NXT TV RESULTS (7/7): Wells’s live report on Kendal Grey vs. Nattie, Shiloh Hill vs. Niko Vance, two four-way #1 contender’s matches, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

NXT TV RESULTS

JULY 7, 2026

WINTER PARK, FLA. AT THE CAPITOL WRESTLING CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON CW NETWORK

REPORT BY KELLY WELLS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

NXT Commentators: Vic Joseph, Booker T

Ring Announcer: Mike Rome

Backstage Correspondent(s): Emily Agard, Blake Howard

CLICK HERE TO LISTEN TO OUR POST-SHOW PODCAST

-Kali Armstrong opened the show with some tough talk about watching women whine in the locker room about not getting opportunities, and others get opportunities and blow them. She said after she jumped Kendal Grey, nobody was talking about Grey – they were talking about her. She wanted her shot as soon as possible.

Lola Vice showed up and said this didn’t make her look strong, it made her look impatient. She said she’s getting her championship back. They jawed a bit until…

Kelani Jordan’s music played and she ran through reasons that neither of them should have a shot. She said last week, she actually won a match against Tatum Paxley, and now she’s next in line despite people wanting to boo-hoo about Paxley. It got physical when Jordan and Vice went at it, but Kali ran the ropes and hit the Kali Connection on both of them. Her music played to end the segment.

-Nattie and Kendal Grey were shown with their running buddies arriving earlier tonight. Vic also mentioned the coming four-way match to determine the #1 contender for the Women’s North American Championship.

(1) OTM (Bronco Nima & Lucien Price) vs. SEAN LEGACY & DORIAN VAN DUX vs. BIRTHRIGHT (Stacks & Uriah Connors) vs. DARKSTATE (Cutler James & Osiris Griffin) – Four-way match to determine the #1 contenders to the NXT Tag Team Championship

DarkState and OTM got full televised entrances before the first commercial break, and Legacy & Van Dux were finishing theirs upon return. Birthright got full entrance afterward. Booker was asked who his favorite was, and he sidestepped a little but leaned toward OTM as the hungriest.

There was a very fast opening sequence where Legacy got some shine against all comers until Connors nailed him with a dropkick. It got messy early with members of all teams involved, which is no surprise in an NXT multi-man match. After the mess, Van Dux was next to get his shine, dominating both members of both heel teams. Nima tagged in and he destroyed Stacks with an stomach breaker. Price tagged in ad dominated Van Dux and Stacks, covering DVD until James broke it up. Price and James hit each other with lariats that staggered them, then pump kicks that staggered them further. Legacy and DVD teamed up next on James and a cover was broken up by Price. It again became a super-fast spotfest with no flow and nothing to latch onto as momentum changed every two to three seconds. DVD broke up a cover by Griffin, and Birthright teamed up on everyone next and they had James grounded, and they posed, as the match went to commercial with no split-screen. [c]