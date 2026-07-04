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VIP PODCAST 7/3 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Sami celebrates being champion and then acting GM Pearce ruined Sami’s plans, Cody vs. Jey, Trick-Hayes (19 min.)

July 4, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the July 3 edition of WWE Raw featuring Sami Zayn’s first (and last?) Smackdown as the WWE Champion, with acting GM Adam Pearce booking Sami into a title defense already against Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso winner on Smackdown main event. Also, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes interact, and more.

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