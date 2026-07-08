FREE PODCAST 7/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Destination Impact with Zac & JB: Eric Young’s TNA legacy and career post-TNA, effectiveness of current pushes of rising stars like Ricky Sosa and Leon Slater, KC Navarro as Nic Nemeth’s first challenger for TNA World Title (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Coming out of the first edition of Impact after Slammiversary, Zac Clarke and Jerud Buhagiar look at the departures of Eric Young and Mike Santana, the start of Nic Nemeth’s TNA Title reign, if there are noticeable shifts in booking philosophy, and the effective highlighting of Ricky Sosa, K.C. Navarro, and Leon Slater.

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