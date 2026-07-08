WWE RISING STARS & FADING STARS: Theory Breaks Through, Rollins Breaks the Fourth Wall, Maxxine is a Vision, Booking Trick, Summer of Punk II, Hank & Tank Hit Empty

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The Vision may be in a tough spot, but its most overlooked member just found his moment to shine. This week’s Rising Stars & Fading Stars examines Austin Theory’s breakout opportunity, Maxxine Dupri’s chance to reinvent herself, and how Seth Rollins sabotaged his own momentum heading into SummerSlam. Plus, reflections on CM Punk’s return, Trick Williams’ confusing direction, and Hank & Tank’s fading fortunes in NXT.

Rising Star of the Week: Austin Theory

Since joining the group in December, Theory has had the unfortunate distinction of being The Vision’s most inconsequential member. If one member of the faction was going to take a pin or get laid out, you can be sure it’d be “The Pressure.” Much like The Judgement Day’s JD McDonagh, Theory was The Vision’s fall guy, a role he played rather well.

Theory had his moment to shine on Monday Night Raw. A week after Theory and Bron Breakker lost the WWE Tag Team Championship to The Street Profits, Theory was unceremoniously blown off by an irate Paul Heyman.

Scheduled for a championship rematch on this week’s Raw, Heyman challenged the duo to “come back with something worthy of your Wiseman, or don’t come back to me at all.” The Vision was breaking apart at the seams, a development that would damage Theory more than anyone else.

And yet, ultimately Theory won the night. When defeat seemed imminent, Maxxine Dupri interfered with a low blow to Angelo Dawkins. Theory got the pin, won back his titles and his wise man, and even “got the girl,” as Maxxine would leap into his arms to celebrate the victory.

For the first time, Theory seems less like Breakker and Logan Paul’s lackey and more like an equal. With Dupri by his side, his character has finally gained another layer it desperately needed. If the duo can show good chemistry with one another and their stablemates, it should cement his star status.

At least, in theory.

Runner-up: Maxxine Dupri

Her assets are clear: She’s gorgeous and, by all accounts, a hard worker who is willing to do whatever is asked of her. As a result, Dupri’s been given many chances on the main roster, but hasn’t been able to find a role that suits her.

As one of Alpha Academy’s lovable losers, she was held back by her extremely limited wrestling ability. When Natalya’s training and a feud with Becky Lynch elevated her to WWE Intercontinental Champion, Maxxine was less than convincing in her role as an MMA shooter. Her path is somewhat reminiscent of Liv Morgan, who failed in several roles before ultimately finding a character that clicked.

A heel turn, especially as part of a main-event level faction in The Vision, promises to be just the break Maxxine needs to reinvent herself in a way that works and thus finally get over. As a part of The Vision, she’ll have top talent to work off and likely some coaching from Heyman to boot.

Maxxine Dupri may finally become an alpha.

Second Runner up: CM Punk

CM Punk was essentially served up the Undisputed WWE Championship on a silver platter upon his return on Raw. With a clean win over Sami Zayn in front of an adoring home crowd, Punk looked like every bit the returning hero. Judging by his position on the SummerSlam advertising, he’ll likely be defending his title in a featured match on the biggest PLE event of the season.

In his recent five-month reign with the WWE Title, Punk proved he can carry a compelling storyline with the best of them, but he still can’t be counted on to look credible once the bell rings..

For better and worse, we can expect more of the same going forward in what promises to be yet another Summer of Punk.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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Fading Star of the Week: Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins almost pulled it off. He almost sold us on his match with Roman Reigns in the main event of SummerSlam. Despite the duo having had a number of high profile matches over the years, and despite the fact that Rollins has been pretty cold since returning as a babyface, he almost had us believing he was worthy of the spot and got us excited to see the two lock up again.

Last week on Raw, Rollins gave his best promo in months, spinning his longtime rivalry with Roman Reigns to tell the story that he had Roman’s number. That Roman had never really beaten him and couldn’t call himself the best until he did. It wasn’t exactly true, as Reigns has in fact defeated Rollins in the past, but it was a compelling story regardless. When Roman agreed to the match, fans in attendance loudly approved.

This week, Rollins let that momentum slip through his fingers. After a hot Chicago crowd gave him a generous welcome, Rollins proceeded to give a perplexing “shoot” promo that completely lost them. He stated that Reigns was incapable of wrestling or cutting a promo but was put on the marquee regardless. This statement is completely incompatible with Roman’s history in WWE. In WWE storyline, it would be impossible for Roman to win so many world championship matches if he was unable to wrestle. Rollins was implying that Roman was given the world title, which undermines the very foundation of professional wrestling storytelling..

Fans were utterly deflated. They came to lose themselves in an exciting dramatic spectacle, but that requires suspending their disbelief to invest in the story. Seth pulled back the curtain too far, making it impossible for viewers to fully buy into the narrative and enjoy the show.

Between the bells, Seth Rollins may be the greatest of all time. His matches tell stories that are truly outstanding. However, his instincts for telling a good story on the mic are questionable at best. This type of misstep is what keeps him from becoming what his younger self aspired to be: the top star in WWE.

If Rollins does not correct course, there is a real risk fans will reject his main event match with Reigns, as fans did when John Cena wrestled Randy Orton one too many times at the 2014 Royal Rumble, leading to chants of “Same old shit!”

First Runner-Up: Trick Williams

Trick’s booking continues to defy all logic. A mere two months after flipping to the role of babyface, Trick is acting like a full-blown heel again.

When former close friend and former US champion Carmelo Hayes suggested a championship match, Trick continued to evade, refusing to grant one without Hayes having to go through a number one contender’s match first. Trick then proceeded to cheap-shot Hayes before retreating. His sidekick Lil’ Yachty continues to do his best impression of an annoying 1980s heel manager.

I’m really confused about how we’re supposed to feel about Trick and Yachty. Judging by the muted reactions he’s been getting, SmackDown audiences are confused as well.

SmackDown continues to squander the potential of its hottest new star. Trick has undeniable charisma, but in order to make the most of it, he desperately needs a consistent presentation that gives fans a clear reason to cheer him or hate him.

Second Runner-Up: Hank & Tank

A throwback, blue-collar powerhouse tag team, Hank & Tank impressed NXT fans with chaotic enthusiasm and a friendship which comes off as genuine and endearing. They debuted as a tag team in 2023, and impressed fans with their infectious energy, which was reminiscent of The Bushwhackers but with better ringwork and without the comedy nonsense. The duo peaked in April of 2025 when they overcame a long losing streak to end the reign of Fraxiom, the division’s most dominant tag team in years, and won the NXT Tag Team Championship.

Their own reign was something of a letdown, and the duo lost the titles to DarkState a few months later. Since then, Hank & Tank have slowly faded from NXT television. In recent months, they have appeared only occasionally, typically to put over a younger team.

At this point, elevation to the main roster seems increasingly unlikely. The duo may have had more success had things been different: if they leaned more heavily on their trucker gimmick, had better writing, or more interesting opponents.

Fans are left to wonder what might have been.