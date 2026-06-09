TNA IMPACT TV TAPING SPOILERS (6/6): Full results including Santana vs. Eric Young for TNA Title, The System vs. Aichner & Slater, Ali vs. Navarro for International Title

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TNA IMPACT TAPINGS SPOILERS

JUNE 6, 2026

DENVER, COL. AT COBANK ARENA AT THE NATIONAL WESTERN CENTER

REPORT BY CHRIS GRIFFIN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Night 1

-Jada Stone beat Heather by Elegance (Denver native). Hated seeing the pile driver (a) in the opening match, (b) by relatively new wrestlers and (c) not be the finish of that match

-The Righteous beat Manny Lemons & El Pirita De La Muerte (local talent). Basic squash

-Harley Hudson beat Tasha Steele (w/Order 4). Clean with no interference

-Kaz interview segment with Leon Slater and Cedric Alexander. They announced that Kaz will be in the Ultimate X Match.

-Indi Hartwell beat Elayna Black. Mara Sadè was on commentary. There was distraction by Ash of Elegance. Sadé then came off on commentary and Indi got the pin.

-Xia Brookside came out for a post-heel turn promo. Léi Ying Lee interrupted and quickly became a fight.

-Santana beat Eric Young to retain the TNA Championship. Ref bump, Santana got a visual 3, title belt used, but Santana kicked out. Ricky Sosa came out to distract Eric Young and Santana gets the win. Nic Nemeth came out to tease a cash in, but instead challenged Santana to a title match at Slammiversary.

-Mr Elegance beat Elijah. Quick match where AJ Francis’s lawyer got involved and Mr Elegance wins with a roll up. AJ then came out to run Elijah down until it devolved into a brawl.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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-Backstage segment with Nemeth Bros and KC Navarro

-The System (Cedric Alexander & Eddie Edwards) beat Fabian Aichner & Leon Slater. Interference from Brian Meyers and Bear Bronson caused the distraction needed for Alexander to pin Slater.

-Moose then returned to announce he has a match scheduled with Eddie Edwards.

-Bunny & Rosemary & Mara Sadé beat The Elegance Brand when Rosemary pinned Heather in a match that included a voodoo doll getting bit on the ass that Ash took a bump for.

-Mustafa Ali beat KC Navarro to retain the International Championship. The match was dedicated to KC’s uncle who died recently. Very good match where Ali won with a Scorpion Death Lock. When locking it in a second time after the tap out, Nic Nemeth and Santana came out to fight off the Order 4. Nemeth saved Satana from a blind attach from Ali only to turn around and superkick Santana to stand tall at the end.

-Sammy Sosa beat Dak Draper. Sosa won with his finisher in a match longer than a squash, but where the outcome was never in doubt.

-Moose beat Bear Bronson in a street fight. The crowd pleaser with Moose’s return. There as a way to work towards the Eddie Edwards match.

(Griffin is a lifelong fan of wrestling, superheroes, and rebellious music of all forms. He is the owner of Nerdstalgia, and you can shop online, learn about visiting the store in Colorado Springs, or catch him at a comic con in the Rocky Mountain area by going to http://nerdstalgia.shop.)