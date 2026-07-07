FREE PODCAST 7/6 – WKPWP after Raw: Keller & Weigle talk CM Punk’s big splash in his return, Oba-Heyman, The Vision twist, Seth’s awful promo (109 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Paul Weigle to discuss Raw with live chat interaction throughout. They began with analysis of the CM Punk return and WWE Title win over Sami Zayn. Was the story told well? Did Sami deserve a better and longer reign? What’s next for Cody? Also, thoughts on Seth Rollins’s bankrupt hack counterproductive pseudo-shoot promo nonsense aimed at Roman Reigns, the latest twists with The Vision, Oba Femi impressing opposite of Paul Heyman, and much more.

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