VIP PODCAST 7/8 – The Nicky’s Club with Nick Barbati: Barbati & Plichta talk CM Punk’s shocking return, latest chapter in Reigns-Rollins rivalry, current direction of The Vision, what’s next for Oba Femi, more (56 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Sean Plichta returns to The Nicky’s Club as he joins Nick Barbati to break down a seismic week in WWE. The duo reacts to C.M. Punk’s shocking return and surprise WWE Championship victory, discussing what it means for Punk’s character and the road to Summerslam. They also examine the latest chapter in the Roman Reigns vs. Seth Rollins rivalry, assess the current direction of The Vision, and debate what’s next for the rapidly rising Oba Femi.

To close the show, Nick answers a fun mailbag question about the Queen of Pop on the (dancing) heels of her new album Confessions 2, proving that The Nicky’s Club always has room for a little pop culture alongside the wrestling talk.

Join the conversation inside The Nicky’s Club—where wrestling feels like the coolest club in town.

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