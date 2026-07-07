FREE PODCAST 7/7 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (7-5-2021) Does Kofi beating MVP mean anything, are Drew’s promos hurting him, live callers & emails (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 5 Yrs Ago Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show (7-5-2021), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Nate Lindberg to review WWE Monday Night Raw with live callers. They discussed whether Kofi Kingston beating MVP in a tag match does anything to build his WWE Title match against Bobby Lashley at the next PPV, are Drew McIntyre’s latest promos going to lead to him getting booed in two weeks, what’s to like if anything about Charlotte and Rhea Ripley’s feud, has the 24/7 Title run its course, is Mustafa Ali-Mansoor actually a good storyline, and more.

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