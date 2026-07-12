WWE EVOLVE RESULTS (7/8): Miller’s report on CJ Valor vs. Cutler James, Naom Dar & Romero Moreno vs. The MOG Squad, Harley Riggins vs. Ulka Sasaki

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE EVOLVE TV REPORT

JULY 8, 2026

ORLANDO, FLA. AT WWE PERFORMANCE CENTER

STREAMED ON TUBI

REPORT BY DAVID MILLER, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Blake Howard, Robert Stone

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Correspondent: Adriana Rizzo

-The show opened with Sloane Jacobs on the phone with somebody. When she hung up, she ranted and raved about the party for Nikkita Lyons, saying everybody who was anybody was going to be there.

-Blake Howard stood ringside with NXT GM Robert Stone, who said he was happy to be back on Evolve and that he was there to scout talent tonight.

-The Mog Squad came to the ring with mics and quickly went to work putting themselves over. Each of them took turns kissing each other’s cabooses for what seemed like forever. Foreman Timothy Thatcher finally came out. He said he’d been talking with Robert Stone and that we would find out right now if C.J. Valor is the X-factor. DarkState’s entrance music hit, and the lights flashed as Valor strained to see Cutler James emerge from the entrance.

(1) C.J. VALOR (w/The Mog Squad) vs. CUTLER JAMES

Thatcher sat in the VIP Lounge to observe this one. The much taller James took the quick advantage as the two went into some smooth chain wrestling. Good, basic stuff here. Valor finally had to go to the eyes to slip out of Cutler’s grasp. James tried to spear Valor, but Abrams reached through the ropes and pulled him out of the corner, resulting in James driving his shoulder into the ring post. [c]

Back from a quick break, Valor executed Chaos Theory on James, then deliberately slowed down the pace of the match with methodical offense. James was able to mount a comeback after Valor missed a splash. He dropped him with a couple of gutbusters, then lifted him into a Razor’s Edge position before spinning him into the air and dropping him for the pin.

WINNER: Cutler James at 7:18.

(Miller’s Take: Nothing fancy here, but a good, solid match. James seems to have found a comfortable side gig when he’s not working Tuesday nights, and it will only make him better. Valor has a pretty good upside, and The Mog Squad, while being an obvious replacement for The Vanity Project, are doing a good job of setting themselves apart from other factions.)

-As the Moggers scraped Valor off the mat and tried to leave, they were stopped by Foreman Thatcher. He told Ball and Rivera that it was now their turn, then Romeo Moreno and Noam Dar came to the ring.

(2) THE MOG SQUAD (Jacari Ball & Santi Rivera) (w/Max Abrams & C.J. Valor) vs. ROMEO MORENO & NOAM DAR

Moreno and Ball opened the match with some crisp chain wrestling before Dar took the tag. Rivera also tagged in and made the mistake of being too proud of himself for not going down after a shoulder block, so Dar grabbed his hand and yanked his arm hard. The numbers game became a factor when a distraction allowed the heels to turn the tide of the match. [c]

What appeared to be a hidden camera showed Sloane Jacobs in the women’s locker room trying to gather people for the Nikkita Lyons Appreciation Night, seemingly inviting Gianna Capri and Veronica Haven. Back to the match, Ball was working over Moreno. Rivera tagged in to continue the punishment. Dar took the hot tag and wasted no time in putting his opponents in their place. Dar applied an armbar on Ball and cranked back on it. Moreno & Dar hit a nice double team maneuver for a two-count. Moreno missed a springboard moonsault, opening himself up to some teamwork from the Moggers. Ball covered Moreno for the three-count, but the referee immediately noticed that Moreno’s foot was on the ropes and waved off his decision, signaling for the match to continue. As the referee leaned through the ropes to inform The Mog Squad that the match wasn’t over, Moreno flew over his head onto the Mog Squad on the floor. He chucked Ball back in the ring, where he landed a springboard dropkick before tagging in Dar for a double slam to finish off Ball.

WINNERS: Romeo Moreno & Noam Dar at 11:08.

(Miller’s Take: Moreno & Dar make a great team, and it’s always a treat to see them ply their trade, whether it’s in Evolve or NXT. Two losses in a row for The Mog Squad. Looks like Foreman Thatcher’s goal of humbling them is coming to fruition.)

-As The Mog Squad licked their wounds on the floor, Abrams was whining to Thatcher that this was all his fault. Thatcher said, “Before you go…” and informed Abrams that he would be facing Chazz “Starboy” Hall next week. Abrams was unamused.

-A cinematic video aired of Evolve Champion Aaron Rourke meeting up with challenger Harlem Lewis in the back. Rourke told Lewis the match was official. Lewis said that title represented his future and his family’s future. Rourke told him he already knew his backstory and that he came from humble beginnings, but he realized what kind of man he was when he stood with him against The Mog Squad. Lewis said his desperation to win the title didn’t compromise who he is. He told Rourke he respected him and knew he’d heard all the insults, but he persevered and made history. Lewis said he’s done suppressing his anger and Rourke will feel it. Rourke said he knew all about anger and said he just didn’t show it like Lewis does. Rourke said he’d give him rage. Lewis told him to show the world. They fist-bumped before parting ways. Excellent, intense, believable promo from both men. That’s how it’s done. [c]

-Kale Dixon and his blonde associate were shown participating in a photo shoot and talking about how great they looked.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of “PWT Talks NXT” with Kelly Wells and Nate Lindberg, part of the PWTorch Dailycast line-up: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “pwtorch” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

(3) ULKA SASAKI vs. HARLEY RIGGINS

Howard explained that Sasaki was part of a talent exchange with Pro Wrestling NOAH and had been wrestling for two years. Sasaki offered a handshake that Riggins kicked away. Sasaki responded by blasting him with a forearm. He quickly went to a Fujiwara armbar and had control for a short time before Riggins utilized his power to his advantage and began clobbering Sasaki. Sasaki went for an inside cradle, but Riggins stopped cold and continued the clobbering of his opponent. Sasaki cut loose with a huge discus forearm that rocked Riggins. He followed that up with a claymore variation for a two-count. Riggins delivered a GTS for the relatively quick win.

WINNER: Harley Riggins at 3:23.

(Miller’s Take: I’ve honestly never heard of Sasaki, so I wasn’t sure what to expect. He seems pretty decent, but also pretty generic. Riggins is the locker room bully, so the win made sense.)

-New ringside correspondent Adriana Rizzo asked Riggins where his buddy, Kam Hendrix, was. Riggins said they still had each other’s backs, but he felt it was time for the “Big Rig” to ride alone. He told Tate Wilder to get his asterisk back to Evolve and said he was the big rig and he’d park his rig wherever he wanted to. Um, okay.

-A video of Elijah Holyfield training at the PC with Noam Dar was shown. Holyfield asked Dar to teach him a few things to help him in his next match against Brooks Jensen. Brooks was shown watching from an entrance as Dar showed Holyfield a few moves. The camera suddenly showing Jensen eavesdropping made it feel like we went from watching a training session to watching a TV show. Jensen nodded at what he saw and left, satisfied that he now knows what to prepare for the next time he wrestles Holyfield. [c]

-Another video package aired, this time of former Thatcher security Shido Ash and Viktor Zanov. Vik was wearing a big, white clown wig for some reason. They said they were judo Olympians, the best fighters in the world, and only accepted the security job because Thatcher said he didn’t have anything for them. They said they weren’t there to be security; they were there to beat everyone.

-A video recap was shown of former Evolve Women’s Champion Kendal Grey winning the NXT Women’s Championship from Lola Vice at The Great American Bash. Howard congratulated her and said that was proof that the future of the industry is being built in Evolve.

-Sloane Jacobs, flanked by Veronica Haven and Gianna Capri, was in the ring, which had been all gussied up for Big Kat Kita’s celebration. It had an outdoor, woodsy theme that was actually quite exquisite. Why do I feel like it’s about to be destroyed? Jacobs introduced new Evolve Women’s Champion Nikkita Lyons, who walked out with a microphone. She sang to her entrance music as she made her ring entrance. She was actually pretty damn good.

-Jacobs gushed about Lyons before letting her speak. Lyons made a little speech before Jacobs said it was time to introduce more guests. Nobody came out. Kita brushed it off and suggested reading some tarot cards to find out about her next opponent. Jacobs said it was okay, because they didn’t need anybody else.

-With that, Wren Sinclair came out and challenged Lyons. Skylar Raye came out and challenged Lyons. Layla Diggs came out, stepped into the ring, and challenged Lyons. Haven whacked Diggs from behind. Capri began thumping on Diggs before Raye and Sinclair slid into the ring and tackled Haven and Jacobs while Lyons stood and watched. She looked pleased at the sight of the six women brawling their way to the back. A nearly unrecognizable Laynie Luck slid into the ring and bonked Lyons in the back of the head. The darker version of Luck hoisted Lyons onto her shoulders and delivered an Attitude Adjustment through the table (naturally). She hoisted the belt over her head as she stood over the lifeless body of the new champ.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was a very good offering from Evolve. We got NXT GM Robert Stone back behind the announce table. The Mog Squad storyline is gaining speed. Lewis and Rourke cut promos that were works of art. DarkState is still hanging around. We were blessed with greetings of “Happy Wrensday” from the current Women’s Speed Champion. Adriana Rizzo resurfaced from her sabbatical after leaving the D’Angelo Family. Finally, the Evolve champ got put through a table. What more could we ask for? See you next week!