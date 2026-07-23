FREE PODCAST 7/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review GCW Life of a Boss including Bustah & Brain vs. Orso & Stackhouse, Cowboy Way vs. Savage Gnomes, VNDL48 runs amok, more (76 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review GCW’s Life of a Boss, a disappointing show highlighting many of the problems currently plaguing GCW, like an over-abundance of heel faction VNDL48, no significant baby faces to challenge them, and some really uncomfortable angles. We also talk about the untapped potential of the Savage Gnomes, why shopping after Atticus Cogar could be perilous, the disappointing finish to the well-built Bustah and the Brain vs. K.J. Orso & Sam Stackhouse tag title match, and more. For VIP, we cover the finals of the annual Scenic City Invitational, a wrestling tradition unlike any other.

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