News Ticker

VIP PODCAST 7/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk, Aldis, Sheamus, Oba-Heyman, Rollins, MJF-Omega, Lio Rush, NWO (93 min.)

July 7, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich discuss these topics:

  • Reaction to CM Punk beating Sami Zayn, and what’s next for him including Summerslam.
  • A sidebar on NXT’s sloppy-fancy style of wrestling permeating the product and why its come to this but doesn’t have to be this way
  • Chelsea Green’s exit from Twitter and the context around it, and how Charlotte Flair comes out of recent controversies looking good
  • Sheamus leaving WWE and ideas for him in AEW and All Japan, plus is Sheamus the LeBron James of pro wrestling right now?
  • Seth Rollins latest long-winded nonsense approach to promoting his Summerslam main event match
  • Should Kenny Omega beat MJF? Is he likely to? What if he doesn’t?
  • Notes on Tony Khan’s latest interview
  • A new AEW-Twitch deal
  • Why Lio Rush just might be working, but where to go from here with him
  • Thoughts on the NWO Anniversary and something Paul Levesque does now that the NWO would not have tolerated

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

OTHER LINKS…

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

Follow us on Blue Sky…

https://bsky.app/profile/pwtorch.bsky.social

Emails…

wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

kellerwade@gmail.com

pwtorch@gmail.com

THANK YOU FOR VISITING

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2026