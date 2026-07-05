Sheamus reportedly set to leave WWE after turning down contract extension

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Sheamus is reportedly going to leave WWE.

Sheamus recently turned down a contract extension to stay with WWE and will be leaving when his current deal expires according to a report from Fightful Select. His contract is expected to expire in the near future. He was previously approached by WWE about taking a restructured contract, but he “swiftly rejected” it according to the report.

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Sheamus updated his X handle to “S. Farrelly,” which is a form of his real name Stephen Farrelly. Sheamus last appeared in WWE in November 2025. He had shoulder surgery in December 2025. WWE has not yet publicly acknowledged his departure from the company.

Sheamus has been with WWE since signing there in 2006. He spent time in WWE’s developmental program before debuting on the main roster in 2009. He has held the WWE Championship three times and World Hvt. Championship one time. He falls short of being a grand slam champion for WWE, as he never captured the IC Championship.