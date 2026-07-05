FREE PODCAST 7/5 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: 10 Yrs Ago – Cena’s WWE future, Brand Split Speculation, Lawler cleared of domestic violence and reinstated by WWE, Brock Lesnar at Summerslam, more (159 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years to a pair of back to back PWTorch Livecasts from ten years ago.

First, the July 1, 2016 episode with PWTorch columnist Bruce Mitchell and Travis Bryant of the East Coast Cast wrapped up the week in wrestling with live phone calls hitting hot topics including Jerry Lawler cleared of domestic violence and reinstated by WWE, what appeared to be a re-separation of WWE’s top titles, John Cena doing a lot of outside-WWE work, and more.

Then the July 4, 2016 episode with PWTorch assistant editor James Caldwell hosted the Raw Post-Game Show with PWTorch columnist Pat McNeill in the opening discussion, then live calls and emails breaking down the Fourth of July Raw, plus Battleground developments, predictions for Brock Lesnar’s Summerslam opponent, and more.

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