TNA IMPACT HITS & MISSES (7/2): KC Navarro as Nemeth’s first TNA World Title challenger, Navarro vs. Ryan Nemeth, Eddie Edwards beats Leon Slater, Mustafa Ali and Order 4 overshadowing Sade

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HITS

K.C. Navarro as Nic Nemeth’s First World Title Challenger

On one hand, I like the idea of getting Navarro involved in the TNA World Title scene sooner rather than later. After the recent – and possible future – talent exodus, the company doesn’t have the luxury to not strike while the iron is hot with their younger, potential stars. On the other hand, this feels like a feud that will fill a short gap until Lockdown when Nic will relatively easily go over Navarro. I hope that TNA does justice to Navarro and uses this feud to build him up strong and make him look the start that he can be.

Leon Slater and Ricky Sosa Interact

I could have done without the Righteous and The System being involved in this segment, but having Sosa interact with Slater felt like a future star-making moment. If it’s true that Slater is not long for TNA, then Sosa is the perfect replacement. They share much in common and are both very over with the crowds. It was smart to have this on the Impact after Slammiversary, as well. It feels like a strong reset.

K.C. Navarro Defeats Ryan Nemeth

This match was basically the squash that it needed to be.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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MISSES

Ryan Nemeth Introducing his Brother as New TNA World Champion

I’d have liked Nic Nemeth’s new TNA World Title reign to get off to more of a serious start. That being said, the mentioning of Johnny Nitro, Johnny TV, and John Morrison as three separate people that Nic has defeated in his career did get a chuckle from me.

Mara Sade Being Overshadowed by Mustafa Ali and Order 4

While it was the right call to have Sade advance in the Knockouts TV Title Tournament First Round over Tasha Steelz, too much of the match was about Steelz deteriorating relationship with Ali and Order 4, rather than the advancement of Sade as an important wrestler in the Women’s division.

BDE vs. Rich Swann vs. Fabian Aichner vs. Mr. Elegance vs. Jason Hotch vs. Home Town Man for a future chance at the X-Division Title

I’d argue that the only participant who truly deserved to be in this field for a title shot was Fabian Aichner. This made the outcome obvious and less consequential. Also, this match came way too shortly after the Ultimate-X match at Slammiversary making this match feel like a cheap rip-off. Aichner winning was the right call. I hope that he takes the title off of Cedric Alexander (which he already should have at Slammiversary).

Eddie Edwards Defeats Leon Slater

I understand that Leon Slater is likely headed to WWE sooner rather than later, but the way that he has been treated on the way out isn’t ideal. He was stopped short of the longest X-Division Title win by one day and hasn’t been winning much since that point. Instead of cutting him off at the knees, they should be using him to get over other wrestlers who have more long-term potential than Eddie Edwards, in the meantime. That is what I hope that they are doing with the Slater-Sosa interaction from earlier in the show. I hope that they form a strong tag team that goes on a legitimate run before Sosa’s inevitable departure from the company.