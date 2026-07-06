NJPW G1 Climax 36 field finalized, complete lineup for night 1 in Chicago announced

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The final two participants in the G1 Climax 36 were determined today at NJPW’s Road to G1 event. Ryohei Oiwa and Oskar are the last two men to qualify for the tournament. Oiwa beat ELP in a qualifying match to take the final spot in the A block. Oskar beat Yujiro Takahashi to take the final spot in the B block.

The blocks for the tournament are as follows:

A BLOCK

Konosuke Takeshita

Yota Tsuji

Sanada

Shingo Takagi

Jake Lee

Oleg Boltin

Hirooki Goto

Great-O-Khan

Yuto-Ice

Ryohei Oiwa

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B BLOCK

Callum Newman

Zack Sabre Jr.

Shota Umino

Yuya Uemura

Ren Narita

Drilla Moloney

Gabe Kidd

Henare

Aaron Wolf

Oskar

The tournament begins on July 11 in Chicago. After a week off, the tournament will resume in Japan on July 18 and end on Aug. 16. The winner of the tournament will win a shot at the IWGP Hvt. Championship unless the current champion, Yota Tsuji, wins the tournament.

The card announced by NJPW for G1 Climax 36 Night 1 follows:

A Block: Konosuke Takeshita vs. Yota Tsuji

A Block: Hirooki Goto vs. Sanada

A Block: Shingo Takagi vs. Jake Lee

A Block: Yuto-Ice vs. Great-O-Khan

A Block: Oleg Boltin vs. Ryohei Oiwa

B Block: Shota Umino vs. Zack Sabre Jr.

B Block: Yuya Uemura vs. Callum Newman

B Block: Aaron Wolf vs. Henare

B Block: Ren Narita vs. Oskar

Gabe Kidd cannot travel due to visa issues, so his first round match against Drilla Maloney has been moved to night 2 of the tournament on July 18 in Hokkaido.

All G1 Climax 36 events will air in Japanese and English with a subscription to NJPW World.