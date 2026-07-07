VIP PODCAST 7/7 – Radican Worldwide: Interview with Chris Charlton – Thoughts on NJPW rebuild, working relationship between NJPW and AEW, rising talent in NJPW, G1 Climax 36, more (43 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by NJPW English announcer Chris Charlton for a new Radican Worldwide interview ahead of NJPW’s return to the U.S. for G1 Climax 36 Night 1 in Chicago.

Chris Charlton discusses the following topics:

Hiroshi Tanahashi’s retirement match at Wrestle Kingdom 20

NJPW rebuild in 2026 with a focus on Callum Newman, IWGP Hvt. Champion Yota Tsuji, and Shota Umino

AEW and NJPW working relationship and how it benefits both companies

Thoughts on Tanahashi as president of NJPW and his influence on the company in a broad sense and day-to-day operations

The rise of the Yuto-Ice & Oskar in the tag division

Bushiroad selling its controlling share of stocks to TV Asashi and CyberAgent and whether or not he thinks people will see changes now or in the future to the NJPW product

How his role as announcer has changed over the years, working with Kevin Kelly and Walker Stewart

The importance of bringing G1 Climax 36 Night 1 to the U.S.

Why the G1 Climax 36 is a good point for people to check back in with the NJPW product if they haven’t been following it

The G1 Climax 36 field and who has a chance to break out

You can watch G1 Climax 36 Night 1 on July 11 and the entire G1 tournament with a subscription to NJPW World. You can purchase tickets to G1 Climax 36 Night 1 at ticketmaster.com. Use code G1CHICAGO to save 20% on tickets.

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