WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/17): Corbridge’s report on Gunther addressing Aldis situation; C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes appearances; Balor vs. Talla Tonga

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WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

JULY 17, 2026

ALBANY, NEW YORK AT MVP ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: As of Friday morning, WrestleTix reported that 6,928 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 17,500 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

– The road to Summerslam stopped in Albany, New York this week. Gunther sauntered out first wearing a suit and a scowl. The announcers, Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett, hyped tomorrow’s Saturday Night Main Event tag team match with Gunter and Sami Zayn taking on Cody Rhodes and the new Undisputed WWE Champion C.M. Punk.

Gunther wanted to address the “elephant in the room” by saying that his entire career he’s been mistreated on Smackdown by Smackdown General Manager Nick Aldis despite priding himself on being an outstanding professional for his whole career. He said that he should be the WWE Champion and everyone knows it, and Aldis is the only reason that he isn’t. He said he didn’t want to team up with Zayn because Zayn is beneath him. Acting General Manager Adam Pearce came out and said that Gunther should be thanking Aldis for saving his job after all of Gunther’s recent antics, which includes leaving Aldis (his boss) laying. Pearce said that if Gunther was on RAW he’d be fired. Pearce also revealed that Aldis was adamant that the tag match was still on for tomorrow and added that if Gunther and Zayn win the tag match, then the WWE Championship match between Punk and Rhodes at Summerslam would become a Fatal Four-Way with Gunther and Zayn added. Gunther was elated. Cue Cody Rhodes.

Rhodes charged the ring and beat down Gunther, sending him to the floor with a punch. Rhodes was angry because there was no logic (in his opinion) for Gunther to potentially get a title shot. But Rhodes said he didn’t care and challenged Gunther to a one-on-one match for tonight. Pearce made the match.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: The big news was that the Saturday Night’s Main Event tag match just became a lot more interesting. It was very revealing when Pearce said that “Aldis was adamant that tomorrow’s tag match will still happen.” That is a hint that Aldis will likely interfere, costing Gunther and Zayn, and ultimately leading to Gunther vs. Aldis match at Summerslam. Oh yeah, and this all set up the main event for tonight..)

– Tessitore and Barrett pointed out what I just said above about the stakes being raised for tomorrow night.

– In a pre-taped segment, Adam Pearce gave an update on Rhea Ripley’s injury. He said that she would not be able to compete at Summerslam. With Ripley’s return timetable uncertain. Five women would have the opportunity over the next two weeks to earn their way into a ladder match at Summerslam. The winner of that ladder match would be “crowned” the interim WWE Women’s champion. He also said that that woman would take on Ripley when she returns to determine who really is the true champion.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: That was some convoluted nonsense. First, Pearce said that five women would have the chance, but I believe he meant that five women will win their way into the ladder match. Big difference. Also, what is the point of an “interim” champion? No one will believe they are the real champion until they beat Ripley anyway. Just make them the number one contender.)

– They showed that Jade Cargill would face Nia Jax tonight, and Tiffany Stratton would take on Jacy Jayne in qualifying matches tonight. All participants were shown arriving to the arena with their running buddies.

– Finn Balor entered for the opening contest of the evening. [c]

(1) FINN BALOR vs. TALLA TONGA (w/Tama Tonga)

Tessitore pointed out the huge size difference between Balor and Talla. Balor used his speed to try to gain an advantage with quick strikes. Talla took him down with a shoulder block and then sent him chest first into the turnbuckles. Balor pulled the ropes down and Talla went over the top rope. Then Talla clotheslined Balor from the apron as they went to a break. [c]

Talla was still in control with an impressive powerslam (Davey Boy Smith-style) that earned a two-count. Talla missed a splash in the corner, giving Balor a chance to hit more strikes and a dropkick to the knee. Talla hit a Tongan Drop to halt Balor’s momentum. Balor countered a chokeslam attempt off the top rope into a DDT, then knocked Tama Tonga off the apron. Balor went for a shotgun dropkick but ate a big boot for his trouble. Balor kicked out at two. Tall missed a big boot and got crotched on the top rope. Balor jumped up and down on the ropes which, according to Tessitore, made “fried onions” in Albany. Gross. Balor hit a Slingblade on Tama on the floor and connected with the shotgun dropkick on Talla. Galor hit the Coup de Grace and then went up for another. He hit a second Coup de Grace and covered for the pin and the win.

WINNER: Finn Balor won by pinfall in 9:00.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Huge win for Balor that made him look like a major player on Smackdown.)

– Pearce talked to WWE Champion C.M. Punk in the back. Punk wanted to clarify that what he heard earlier was correct about the stipulation in the tag match tomorrow night. Punk said he was old school and prefers one-on-one main events. Pearce agreed but said the stipulation stands. Punk also pointed out that all Gunther wanted to do tonight was hurt Rhodes. Pearce agreed again. Punk said he was going to go talk to Rhodes. He exited and walked right into Damian Priest. They shook hands. Priest said that if Punk makes it out of Summerslam as champion then he would come after him. Punk said that was cool but added that he and Rhodes may go on a rampage and go after Priest and R-Truth’s tag titles. Punk left. Truth walked up and scared Priest and hadn’t heard everything that was just said even though apparently he was there the whole time.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: All singles wrestlers and former champions should strive for the biggest prize. It’s always good to see that.)

– Cargill gave a pre-taped promo about how she would qualify for and win the Summerslam ladder match. Nia Jax said the same thing, followed by Jayne and Stratton.

– Stratton entered for the first qualifying match. [c]

(2) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. JACY JAYNE (w/Lainey Reid and Fallon Henley) – Interim WWE Women’s Championship Qualifying match.

Jayne, Henley, and Reid attacked Stratton prior to the match. Brie Bella and Paige came out to even the odds. Tessitore noted that they would defend their tag titles against Fatal Influence tomorrow night. They brawled to the back.

The bell rang while Jayne was still watching the four women brawl. Stratton gained the advantage but quickly lost it. Stratton ducked a chop and connected with one of her own. Stratton with a seated dropkick and cover for a two-count. Tessitore pointed out that they were having the “interim champion” because Ripley could be back sooner than expected. That reinforces that it should just be a number one contender. They went to a break which prevented my head from exploding. [c]

The women collided in mid-air when they both went for a cross-body. They traded yay/boo strikes. Jayne won the exchange and hit a pathetic-looking enziguri. Stratton with a spinning back elbow and an Alabama slam. Stratton lined her up and went up top. Jayne recovered quickly enough to get up and crotch Stratton on the top rope. Jayne covered for a nearfall. For some reason, Jayne played air guitar. It gave Stratton enough time to take control with a rolling senton and her moonsault to get the three count.

WINNER: Tiffany Stratton via pinfall in 7:00. Stratton qualified for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Stratton won because Jayne was dumb.)

– There was a pre-tape with Baron Corbin saying that now that he’s back he is going to beat people up that think they are tough like Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes. He said that anyone who gets in his way will get beat up. He closed with some advice for Trick: “Smile while you can. Enjoy what you have. Because I am Baron Corbin and I’m coming for it all.”

– Cathy Kelley asked Trick Williams about those comments. He called Corbin a big, bald-headed bitch. Hayes walked up so Kelley scooted away Hayes wanted to know how Trick found a way to avoid defending the United States Championship against him. Hayes said that Trick knew that Hayes was better than him. Trick said that Hayes had been on Smackdown for much longer than him but hadn’t accomplished anything compared to what Trick accomplished in seven months. [c]

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Not sure what Trick was talking about there by saying Hayes hadn’t accomplished anything.. One might say that he and Hayes have both accomplished the same exact thing, a U.S. title reign. Is everyone just dumb tonight? Is it just me? I hope it’s not me.)

[HOUR TWO]

– They showed actor Matthew Rhys sitting ringside. I believe that he’s most well-known for being a co-star in the critically acclaimed show The Americans.

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– Nia Jax was in the ring for the next qualifying match. Cargill made her grand snowstorm entrance, accompanied by B-Fab and Michin.

(3) JADE CARGILL (w/B-Fab, Michin) vs. NIA JAX (w/Lash Legend) – Interim WWE Women’s Championship Qualifying match.

Cargill missed a pump kick right away and Jax hit a Samoan drop followed by a legdrop. Jax covered for a quick two-count. Jax backed her way up to the second rope and missed a butt drop. Cargill hit a big spinebuster as neither woman was apparently getting paid by the hour. On the outside, Charlotte Flair showed up and took out B-Fab, then launched Michin over the barricade. Flair got in the ring and hit a big boot on Cargill. The referee called for the bell. Flair put Cargill’s arm in a chair and was going to stomp on it to get revenge on what the heels did to her bestie Alexa Bliss last week. But Michin and B-Fab pulled Cargill to the safety of the floor.

Mark Nash announced that Jade Cargill won the match by disqualification. Nia Jax took out Flair from behind and left the ring. Cargill returned and dropped Flair with the Jaded.

WINNER: Jade Cargill via disqualification in 2:00. Cargill qualified for the Interim WWE Women’s Championship Ladder Match.

– Gunter was asked by Cathy Kelley how he was feeling about the stakes in the tag match tomorrow night. Gunther pointed out that the golden boy Rhodes pouted as always, so that tonight he was going beat some rationale into him. Candice LeRae came by, pushing the planking Johnny Gargano. She reminded Gunther that he shouldn’t do anything stupid tonight because “they” (including Zayn) needed that win tomorrow. Blake Monroe lurked in the background the whole time. Then she attacked LeRae after Gunther walked away. Monroe introduced herself to LeRae as the “new girl.” She told Gargano he needed a haircut.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: They were implying that LeRae wants Zayn to win because she thinks it will help finally snap Gargano out of his crate coma. I appreciate subtle hints, but this one may have been TOO subtle. I imagine Monroe’s debut match will be soon against LeRae.)

– Lash Legend and Nia Jax yelled at Adam Pearce about what happened during Jax’s match. Pearce said that Jax would get a second chance to qualify for the ladder match by taking on Flair next week.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: Makes sense but I feel bad for the fictitious woman’s grappler who just got replaced in the match that never really existed in the first place.)

(4) FRAXIOM (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. THE WAR RAIDERS (Erik & Ivar)

Erik tried to use his power while Frazer compensated with his speed, earning a quick nearfall with a pinning predicament. Ivar tagged in and they double-teamed. Ivar hit several back elbows in the corner as Barrett pointed out that they seem to have a chip on their shoulder. Ivar was in total control. Frazer hit a desperation enziguri and escaped to make the tag to Axiom. Frazer went for a dive through the ropes but the Raiders caught him. Axiom hit a moonsault from the corner buckle to the floor and took out everyone. They went to a picture-in-picture break. [c]

Frazer missed a Phoenix splash and tagged in Axiom. Ivar threw his weight around to take out both men. He stacked Fraxiom and missed a moonsault when they rolled away. Frazer hit a tremendous springboard 450 splash that almost earned the pin. He tagged out but Ivar leveled Frazer with a clothesline, then caught Axiom and gave him a spin kick. Erik picked up Ivar and dropped him onto Axiom in the corner. Erik hit a vicious slam and covered but Frazer came off the top to break it up. Erik tagged out. Axiom tried to fight them both off. Frazer tagged back in and Ivar sidestepped a dive, causing Frazer to go headfirst into the side of the table. Axiom followed up with a dive that actually connected. (Frazer’s was clearly supposed to). Frazer did sell the table crash even a little bit and hit a somersault plancha onto Erik on the opposite side of the ring. Ivar climbed to the top rope but Axiom met him with a kick. Frazer climbed up too and they hit a double superplex. Frazer hit the Phoenix splash and covered but Erik broke it up with a big knee.

The crowd was into the match now. Erik and Axiom traded big blows. Ivar made a blind tag. They hit their finisher on Frazer. Then they hit the Ragnarok on Axiom and both covered for the one…two…three.

WINNERS: The War Raider via pinfall in 11:00.

– They showed footage of Fanatics Fest earlier today in New York City. Royce Keys, L.A. Knight, and Solo Sikoa gave a promo about their match at Summerslam against the Usos and Jacob Fatu. They went back to it and showed other highlights. I guess it was probably fun for the people who attended.

– C.M. Punk and Cody Rhodes talked in the locker room. Punk pointed out that Rhodes wrestling Gunther tonight was a bad idea. Rhodes agreed. Punk said he would watch Rhodes’s back tonight so that Gunther couldn’t try to hurt him. Rhodes said Punk could watch on a monitor from the locker room. Punk said, “I’ll see you out there.” They went back and forth about it a few times in a good-natured manner.

(Corbridge’s Analysis: There is little chance that the good feelings between Punk and Rhodes will last all the way to Summerslam. But it IS how two babyfaces should act. Be competitive. Know you are the better man/woman. But be respectful. Otherwise, you are a heel. Contrary to what other believe, I think that this has been handled well.)

– Jackie Redmond entered Danhausen’s lair and asked him about his match tomorrow night. Danhausen said he had a secret weapon. It was stuffed black cat in a birdcage. Danhausen said you never cross paths with a cat because then you are cursed. Something sparked and they both ran out.

– Gunther entered for the main event. Cody Rhodes jumped him from behind on the stage. Rhodes beat him down the ramp and to the ringside area. Gunther struggled to get his ring jacket off. They both rolled into the ring and Rhodes demanded that the referee ring the bell. He obliged.

(4) CODY RHODES vs. GUNTHER

Rhodes was all over Gunther until he went for a springboard and Gunter pushed him over the ropes and sent him crashing to the floor. [c]

Gunther dominated when they were back from the break until Rhodes hit the Cody cutter. Rhodes mounted a comeback with a powerslam, disaster kick, and a second cutter. Barrett speculated that Rhodes just wanted to hurt Gunther. Gunther kicked his legs out from under him, which looked great. Gunther bailed to the floor and rammed Rhodes’s knee into to the post. Cue Punk’s music. Punk briskly walked to ringside to prevent that from continuing. The crowd sang his song while a match was going on. Both men were down as they went to a split screen. [c]

Gunther locked in a half-crab as Rhodes struggled to escape. Rhodes reached for the ropes but Gunther pulled him back to the middle and turned him onto his back. Rhodes kicked him off. Gunther missed a big boot in the corner and Rhodes started working the leg with a dragon screw. Tessitore pointed out that Cody’s left leg was damaged and Gunther’s right leg. Rhodes locked in a figure four. Suddenly Sami Zayn attacked Punk at ringside, throwing him over the announce desk. Rhodes dove onto Zayn on the floor. Zayn pulled Rhodes off the apron and threw him into the ringpost. The referee was forced to finally call for the bell and throw out the match.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes via pinfall in 16:00.

Post-match, Gunther wanted to powerbomb Rhodes onto the desk but Punk prevented it. It turned into an all-out ringside brawl. They ended up fighting into the ring as officials tried “valiantly” to break it up.

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