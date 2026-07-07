PRO WRESTLING EVE 151: BEERS, BRAWLS AND BURLESQUE RESULTS (7/3): Kay Lee Ray (FKA Alba Fyre) vs. Rhio, Skye Blue vs. Emersyn Jayne, more

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PRO WRESTLING EVE 151: BEERS, BRAWLS AND BURLESQUE RESULTS

JULY 3, 2026

LONDON, ENGLAND AT THE BIG PENNY SOCIAL

AIRED LIVE ON YOUTUBE

REPORT BY JEFF RUSH, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Nina Samuels, Jetta, Dann Read

-EVE Champion, Session Moth Martina arrived to open the show. She talked about having only had one title match since winning the championship and not wanting to be that type of champion. As such, Martina declared an open challenge in effect to anyone who has never before challenged for the title. Aliss Ink arrived to accept and was quickly followed by Lucy Sky. A triple threat was made official.

(1) SESSION MOTH MARTINA (C) vs. ALISS INK vs. LUCY SKY

Sky hit Martina with the title belt early, leading to an exchange between her and Ink while Martina recovered. A medical team began assisting Martina to the back when she broke free and returned to the ring, shoving Sky off the top rope.

Martina tossed Sky to the floor, then threw Ink on top of her before diving out onto both of them. This brought the crowd on their feet, chanting “Session Moth.” Once back inside, Ink led the attack on Sky with a series of high energy strikes before eating a Code Breaker by Martina.

The final sequence saw Martina and Ink battling on the top rope when Sky snuck in and power bombed Ink. This gave Martina an opening to hit a top rope Code Breaker on Sky followed by her Jagerbomb spinning cradle DDT for the pin.

WINNER: Session Moth Martina pinned Lucy Sky in 9:08

(Rush’s Thoughts: There isn’t a recent history of EVE Champions having numerous title defenses, but even by that standard, Session Moth’s reign appears oddly deemphasized. Both of her matches as champion have been in the opening slot on the card and, while dressed up as an open challenge opportunity, this really had the vibe of a mid-card match. You never felt either challenger was a true threat to take the title. Moreso, Aliss Ink played the work horse in this one while Martina spent the first half recovering from the early belt shot by Lucy Sky. Even the main event tonight is set up as a Number One Contenders match for the International Title held by Miyu Yamashita, not Session Moth’s belt. She had an inspirational rise to the top, but things have felt super flat ever since. It feels like another title change is imminent.)

(2) LALLIE (LANA AUSTIN & HOLLIE BARLOW) vs. NYTESKYE (VIOLET NYTE & SKYE SMITSON) — Number One Contenders Match for the EVE Tag Team Titles

Just as the match was about to get underway, Rhio ran in and jumped Hollie Barlow. The attack ran for several minutes, with NyteSkye holding Austin back while Rhio went to work. After delivering a package piledriver on the steps to Barlow, Rhio ran down both members of Lallie on the mic. As she departed, the bell rang and Nyte and Smitson proceeded to beat Austin down. It ended up being much more of a fight than expected, but eventually, the two-on-one proved to be too much.

WINNER: NyteSkye via pinfall in 3:25

(Rush’s Thoughts: The pre-match attack established a new feud between Rhio and Barlow and also seemed to imply a partnership between Rhio and NyteSkye, which could be pretty fun. The commentary team and production crew appeared to forget there was still a tag title match to come later and declared NyteSkye vs. French Art for next month, complete with a graphic. No one really expected the Showstoppers to beat the newly crowned champs, French Art, later, but it would be nice if everyone could pretend it wasn’t a foregone conclusion. But then, as we’d see, perhaps that was the intention all along.)

(3) EMERSYN JAYNE vs. SKYE BLUE

The first of two main events for the night! Jayne entered wearing cut up jean shorts – denim being the prerequisite attire for street fights since being immortalized in the days of NWA’s Bunkhouse Stampede.

Less than two minutes into the match and the two were eating chair shots in the crowd. They fought all the way back to the bar, giving those of us who live an ocean away a better idea of the floor plan at the Big Penny Social. Jayne set up an incredibly sturdy looking wooden table at ringside and attempted to piledrive Blue off the ring apron, to no avail. We would revisit the table later.

Jayne tossed a chair at Blue’s head. Blue rolled out of the ring to recover and when she reappeared, she was bleeding heavily from the hairline. Jayne pounded away at Blue’s forehead, even squeezing to get more blood to appear. Both women took beatings with a chair before Blue went under the ring and produced a bag of wooden skewer sticks. She then pounded a handful of sticks into each of Jayne’s bare thighs, causing several to stick after the fact. She attempted to drive more into Jayne’s head, but was blocked and you thought “Well, at least they won’t got that far.” Then Jayne reversed and pounded a fistful of sticks into the wound on Blue’s forehead, causing at least a dozen of them to stick in place.

The next brutal spot saw Jayne lay an open steel chair on its side and powerbomb Blue on top of it. Once she recovered, the two faced off, seated in chairs and exchanged strikes. This gave way to a couple minutes of actual wrestling, which culminated in Blue hitting Jayne with a springboard Canadian Destroyer.

A minute later, Jayne planted Blue into the table at ringside with a Death Valley Driver off the apron. The crowd erupted as Blue lay motionless on the floor. Once Jayne rolled her into the ring, Skye managed to kick out of a pinfall attempt and once again took the upper hand. She then set an open chair on its side, returning the favor from earlier and power bombed Jayne onto it. At this point, there was about four minutes remaining on the clock when Dann Read cut in on commentary and declared this a Spirit of EVE match, voiding the time limit.

Blue attempted to puill another table out from under the ring but was stopped by ringside security. She then removed Jayne’s belt and attacked the security guards with it, forcing them to set the table in the ring themselves, all while whipping them. The crowd roared its approval. Blue set Jayne on the table and climbed to the top rope. Jayne met her there and attempted to flip her off, but was instead hit with a Destroyer onto the table, which didn’t break. Blue hit a second Destroyer on the mat and secured the pin.

WINNER: Skye Blue via pinfall in 18:27

After the match, Blue climbed the ropes and attempted to put herself through the unbroken table with a back bump but it still didn’t break. She did the Jey Uso “run it back” gesture and tried one more time. When it still didn’t break, the crowd began chanting “F- the table.” Blue took the mic and said “You took the words right out of my mouth,” before adding that she blamed “the two a—holes who put it up.” She continued, “I love when I get to come over here and I’m not one third of anything. I’m Skye F—king Blue and I get to do what I love and that is hardcore wrestling.” She then declared her intention to return and fight for a title, saying “I’ll see you at Wembley weekend.” The crowd roared its approval.

(Rush’s Thoughts: I’m not a huge fan of hardcore matches, but that was very good. It’s always great to see AEW talent appear on these shows and watch their personalities come through in ways they don’t allow time for on Dynamite or Collision. Blue was over like crazy with this crowd and Jayne put on an incredible display as well.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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(4) ALEXXIS FALCON vs. ALUNA

The women on commentary discussed the fact that this was Aluna’s first singles match in an EVE ring. With Alexxis being a main event fixture, and coming off an emotionally draining hardcore match, you got the impression this would be little more than a tune up. Falcon slapped Aluna around and made crass gestures to the crowd before Aluna briefly took the upper hand.

In a lighthearted comedy spot, Falcon forced Aluna onto one leg while holding the other. She then swung the lifted leg towards the referee, who caught it and swung it back. This went on for a minute before Falcon then intimidated the ref into rolling Aluna up for a pin attempt of her own while Falcon made the count. Aluna kicked out at two and everyone looked on, surprised, while the ref apologized.

Falcon then took the upper hand with a series of strikes and clotheslines. Aluna got a brief whiff of offense, complete with a swinging neck breaker and a suicide dive to the outside of the ring. Once back inside, Aluna attempted to climb the ropes but was caught in an Electric Chair by Falcon. She took a few kicks to the head before attempting and missing a moonsault. Commentary told the story of Falcon being surprised that Aluna was so difficult to beat.

Aluna got in a bit more offense, including a running knee to the back of Falcon’s head before Alexxis finally hit an Off With Her Head DDT for the pin.

WINNER: Alexxis Falcon via pinfall in 9:04

After the match, Abby Cartwright came to the ring and delivered a drawing to Falcon which was displayed on the big screens. It was a crudely drawn illustration of Anita Vaughn and Safire standing over a decapitated Alexxis Falcon with the caption “Off With Her Head.” Abby then flipped Alexxis off before Falcon kicked her and sent her out of the ring.

(Rush’s Thoughts: This turned out to be more fun than the squash we anticipated. With Alex Windsor saying earlier this week that she would like to see both Alexxis Falcon and Anita Vaughn brought to AEW, it was cool to see a program advance involving both performers.)

(5) THE SHOWSTOPPERS (MELISSA FIERCE & MADDY MORGAN) vs. FRENCH ART (CORY ZERO & JGU)

This was the tag team debut of Fierce and Morgan, and Morgan’s EVE debut. Both have carved out names for themselves on the UK scene over the past couple years, with Morgan actually appearing on WWE Raw two weeks ago, consoling Bayley backstage after she was attacked by Lyra Valkyria.

Much like the previous match, this was expected to be a showcase for the new tag champs, French Art, who were such a given to win, they were already featured in a graphic for next month’s title defense. EVE owner, Dann Read, replaced Jetta on commentary for the match.

Fierce and Morgan showcased excellent teamwork early and Morgan specifically was given plenty of room to shine. After the opening minutes, NyteSkye set up chairs on the ramp and watched the match, scouting their eventual opponents. French Art then proceeded to work over Morgan with a series of double team maneuvers and submission holds. Cory Zero and JGU have not been a team for long, but their chemistry makes them very fun to watch. They worked the peril spot for several minutes with Morgan making a hot tag to Fierce that the ref didn’t see, allowing the beating to continue.

Morgan began Hulking up with the support of the crowd and finally made a diving tag to Fierce, who took out both members of French Art with a series of strikes. She then landed a double 619 in the corner on Zero and JGU. Violet Nyte and Skye Smitson were periodically shown on the ramp discussing the match.

We got a quick flurry of action with Fierce hitting a springboard European uppercut, and Zero nailing a slingshot spear before all four wrestlers collapsed while the crowd cheered. As they rose to their feet simultaneously, they began to exchange strikes. On commentary, Read pointed out the temperature in the building, as all four women were drenched in sweat and clearly exhausted.

Fierce and Morgan continued to impress with a roundhouse kick into a German Suplex combo on Zero. They then landed a Magic Killer for a close two count. Morgan hit a powerbomb on Zero that she struggled to execute. On commentary, Samuels pointed out that the clock was down to three minutes. Morgan then desperately tried a series of rollups on Zero for near falls. The crowd cheered. At the two-minute mark, Zero attempted a Styles Clash on Morgan, who fought it, forcing her to settle for a power bomb.

Zero then locked Morgan into a Boston Crab as the announcer declared one minute remaining. She sunk it in deeper at the 30 second mark, then 15. The camera closed in on a desperate Morgan, who clawed at the mat, struggling to hang on as time expired.

WINNER: Time limit draw in 20:00

NyteSkye mocked French Art after the match as Fierce and Morgan were cheered by the crowd. The audience then chanted for French Art, establishing them as the faces in their defense next month against Nyte and Smitson.

(Rush’s Thoughts: That was incredible. The tag division in EVE isn’t loaded, but it’s stacked in terms of quality. The Showstoppers put on a far better performance than anyone expected and I hope they’ll be back next month.)

(6) RHIO vs. KAY LEE RAY — Number One Contenders Match for the EVE International Title

The crowd was huge into Kay Lee Ray right from the jump. There was a bit of posturing to start before the two exchanged strikes and traded take downs. Rhio then took control with a suplex on the ring apron and an exploder in the ring. Rhio is immensely comfortable as a dominant heel and exudes confidence in this sort of early match setting.

Following a series of corner shoulder blocks and a couple strong whip around the ring, Kay Lee formed some visible welts on her back. Around this time, the crowd began to seem a bit drained from a full evening of action. It took Rhio’s showboating to get an audible reaction out of them.

Ray eventually took control with an attempted crucifix followed by a couple of quick roll ups. She then countered an attempt by Rhio at an Air Raid Crash back suplex with a Destroyer. The two then exchanged headbutts and stiff shoulder blocks. Ray scored a close two with a springboard DDT.

After climbing the ropes to attempt a swanton, Rhio caught Ray in a Muscle Buster attempt, which was also thwarted. Rhio then took control for the next several minutes. Dann Read again called attention to the heat in the facility.

Following a successful Muscle Buster, Rhio got a near fall and expressed frustration after Ray kicked out. Ray then connected with a Gory Bomb followed by a Swanton. Rhio rolled out of the ring before Ray could cover. As Kay Lee attempted to pull her back inside the ring, Rhio swept her leg, knocking her flat on the apron. She then executed the same package piledriver on the apron on Ray that she hit on Hollie Barlow earlier in the night. Dann Read emphasized at this point that Barlow was removed from the building and taken to a medical facility.

Back in the ring, Rhio removed an arm band and attempted to choke Ray out. When the ref confiscated it, she took off her other one and used it briefly before the ref caught on. Suddenly, Lana Austin burst out of the back, flanked by security. As she reached ringside, attempting to get at Rhio for what she’s done earlier in the night, Kay Lee Ray inexplicably dove through the ropes and knocked her to the ground. Read and Jetta attempted to make sense of what had happened when Ray then attempted a Gory Bomb on Rhio. Rhio countered with an attempted suplex, but Ray rolled her into a small package for the win.

Miyu Yamashita vs. Kay Lee Ray for the International Championship was announced for August 28, complete with a graphic.

WINNER: Kay Lee Ray via pinfall in 18:34

(Rush’s Thoughts: Between the hardcore match with Skye Blue and Emersyn Jayne and the tag title match right before it, the main event had some tough acts to follow. Other than the initial excitement for Kay Lee Ray, it felt as though it took the crowd some time to get up for this one. Maybe it would’ve made more sense to kick things off with this and put the EVE Championship match on last after all. But then that would’ve complicated the angle between Rhio and Hollie Barlow.)

The finish with Ray jumping out to attack Lana Austin felt like a misqueue and I’ll be curious to see if and how they follow that up. It was distracting enough to take away from the finish, in that I was still trying to sort out why Ray would hit Austin when both of their targets were presumably Rhio when suddenly the match was over. I’d put this at third overall on the night in terms of excitement.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Another solid offering by EVE and well worth going out of your way to watch. The hardcore match certainly lived up to the hype and the tag title match was the surprise of the night. The final minute with Maddy Morgan locked in a Boston Crab as the clock was winding down is everything I ask for in terms of excitement and intensity in a wrestling match. Just a beautifully told story by all involved. Kudos as well to the production team, who captured the moment perfectly.

As for the top of the card, Rhio carries the gravitas of a champion and is obviously respected as such. Session Moth Martina, on the other hand, while certainly beloved, seems to lack the confidence of the booking, creating an uphill climb that’s beginning to feel insurmountable. A show like this would have made a bit more sense with either the first and last matches reversed or with the title still on Rhio.

Thanks so much for reading and, of course, for supporting women’s wrestling. Feel free to leave a comment or drop a line via email at jeffp.rush@gmail.com or on Twitter/X @nottherightjeff