tournament at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Ill. on June 11.