AEW DYNAMITE HITS & MISSES (7/8): MJF vs. Omega, the build for the AEW World Title match, Fletcher vs. Takeshita, Knight’s odd line, Thekla’s commentary, Willow’s pop

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Expectations were high for this episode of Dynamite which was promoted like a mini-PPV on free TV. Did it live up to the hype?

HITS

JERICHO VS. CIAMPA

This was a hard-hitting grudge match that was very much appreciated by fans who were eager to see a program that avoided the attempts at humor showcased early in the feud. There was no silliness in this brawl. It was a throwback to an older-school Tomasso Ciampa, who showed plenty of love to anyone in the crowd who was follically-challenged! Ciampa is easy to root for though, so I am still holding out hope he can eventually become a tough babyface character because I feel fans want to cheer him.

While it was very physical, Jericho still turned back the clock a few times and showed off his athleticism. I loved the finish. Sure, Ciampa cheated a bit with the sand to the eyes, but it’s essential to his character for him to win these kinds of matches and look like a monster doing it. I thought the execution was great.

Now, my one problem was the use of the drill. Much like the screwdriver that Don Callis uses, it’s just not needed. Attempted murder is not pro wrestling. Just beat him up. There is no need to use a weapon that would literally kill a man.

FLETCHER VS. TAKESHITA

For those who are familiar with these two amazing performers, you knew this would be special and it was. Kyle Fletcher and Konosuke Takeshita are the future of AEW and they did not disappoint. This was a back and forth battle with some brutal moves with some exceptional agility and stamina. It told a strong story with Takeshita battling an arm injury and Fletcher just not being able to put him away despite Don Callis’s interference. In the end, Fletcher was too much and won clean with the turnbuckle brainbuster which gives him a lot of momentum as he continues his road to the top of the company. Takeshita is heading to Japan to compete in the G-1, so losing the title here made sense.

The post-match in-ring segment featuring Mick Foley was short and sweet. I believe Foley was laying the groundwork for a future match threatening to inflict harm upon Callis and I’m intrigued by that. Foley was very comfortable during that segment and sounded very invested in the product.

The fans are really getting behind Andrade. Pairing him with Darby Allin should help as they’ll likely end up tagging in a match with a couple of Callis family members in the near future.

PROMOTING THE MAIN EVENT

First, it was a strong opening segment with a serious Kenny Omega preparing for the main event. Later in the first hour, I absolutely loved the interview outside of the building with Will Ospreay talking about the match and MJF’s interruption. There was a lot of intensity in their interaction and it also brilliantly added doubt to who would win in the main event. That segment made me want to see Ospreay vs. MJF badly. Well done.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

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OMEGA VS. MJF

First, the old school introduction of Kenny Omega was a great way to start and MJF’s entrance was that of a big time champion. This whole storyline was set up so well in the last couple of weeks. The crowd was red hot for it and I’d have to imagine most watching at home were fired up as well. This felt like a big deal from the start of the show.

MJF heeled to the crowd so effectively that there were barely any cheers for him. It shows how much he’s grown from his first title reign years ago.

Kenny looked spry and showed flashes of the younger Kenny throughout. They did a great job pacing themselves to allow him to rest up in order to pull off the more athletic spots. MJF going through the announce table looked brutal.

The near fall after the heat-seeker was effective, but nothing could compare to Omega’s kick out after the 1-count following being hit by the belt. The crowd erupted. I erupted. The look on MJF’s face was priceless. That was a moment.

Omega turned back the clock as he and MJF gave it everything in a tough environment. Kudos to both of them. Omega now goes to All In to face Will Ospreay in a match that should be amazing considering what Omega was able to do on Dynamite.

QUICK HITS

– The venue in Clearwater was very cool. It gave it a Daily’s Place vibe that brought some nostalgia to long-time AEW viewers.

– The constant reminders of the heat and how that affects the wrestlers was a nice touch to make it all feel more authentic.

– While it was a tad too cute for me, I liked the video of the Brawling Birds beating up dudes in a bar. It’s assumed they will be the one’s vying for the women’s tag titles at All In, so starting to build them up now is a good idea.

– Will Ospreay’s “Styles Clash” on JD Drake was pretty impressive. It shouldn’t have taken him and Jon Moxley that long to beat the Workhorsemen, but I dig the Moxley/Ospreay team.

-Thekla really has that “I wonder what she is going to say next” type of personality on commentary. “The ring is filling up with dumb bitches” line was hilarious, as was “Wrestling Mina is like wrestling a blow up doll.”

– Willow Nightingale got a huge reaction in her return to the Gauntlet match. She is clearly the top babyface in the company and her winning was the right call. It also showed how much of an advantage entering the match late made for her and it should be referenced in future Casino Gauntlet matches. Thekla’s post-match beatdown was solid and Mercedes Mone getting involved did a good job setting up what we’ll see over the next few months at the top of the women’s division.

– Jack Perry’s video package was well produced and, if it leads to a push and some compelling stories, great. If he’s going to stay in the same place he’s been the past year or so, then I’ll be disappointed.

QUICK MISSES

– Kevin Knight told Kyle Fletcher ,”It’s about time he brought gold to the Callis Family.” Who wrote that? Was Knight not aware that Fletcher has held multiple titles as a member of the family? Knight shows promise as a heel, but is still a work in progress on the mic.

Please check out the weekly free podcast I’m part of, “The All Elite Conversation Club” that drops on Fridays the PWTorch Dailycast lineup. Joel Dehnel and I have a great time breaking down all things AEW. Search “pwtorch” on your podcast app to subscribe. Send questions and comments to allelitecc@gmail.com.