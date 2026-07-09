FREE PODCAST 7/8 – WKPWP after Dynamite: Keller & Kuester talk Omega’s AEW Title win over MJF, Jack Perry, Brawling Birds vignette, Mick Foley, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch contributor Dan Kuester review AEW Dynamite with chat, caller, and email interactions throughout. They started with analysis of the Kenny Omega’s AEW Title win over MJF. Did Omega show he is still the Best Bout Machine? Did Will Ospreay’s involvement undercut Omega’s win at all? Should AEW have booked MJF vs. Ospreay at Wembley instead? Other topics included the Kyle Fletcher clean win over Konosuke Takeshita, the cringy campy Brawling Birds video and why it’s just so out of place in AEW, Mick Foley’s segment, Chris Jericho vs. Tommaso Ciampa, and more.

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