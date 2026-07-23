NXT TV RESULTS (7/21): Miller’s alt-persective report on D’Angelo vs. Naraku, Mike Santana’s NXT debut, Shawn Spears vs. Niko Vance, DarkState vs. Moreno & Dar & Saquon Shugars, more

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NXT TV REPORT

JULY 21, 2026

ORLANDO, FL AT THE WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON THE CW

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

[HOUR ONE]

-The show opened with GM Robert Stone telling Adrian Butler to make sure that NXT Champion Tony D’Angelo and Naraku do not touch each other before the main event. After Butler left, Thea Hail came into Stone’s office and begged for a moment to talk. As Stone tried to blow her off, Nattie came in, bickered with Hail a bit, then told Stone she was going to tap out Jaida Parker. Stone left as Hail continued to try to get his attention.

(1) ROMEO MORENO & NOAM DAR & SAQUON SHUGARS vs. DARKSTATE (Dion Lennox & Osiris Griffin & Cutler James) – 6-Man Tag Team Match

Shugars bailed from the ring to attack DarkState during their ring entrance. Moreno and Dar joined him to battle on the floor as the referee tried to gain control. Dar and Lennox got in the ring as the referee called for the bell. They fought hard before Shugars tagged in, then Lennox quickly retreated and tagged out. James and Griffin dominated Shugars for a bit before Moreno tagged in. Moreno and Dar took it to DarkState and put them to the floor. Shugars signaled for his teammates to help him with an assisted powerbomb through the announce desk in the same manner they did to him a few weeks ago, but Griffin and James thwarted the effort before they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

Tide, Safelite, Panda Express, and the other usual suspects dominated the screen while DarkState dominated their opponents. When they returned to full-screen, Shugars took the white-hot tag and took out his former teammates with some high-intensity offense. DarkState attempted their assisted powerbomb finisher on Shugars, but he reversed it into a Frankensteiner. All hell broke loose with everyone fighting. Moreno hit a spectacular springboard cross-body press to the floor before Shugars lifted Lennox into a fireman’s carry and drove him through a wall. Back in the ring, Griffin and James lifted Moreno and delivered a spinning powerbomb for the pin.

WINNERS: DarkState at 9:31.

(Miller’s Take: I almost sprained my fingers trying to keep up with this one. This was nonstop action right out of the gate, and it never slowed down. I wonder how many times they’ve had to replace that wall that they seem to like to crash through. Let’s please run this one back. Fantastic, hot opening bout!)

-After the match, James and Griffin held back Lennox while referees held back Shugars as the two desperately still wanted to scrap.

-In the women’s locker room, Lizzy Rain, Jaida Parker, Skylar Raye, Thea Hail, Kendal Grey, and Wren Sinclair chatted about all kinds of random things. [c]

-The WrenQCC made their ring entrance, followed by AAA Mixed Tag Team Champion Lola Vice for a face-to-face with NXT Women’s Champion Kendal Grey. Lola Vice said she wasn’t done yet. She said she waited until it was her time. Grey said that ended when she ran into her. Vice said Grey just needed validation. Grey said the title was validation and it didn’t take years for her. Vice said she looks like a champion regardless of whether she has the title or not. Grey said there wasn’t a woman in the back who could beat her at her best. Vice said she couldn’t beat her in a fight and challenged her to an Underground match on August 4th. Grey readily accepted. Vice said “little Miss Pick Me” girl will have to get picked up off the mat. Grey told her that after she gets done whooping her ass, she can go back to shaking it. Really good segment with great intensity from both women.

-A video package recapped the feud between Tony D’Angelo and Naraku.

-Keanu Carver made his ring entrance before the commercial break. [c]

(2) KEANU CARVER vs. HANK WALKER (w/Tank Ledger)

Hank, who was knocked off the stage and through a table when Carver shoved a security guy into him, looked to exact some revenge from Carver and started hot. Hank looked impressive in the beginning of the match, blending his deceptive speed with power to thwart any offensive attempt by Carver. He landed a huge black hole slam for a near fall, but it seemed to wake up Carver, who began systematically dismantling his opponent as Tank encouraged his partner from the floor. The massive Carver threw Hank over his head as if he weighed a hundred pounds. Carver went to the floor and threw Tank into the ring steps, but Hank took advantage of his partner’s misfortune by thumping Carver on the floor. Once back in the ring, Carver quickly took control back and landed a thunderous Alabama slam for the pin.

WINNER: Keanu Carver at 4:29.

(Miller’s Take: No surprises here. Hank put up a valiant fight, but Carver needed to assert some dominance after being humbled by the unfortunately named E.K. Prosper recently.)

-After the match, Carver continued to pound Hank until Tank ran in to defend his partner. Carver thumped him, too, and dropped him on the announce desk, which did not give. He grabbed the ring steps, but E.K. Prosper leaped over the ringside barrier with a boot to Carver’s back, who then fell on top of the steps he was holding. Prosper jumped off the lower half of the ring steps with a double stomp to Carver’s back, then Tank threw him back into the ring for a belly boy sandwich, followed by a moonsault from Prosper. The three men stood over Carver and celebrated.

-In the back, Nattie and her entourage of Evolve Women’s Champion Nikkita Lyons and Karmen Petrovic approached Thea Hail and invited her to train in the dungeon. She told Hail she could aspire to be a legend like her or a soft bitch like Jaida Parker. Hail said she didn’t mind Parker, but didn’t like her. Nattie and her Dungeonettes walked off as Hail commented that she hoped Parker punches her teeth in. [c]

– “Last night”, Shiloh Hill walked into Danhausen’s laboratory to introduce himself. He addressed him as Mr. Hausen and asked if he could call him Dan. The very nice, very evil one told him it was one word, shook his hand, and referred to Hill as the “master of the web of darkness”. Hill complimented him on his lab. He explained that another NXT wrestler named Tristan Angels, who was very obnoxious and very British, smashed his tooth, and he was looking for a replacement. Danhausen sorted through his collection of teeth and gave one to Hill, then told him it would cost him human monies. Hill said he didn’t have any cash but handed Danhausen a chip and asked if he would accept cryptocurrency. Danhausen gladly accepted what he mistakenly heard as “crypt currency”. Hill told him it was definitely stolen, but if Danhausen was cool with it, he was too. Danhausen and Hill go together like peas and carrots.

(3) JAIDA PARKER vs. NATTIE (w/Nikkita Lyons & Karmen Petrovic)

Parker took Nattie down at the bell, then took a swing at the Nat Pack when they leaped onto the ring apron. The two women traded slaps before Nattie went to a waistlock. Parker talked trash before Nattie paint-brushed her a couple of times. Miss Parker responded in kind with a hard slap of her own. She got Nattie in the corner and dropped down on her, then went for the Hipnotic, but Lyons and Petrovic dragged Nattie out of the ring. Nattie and crew beat Parker down on the floor, which was just the opening needed for a split-screen commercial break. [c]

Burger King, minions, NASCAR, and other uninteresting stuff played on the right while the action continued on the left. Back to full-screen, Parker fought back against Nattie but fell to a dragon screw legwhip. Parker dropped Nattie, but her knee buckled. The two women rose to their feet and slugged it out until Parker reversed a suplex attempt into a falcon’s arrow for a near fall. Nattie answered with a Michinoku Driver for a near fall. She locked in a sharpshooter, but Parker crawled underneath the bottom rope and fell to the floor.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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[HOUR TWO]

Nattie ran towards Parker but crashed into the ring steps when her foe moved out of the way. Back in the ring, Parker locked in a sharpshooter of her own. A worried Lyons grabbed the towel that was draped over Petrovic’s shoulder. Petrovic fought with Lyons over the towel before the camera panned back to the ring. The towel suddenly appeared in the ring, which the referee noticed and called for the bell. A replay showed that while Lyons and Petrovic fought over the towel, Thea Hail ran out, snatched the towel away from both of them, and threw it into the ring.

WINNER: Jaida Parker by submission at 11:43.

(Miller’s Take: Parker definitely needed this win, but it was hardly a definitive victory with Hail throwing in the towel. I hope Parker can score a decisive victory over the low-key legend in the near future before moving on to bigger and better things. Hail vs. Nattie would certainly be a scrap, but Hail hasn’t been presented as anything close to a threat since they quickly took the North American title off her after her fluke win over Blake Monroe.)

-More D’Angelo/Naraku past interactions were shown before what’s left of The Culling made their ring entrance. [c]

-In the back, Kelani Jordan was rushing GM Stone to get off the phone. She showed him a replay of her match against Lola Vice and complained that she got a three-count and should have won the match. Stone admitted that it was borderline but said the referee’s decision was final. Kelani left in a huff. OTM approached Stone, who said they had a match next week. He told Bronco Nima that NXT and AAA have a show on the same day and he needed to decide what show he wanted to be on. Lucien Price looked a little anxious as Stone suggested they discuss it in private, then told Nima to let him know what he decides.

(4) NIKO VANCE (w/Izzi Dame) vs. SHAWN SPEARS

As The Culling watched the entrance in anticipation of Spears, the lights went out save for a lone spotlight on Vance. When the lights came back on, Spears was standing behind Vance. He spun him around, slugged him, and clotheslined him over the top rope as the referee called for the bell. He glared at Dame before going to the floor to thump on Vance. He threw Vance back in the ring, but got nailed by him when he followed him in. Spears chopped him hard a couple of times, then executed a Thesz press. He threw Vance into the corner, but Vance caught himself and doubled back with a clothesline that flattened Spears. Vance took over briefly before Spears reasserted his dominance. Back on the floor, Spears suplexed him and attempted a chokeslam through the announce desk but paid too much attention to Dame and paid for it as his former stablemate powerslammed him on the floor. Ouch. [c]

When they returned from the break, Spears slowly fought his way back into the match but favored his back. He delivered a couple of atomic drops, chops, and a short-arm clothesline. Vance hit a spinning DDT for a very close near fall. Spears motioned for Vance to bring it on, then rolled to the floor and shouted, “C’mon Niko, you bitch!” Vance went to the floor where Spears chucked him back in after beating on him a bit. The former leader of The Culling walked up the aisle, grabbed a chair, and slid back into the ring. The referee stopped him from whacking Vance as Dame jumped up on the ring apron. Lizzy Rain ran down and swiped Dame’s feet out from underneath her and started brawling with her. As the referee tried to shoo the women away, Spears took a page out of the Eddie Guerrero playbook and slammed the chair to the mat, threw it to Vance, who caught it, and laid down. The referee turned to see Spears laid out on the mat and a confused Vance standing there holding a chair and called for the disqualification.

WINNER: Shawn Spears by DQ at 11:10.

(Miller’s Take: This was a good, old-fashioned wrestling match that very well could have aired on Memphis or Smoky Mountain back in 1985. Good, believable action with great ring psychology. The ladies played their parts well, and Spears got a measure of revenge for being impeached.)

-After the match, a crew of referees ran out to prevent Vance from attacking Spears. Even Vic Joseph mentioned that somewhere, Eddie Guerrero was smiling wide. Spears surreptitiously winked at Vance, who was furious at being outsmarted.

-In the back, GM Stone asked Kam Hendrix for a health update. He said he was at 67.2%. North American Champion Myles Borne and Tavion Heights walked by and Borne stopped to razz him a little. He told Stone he wanted an NQCC reunion and asked for a tag team title match. He said he would put his title on the line next week in exchange for his request. Hendrix suddenly got a text saying he was miraculously cleared. Stone made the match and promised Borne a tag team title match if he retains. A jubilant Heights was practically doing cartwheels.

-A promo package of Reina Volcan aired before the next commercial break. [c]

(5) SKYLAR RAYE vs. REINA VOLCAN

Volcan had a unique entrance that made you feel as if you were about to see something special. Raye seemed like a lamb being led to slaughter. She held on to a headlock but got thrown off and put down hard. Raye showed some athletic, acrobatic offense before being mauled by Volcan, who attempted to pull Raye’s arms off and tie them into a pretzel. Raye managed to gain enough speed off the ropes to knock Volcan to the mat. She climbed the ropes, but Volcan grabbed her by the leg and yanked her halfway across the ring. She lifted her across her shoulder for her Natural Disaster (a torture rack), and Raye tapped out.

WINNER: Reina Volcan by submission at 3:10.

(Miller’s Take: Volcan made her presence known, but Raye also got a chance to show her stuff. Joseph and Booker talked about her like she was the second coming of Bull Nakano, so you get the feeling that this woman is going to be a big deal.)

-In Stone’s office, he was about to enjoy a bite of KFC popcorn chicken, which was a not-so-subtle plug, when Shiloh Hill walked in. Stone asked him if the tooth he got from Danhausen was cursed. Hill got intense, dark, and crazy-looking as he intimidated Stone while raving about Tristan Angels. Stone made the match for next week. Suddenly, the lovable goofball side of Hill came back out as he thanked Stone profusely, then scooped up all six boxes of popcorn chicken on Stone’s desk and left Stone hungry and dejected.

After Joseph plugged the upcoming street fight for the NXT title, the camera cut to a shot of a black SUV pulling up outside. He surmised that it might be who Stone had been talking to on the phone all night. They cut to commercial right as the door was opening. [c]

-Vic Joseph plugged next week’s card, including Hill vs. Angels, Borne vs. Hendrix, and Rain vs. Dame.

(6) TONY D’ANGELO (c) vs. NARAKU – NXT Championship Street Fight

As soon as the bell rang, Naraku misted D’Angelo. A blinded Tony D. got clotheslined over the top rope, then thrown through the LED board and into the ring steps. Naraku brought the steps into the ring and rammed them into D’Angelo’s shoulder. The challenger slid to the floor and dug under the ring for some plunder. Back in the ring, he cracked a chair over the champ’s back really hard, then suplexed him through four chairs he set up in the ring. After D’Angelo kicked out, an angry Naraku put his head in a chair and tried to stomp on it, but Tony moved as Naraku stomped and knocked the seat off. D’Angelo rolled to the floor and grabbed a bottle of water to flush his eyes out, then put Naraku through the ring barrier as they cut to a split-screen commercial break. [c]

They silently fought to the back and back out to the ring while the usual junk was advertised on the dominant half of the split-screen. Back to full-screen, D’Angelo kicked a ladder into Naraku’s ribs, then threw the ladder on top of him. The champ threw a Slim Jim table into the ring and set it up, then attempted an Alabama slam through it, but Naraku reversed it into a sunset flip for a two-count. In the opposite corner, Tony rammed his opponent’s head into a trash can that was wedged between the ropes. Back on the floor, the challenger hit Into the Abyss on the floor, then drove D’Angelo through the announce desk as The CW censored naughty words from the crowd. Back in the ring, Naraku only got a two-count. He attempted to mist D’Angelo again, but Tony put his hands up to block it. He lunged at a stunned Naraku and rubbed his mist-covered hands into his eyes, then whacked and racked him with a kendo stick. He dragged the challenger by the hair up onto the ring steps and delivered Dead to Rights off the steps and through the table for the three-count.

WINNER: Tony D’Angelo at 12:06 to retain the NXT Championship.

(Miller’s Take: This was a good, solid main event that delivered on just the right amount of brutality. After two victories over Naraku in a row, one has to wonder how they will keep him positioned as a credible threat. D’Angelo is looking stronger with every title defense and has come a long way towards establishing himself since his days as a mid-card mob boss.)

-As D’Angelo was celebrating his successful defense, former TNA World Champion Mike Santana made his entrance through the fans and stared down the champion. Joseph concluded that Santana must have been who Stone was talking to all night.

FINAL THOUGHTS: I felt like this was an above-average offering from NXT this week. The opening match was fire, and the rest of the card was excellently presented. Robert Stone does a great impression of Adam Pearce as the perpetually frazzled GM. The Danhausen/Shiloh segment was a stroke of genius. We got to see a sample of what Reina Volcan is all about. Some more tension was teased between OTM with Nima pulling double-duty with AAA. Heat Wave is shaping up nicely. See you next week!