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FREE PODCAST 7/6 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Backstage insights on Punk and Cena from former WWE Creative John Piermarini, McMahon slapping Andy Levine, HBK, Miz (133 min.)

July 6, 2026

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 23, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host Wade Keller and former WWE Creative Team member John Piermarini take live phone calls and discuss the current state of WWE creative, with a brief look at TNA, for two full hours. He offered insight into which wrestlers John Cena is a booster for, what he likes about Miz and Alex Riley from working with them behind the scenes, the issues holding Jack Swagger back, his opinion on Vince McMahon slapping Andy Levine, why he’s not a fan of Shawn Michaels, and much much more.

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