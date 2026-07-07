VIP PODCAST 7/6 – WKH – WWE Raw review: CM Punk returns to Chicago, Sami title defense, The Vision rebounds, Seth-Knight promo (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 7 edition of WWE Raw featuring CM Punk filling in for an injured Cody Rhodes to beat Sami Zayn for the WWE Title. Also, Seth Rollins talks more about Roman Reigns match with LA Knight interrupting, The Vision rebounds after a bad week, Oba Femi confronts Paul Heyman, and more.

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