RADICAN’S Big Match Spotlight: IWGP Global Hvt. Champion Shota Umino vs. Gabe Kidd from Road to G1 Climax (6/6)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

RADICAN’S BIG MATCH SPOTLIGHT

IWGP GLOBAL HVT. CHAMPION SHOTA UMINO vs. GABE KIDD

NJPW ROAD TO G1 CLIMAX 36

JULY 6, 2026

TOKYO, JAPAN

KORAKEUN HALL

AIRED LIVE ON NJPW WORLD

Announcer: Chris Charlton

SHOTA UMINO vs. GABE KIDD – IWGP Global Hvt. Championship match

Gabe Kidd dropkicked the referee as soon as he got into the ring. He also went after NJPW president Hiroshi Tanahashi. Umino ran out to save Tanahashi and they began brawling in the crowd. Umino decked Kidd with a big punch at one point and the fans applauded. Kidd tossed Umino into the cement portion of the stands and he came up bleeding.

Kidd got in Tanahashi’s face. He threw the Global title down the entrance ramp. He got back into the ring and Umino decked him with a clothesline and the match officially started. He almost hit Second Chapter, but Kidd escaped to the floor. Umino followed him and landed a brainbuster and the fans applauded.

Kidd fired back and hit a brainbuster for a near fall. The fans applauded Umino kicking out. Kidd hit some hard shots on Umino in the corner. He put the boots to Umino, but Umino got up and nailed him with a big uppercut. They traded some super stiff slaps to the face in the middle of the ring. Kidd finally sent Umino down to his knees with a big strike.

Check out the latest episode of the “All Elite Conversation Club” with Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

The fans fired up and chanted for Umino. Kidd mocked the fans and asked if Umino was their boy. Umino sent Kidd to the mat and he sold his shoulder, but it was just to sucker Umino in for a clothesline. Kidd hit a piledriver for a two count. He sent Umino to the floor and hit another piledriver on Umino in front of Tanahashi. Kidd spit on Tanahashi and hit another piledriver inside the ring. He made a lazy cover and Umino kicked out at the last second. Kidd then hit a Death Rider and it was good for the win.

WINNER: Gabe Kidd at 8:48 to become the new IWGP Global Hvt. Champion. (****)

After the match, Tanahashi brought the title into the ring and Gabe threw it down. Tanahashi picked it up and put it around Kidd’s waist. Kidd got in face and decked him with a big slap. Tanahashi went down. Kidd threw the belt to the floor. He went to the floor and continued to throw the title around before heading to the back.

Umino was helped to the back by a couple of Young Lions.

(Radicans Analysis: This was a really good night for Umino even though he lost the Global title. He confronted Kidd right away before the match started after he attacked the ref and went after Tanahashi. This got him over with the crowd as a face against Kidd, who is doing an anti-NJPW gimmick.

The crowd hated Kidd and his antics and Umino drew even more sympathy when Kidd busted him open while they brawled in the crowd. Kidd faked a shoulder injury to trick Umino and it lead to him getting the win. The post-match angle was well-done with Kidd throwing the belt around and even decking Tanahashi with a slap. Umino drew sympathy being helped to the back by some Young Lions. This should lead to an interesting build to these two facing off in the Gl Climax tournament next month.)