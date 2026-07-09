FREE PODCAST 7/9 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review GCW Bash at the Ballpark including Janela vs. Gage, Stackhouse & Orso vs. Mane Event, Produce WWEID controversy, more (75 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland review GCW’s Bash at the Ballpark, coming from a literal ballpark, but also kind of a transitional one-off building many angles within the promotion, featuring a battle of GCW icons Joey Janela and Nick Gage, with no build or angle, a very good build to a tag title match with Bustah & The Brain and K.J. Orso & Sam Stackhouse, plus a bevy of six-man tags. We also go over the controversy with WWEID talent getting pulled from Produce shows, the Produce promoter lashing out against WWEID, and the ensuing back and forth from multiple parties. For VIP listeners, we head to Wrestling Open to check out a couple of young wrestlers – Rain Conway and Eye Black Jack – in action, plus further build in the Danny Miles vs. Steven Stetson feud.

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