VIP 2006 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #921 (July 1, 2006): ECW fans reject McECW product presented by WWE in Philadelphia’s ECW Arena, WWE PPV Roundtable, Mitchell on Cornette’s Conundrum, Keller’s on New ECW

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SUMMARY of #921 cover-dated July 1, 2006: This issue includes a cover story on ECW’s return to the old ECW Arena and the fans rejecting of the product… Editorials by James Caldwell, Pat McNeill, Wade Keller, and Bruce Mitchell… Live event reports on ECW and ROH… Reader Reax on Raw and Vengeance… In-depth coverage of the WWE Vengeance PPV including the Roundtable and Keller’s report with star ratings… Plus WWE Newswire, TNA Newswire, ROH Newswire, ETC. Newwswire, the weekly Quotebook, the 1996 Backtrack, the weekly schedule, and more…
–DIRECT LINK: PWTorchNewsletter #921
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