FREE PODCAST 7/3 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Wrestling writing compared to other TV shows, issues with Orton’s character, Cena-Punk feud, Jarrett in AAA (111 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 22, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell and PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell. They discussed with live callers issues with WWE’s overall product, the start of the John Cena-CM Punk feud, whether WWE is taking a short-term approach to putting Cena behind the eight ball, voting issues on Raw, what Cena could do to connect with the audience, the issues with how wrestling promoters are booking big-men, Alex Riley and Sin Cara as the next two faces to get a big push, issues with Randy Orton’s character, and Bruce reads Pat’s Live Events Center!

In the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow, they finish off live calls on the UWF, Jeff Jarrett in AAA, whether Chris Benoit should be in the WWE Hall of Fame, and discuss TV wrestling writing issues compared to other shows.

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