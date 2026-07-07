VIP PODCAST 7/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk, Aldis, Sheamus, Oba-Heyman, Rollins, MJF-Omega, Lio Rush, NWO (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:
- Reaction to CM Punk beating Sami Zayn, and what’s next for him including Summerslam.
- A sidebar on NXT’s sloppy-fancy style of wrestling permeating the product and why its come to this but doesn’t have to be this way
- Chelsea Green’s exit from Twitter and the context around it, and how Charlotte Flair comes out of recent controversies looking good
- Sheamus leaving WWE and ideas for him in AEW and All Japan, plus is Sheamus the LeBron James of pro wrestling right now?
- Seth Rollins latest long-winded nonsense approach to promoting his Summerslam main event match
- Should Kenny Omega beat MJF? Is he likely to? What if he doesn’t?
- Notes on Tony Khan’s latest interview
- A new AEW-Twitch deal
- Why Lio Rush just might be working, but where to go from here with him
- Thoughts on the NWO Anniversary and something Paul Levesque does now that the NWO would not have tolerated
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