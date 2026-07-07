WWE RAW RESULTS (7/6): Tomachick’s alt-perspective report on CM Punk’s return, Sami Zayn’s title defense, Heyman-Oba, Maxxine Dupri’s big move, Seth’s promo

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WWE RAW RESULTS

JULY 6, 2026

ROSEMONT, ILL. AT ALLSTATE ARENA

STREAMED LIVE ON NETFLIX

REPORT BY ROBERT TOMACHICK, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves

Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

[HOUR ONE]

-Tonight’s episode started with highlights from Sami Zayn’s win at Night of Champions. Right after, they showed the highlights from the number one contender’s match from this past Smackdown between Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

-WWE showed downtown Rosemont and then panned to Oba, The Judgement Day, and more entering the arena.

-Sami pulled into the arena in a BMW and ran right into Cody Rhodes. Sami told Cody he knows what Cody is thinking. Cody, agitated, said he just wanted to tell Sami good luck. Gunther blindsided Cody and put him through a table. Gunther called Sami a fluke and a fake before kicking the door into Cody’s head, busting him open.

-Cole and Corey discussed what they just saw backstage as Seth Rollins came out to the ring. Seth waited in the ring as the crowd continued to sing his song. The crowd chanted for CM Punk which Rollins said he did not care for. He stated his business is beating Roman, not dealing with Punk. Seth told the crowd Roman was not in the building as they chanted, “OTC.” Seth continued to call Roman the chosen one and said nobody wanted to hold him accountable. Rollins continued to say his dreams of being the best in the industry were unfairly handed to Roman.

Rollins told the crowd Roman was in the business for the money, but he was in it for the love of the game. Rollins ended his promo by saying he needed to probe to his younger self that he can achieve greatness through hard work. LA Knight interrupted Rollins and came to the ring. Knight grabbed a microphone and told Rollins last week they bored the crowd to sleep with their promo. Knight mentioned the fact that Rollins came out last week and asked for the opportunity at a championship match which he felt was unfair.

LA gave Seth his flowers but stated he had just as big an impact. Knight claimed Rollins and Romans stuffed Knight down when he started to rise. Seth responded by saying he did not like LA, but he respected him. Unfortunately, for Knight, Rollins said he did not have time for him and that he had to focus on Roman at SummerSlam. Waiting behind Knight was Jimmy Uso who kicked him as soon as he turned around. Jimmy told Knight to keep his family’s name out of his mouth.

-Backstage, Pearce is reprimanding Gunther for attacking Cody earlier. Aldis entered the fray and security removed Gunther from the arena. Before Gunther left, he told Aldis he was a failure as a wrestler and now a failure as a General Manager. Aldis and Pearce argue before splitting ways.

-Street Profits made their entrance. [c]

-Jackie Redmond asked The Vision how they felt about the pressure of going into their match. Paul Heyman showed up to scold The Vision. Heyman told them to come back with something worthy of their wiseman or do not come back at all.

(1) THE STREET PROFITS (Montez Ford & Angelo Dawkins) vs. THE VISION (Austin Theory & Bron Breakker w/Austin Theory) – World Tag Team Title match

Breakker started the match off by running Ford into the corner and then hit a standing moonsault before tagging in Theory. Ford hit a dropkick and tagged Dawkins before showing off their tag team skills. Theory backed Dawkins into the corner allowing Bron to tag in. Breakkers’ speed was too much as he hit the ropes and knocked Dawkins down. [c]

Dawkins tagged in Ford who exploded over Bron and into Theory. Ford hit a huge crossbody for a two count. Breakker hit the pop up powerslam to stop Ford’s momentum. A blockbuster from The Street Profits led to a remarkably close two count, Breakker broke it up. Dawkins hit a neck breaker as both men lay in the ring. Logan tried sneaking Theory a pair of brass knuckles but was caught by the referee. As the referee tried discarding the brass knuckles, Logan sneaked another pair to Bron. Logan distracted the referee which allowed Dawkins to hit Breakker with the first pair of brass knuckles. Ford jumped over the turnbuckle to take out Bron. In the ring, Theory and Dawkins fought to get the brass knuckles. Dawkins got them first and started to walk towards Theory when Maxxine Dupri came and low blowed Dawkins. Theory pinned him for the win. Theory and Dupri kissed as The Vision made their way to the back.

WINNERS: Theory & Breakker in 9:00 to regain the World Tag Team Titles.

(Robert’s Recap: A good opening match that made everyone look good. Having The Street Profits lose the titles so quickly can mean they either fully turn on each other, or it leads to a bigger match at SummerSlam. Dupri joining The Vision is the breath of fresh air the group desperately needed after being devastated with injuries. Very solid opening to Raw tonight.)

-Cody is being evaluated by medical when Pearce walked in to see what the diagnosis was. The medical official said he could not clear him for the match tonight. Cody and the trainer left to do more tests.

-Sol Ruca is preparing for her match. [c]

-The Vision was walking backstage and ran into Paul Heyman. Heyman told them it was the first step and congratulated Dupri for getting something done. Alpha Academy looked on as Maxxine left with The Vision.

-Highlights from The Judgement Day’s beatdown on Iyo was shown.

-Liv hyped up Raquel ahead of her Intercontinental Championship match. Sol made her entrance. [c]

-Jackie interviewed Penta after the announcement of the number one contender’s match for the Intercontinental Championship. Rusev and Ethan cut the interview while telling Penta that Rey will not be in the match. Dragon Lee entered and things got tense. Gable showed up, causing Page and Rusev to retreat so they could talk to Pearce and ask for a tag match against Gable and Lee.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

(2) SOL RUCA vs. RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ – Intercontinental Title match

Cole let the universe know that Rhodes left the arena to get scans done leaving the main event picture for tonight up in the air. Sol tried using her speed to rout Rodriguez, but Raquel’s power neutralized it. Raquel took control in the corner by landing elbows. Ruca showed off some acrobats on the side of the ring and landed an impressive backflip corkscrew. Raquel almost took Ruca’s head off with a powerful clothesline. [c]

Ruca on the top ropes, rolled Raquel into a pin, but Raquel rolled out of it. A springboard crossbody from Sol led to a two count. Ruca hit a missile dropkick to create an opening for the shining wizard and another two count. A frog splash from Sol missed the mark as Roxanne made her way down the ramp. Sol went for a Sol Snatcher, but Liv intervened as Roxanne distracted the referee. Raquel covered Sol for a close two count. Iyo Sky came out to help Sol. Sky distracted Raquel which led to Sol hitting the Sol Snatcher for the win.

WINNER: Sol in 10:00.

(Robert’s Recap: A fun match that the crowd was into. Ruca looks extremely comfortable working with giants. The WWE women’s division looks like they finally learned how to take the Sol Snatcher. Raquel continues to impress with her matches as a giant.)

-A package highlighting what went down between Oba and Brock was shown. Heyman looks like he is making his way to the ring. [c]

-Michael Cole announced season three of WWE Unreal which features John Cena’s farewell tour.

-Paul Heyman is in the middle of the ring ready to cut a promo on behalf of Brock Lesnar. The crowd erupted into chants for Oba. Heyman said everything Femi has been through with Brock is nothing compared to what will happen at their match inside the Hell in the Cell. Heyman continued to say that Oba inspired Brock to bring out the worst version of the beast. Paul said Lesnar will destroy Oba and threw the microphone.

As Heyman started to walk out of the ring, the arena went dark and Oba’s music played. Femi said Paul looked lonely talking in the ring by himself. Heyman said his value is preventing people from making bad mistakes. Paul brought up Brock beating The Undertaker twice inside a Hell in a Cell, which was the match The Undertaker created. Heyman said Oba could not climb the mountain and beat Brock.

The crowd chanted Oba’s name as he prepared to respond. Femi told Heyman that every word he said about Lesnar got under Brock’s skin. Femi called Heyman a mouth and said he was less than an advocate now. Oba said Heyman is scared and that is why he was out there to do damage control. Femi promised to be Brock in front of all of his family and friends at SummerSlam. Femi ended the promo by saying he will see Brock in hell.

-Jackie interviewed Sami who was wrapping his wrist ahead of his match. Redmond confirmed Cody will not be available for the match tonight. Sami said he was disappointed he was not facing Cody and was confused as to why he was defending his title on Raw. He wanted to wait until Smackdown. Pearce showed up to tell Sami he will still defend the title tonight but did not say who he would be facing.

Gable made his way to the ring for his tag team match. [c]

-A clip showed El Grande Americano at Mexico’s World Cup match.

(3) CHAD GABLE & DRAGON LEE vs. ETHAN PAGE & RUSEV

Page and Rusev jumped Gable and Lee prior to the bell ringing. Rusev and Page worked Lee over in their corner. Crowd chanted “Rusev Day” as he hit some suplexes on Lee. Lee tagged Gable who took out both competitors. Lee joined but Rusev dragged Ethan out of the ring. Gable launched Lee out of the ring and onto Rusev and Page. [c]

Rusev worked over Gable in the middle of the ring. Gable desperately tried tagging Lee, but Rusev did everything he could to stop it. Lee got tagged in and took control of the match against Page. Rusev broke up a pin attempt by Lee on Page and then dragged Page to the corner for the tag. Rusev locked in the Accolade as Lee tapped out. Rusev refused to let go of the hold. Gable came and broke it up but was out matched by Rusev and Page. Rusev got Gable into the Accolade as Page rained down punches on him. Joe Hendry came and made the save. Rusev and Page got control of Hendry as Rusev put him in the Accolade. WWE officials came out to break up the submission.

WINNERS: Rusev & Ethan in 9:00.

(Robert’s Recap: Fantastic way to build Page and Rusev as credible threats ahead of the Gauntlet Match. Both men looked great while not burying Lee and Gable. Hendry getting involved is a nice touch. I just wish there were more heels involved and not just Rusev and Page.)

-Highlights from LA Knights and Jimmy Usos match were shown. Redmond met up with Jimmy as he was walking to his car. Before the interview really began, LA Knight showed up looking to confront Jimmy but was taken out by Jacob. [c]

-A vignette for Bayley and Lyra played highlighting their past.

-Cole and Graves run through the card for Raw next week in Dallas.

-Aldis and Pearce meet up backstage, Aldis told Pearce he set up a replacement for the main event tonight and told Pearce he was welcomed. [c]

-JD and Dominic were in a vignette where JD threatened to destroy Danhausen just like they destroyed his lab. Dominik gave Danhausen an ultimatum where if he gives back the money and uncurses JD they can fix their problem.

(4) SAMI ZAYN vs. CM PUNK – WWE Title match

Sami made his entrance to the ring. The music stopped as Sami laid the belt on the ring and the crowd erupted in “CM PUNK!” chants. The garage door to the arena lifted up and revealed Sami’s opponent, CM Punk. Punks’ music hit as he walked backstage and through gorilla position. Sami pushed Punk as he entered the ring. The crowd kept chanting Punk’s name as the match got started. Cole went over some of CM and Samis’ accomplishments. Sami rained down some punches on CM in the corner, but Punk countered with an atomic drop. Zayn landed a kidney shot knocking Punk over the top turnbuckle and out of the ring. Punk pulled Sami out with him and hit a suicide dive. [c]

Zayn had CM punk in the middle of the ring and then worked the crowd. Sami went back to hit some knees and then got Punk in a headlock hold. Punk turned the tide with a clothesline. In the corner, Punk hit Sami with a knee and then a spinning neck breaker for a two count. Punk tried hitting the GTS on Sami, but Sami countered and tried for a blue thunder bomb. Sami couldn’t get it and was hit with a hammerlock clothesline for a two count. Punk climbed to the top ropes but got knocked down by Zayn. A huge superplex from Sami left both men in the middle of the ring. [c]

Both wrestlers trade punches before rising to their feet. Punk got the upper hand with a kick to the head. Sami out of nowhere landed a blue thunder bomb for a two count. Punk hit a bulldog with a flying elbow for a close two count. Right out of the pin, Punk locked in an anaconda vice grip. Sami countered by locking his legs around Punk’s neck. Out of the hold, a roll up pin only got Sami a two count. The crowd erupted chanting Punk’s name. Zayn hit the GTS on Punk for a two count. Punk collapsed into the corner setting himself up for the Helluva Kick but caught Sami and hit him with a suplex into the corner. Sami hit another GTS and a blue thunder bomb for a remarkably close two count. Zayn started slapping CM across the face while telling him he was the champion now. Punk started answering back with some punches and hit a running knee while Sami was in the corner. Punk ran to the opposite corner as Sami followed and tried hitting the Helluva Kick but missed. Punk landed the GTS for pin and win.

WINNER: Punk in 20:00 to win the Undisputed WWE Title.

(Robert’s Recap: Punk being the mystery opponent probably didn’t surprise a lot of people, but it got the crowd rocking. Regardless of your feelings on Punk, he always pops the crowd in Chicago. I am disappointed as this didn’t have the same pageantry as a normal championship match of this caliber which surprised me considering Cody was supposed to be in this match. The match was absolutely fantastic and deserved to be main eventing a PLE. Having Sami lose after nine days tells me this feud is not over yet. How Cody and Gunther fall into the equation will be answered down the road hopefully.)

FINAL THOUGHT: This week’s Raw felt like it had something to prove. Three championship matches with only one of the champions retaining seems unusual for Raw but made for an exciting show. The crowd was red hot like a normal wrestling show in Chicago is. The landscape for SummerSlam changes slightly now that Punk and The Vision are champions. With three Raws remaining before the big show, it will be interesting to see how WWE fills out the rest of the card.