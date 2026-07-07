VIP PODCAST 7/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk, Aldis, Sheamus, Oba-Heyman, Rollins, MJF-Omega, Lio Rush, NWO (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

Reaction to CM Punk beating Sami Zayn, and what’s next for him including Summerslam.

A sidebar on NXT’s sloppy-fancy style of wrestling permeating the product and why its come to this but doesn’t have to be this way

Chelsea Green’s exit from Twitter and the context around it, and how Charlotte Flair comes out of recent controversies looking good

Sheamus leaving WWE and ideas for him in AEW and All Japan, plus is Sheamus the LeBron James of pro wrestling right now?

Seth Rollins latest long-winded nonsense approach to promoting his Summerslam main event match

Should Kenny Omega beat MJF? Is he likely to? What if he doesn’t?

Notes on Tony Khan’s latest interview

A new AEW-Twitch deal

Why Lio Rush just might be working, but where to go from here with him

Thoughts on the NWO Anniversary and something Paul Levesque does now that the NWO would not have tolerated

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