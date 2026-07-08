FREE PODCAST 7/8 – WKPWP Mailbag Flashback: (7-8-2021) Hangman-Dark Order, Malakai Black debut, true heels in 2021, Cena-Rock, more + 2011 Flagship Flashback (135 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In a special Mailbag episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (7-8-2021) PWTorch editor Wade Keller reads and responds to new Mailbag questions on “Hangman” Adam Page and Dark Order, the debut of Malakai Black in AEW, was it possible to have true heels in 2021, and more.
Then, in a podcast from ten years earlier (7-5-11), Wade was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell to discuss the Vince McMahon-John Cena angle on Raw, the Cruiserweight Division, the prospects of Cena vs. Rock, R-Truth, The Miz, TNA Impact, Forgotten Storyline Cliffhangers, Eric Bischoff and Dixie Carter, and more including a running bit on Canada Day vs. The Fourth of July. They take live calls for most of the first hour, then go in-depth on Raw and Impact in the previously VIP-exclusive Aftershow.
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