FREE PODCAST 7/4 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Former WWE Creative Kevin Eck talks Shield backstory, Roster Split insights, Steph’s self-awareness, Lesnar, Vince stories, more (132 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic podcasts, we jump back to ten years ago this week (6-30-2016) for PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s live interview with former WWE Creative Team member Kevin Eck (2011-2014). They discussed hot topics in pro wrestling including WWE roster split insights, backstage details on how Smackdown was written, Stephanie McMahon’s self-awareness, Roman Reigns suspension, origins and evolution of The Shield’s perception by Vince McMahon, Brock Lesnar’s UFC-WWE connection, Vince McMahon backstage stories, and much much more.

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