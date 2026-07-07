FREE PODCAST 7/7 – WKPWP Flagship: Keller & Powell ask if WWE blew it with CM Punk’s title win, Summerslam ticket sales, MJF vs. Omega preview, Seth’s dreadful promo (136 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the weekly Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net and the Pro Wrestling Boom podcast. They discuss these topics:

Reaction to CM Punk win over Sami Zayn for the WWE Title including whether it could affect Punk if fans are kind of bummed out Sami’s reign was booked to be so short

Oba Femi-Brock Lesnar build and how The Vision could play a role in the outcome or fallout

What is Seth Rollins trying to do with these dreadful long-winded hack meta promos?

Preview of AEW Dynamite including the MJF vs. Kenny Omega for the AEW Title

MAILBAG

Why are some fans into CM Punk’s Pipe Bomb promo but against current meta-style promos and storylines?

Should WWE have saved Cody Rhodes vs. CM Punk one-on-one for WrestleMania and is Saudi Arabia still a factor in booking?

VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW

What can MJF do to take things to the next level of superstardom?

Should WWE be held to higher standards for storylines because they’ve floated wanting get Emmy consideration? Should AEW be held to a higher standard for in-ring wrestling because of their motto?

Does it do damage to the prestige of the WWE Title to have Oba Femi bypass his opportunity to wrestle for it at Summerslam? Did Oba’s decision also hurt the King of the Ring concept?

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