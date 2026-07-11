FREE PODCAST 7/10 – WKPWP 15 Yrs Ago Livecasts: Keller & Powell’s initial reaction to CM Punk “Pipe Bomb” promo, plus the Raw Roulette Wheel, more (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back 15 years to the June 28, 2011 episode of the PWTorch Livecast with host Wade Keller and ProWrestling.net’s Jason Powell. They discussed the bombshell historical C.M. Punk promo in great depth for virtually the full hour including many callers adding their input. In the VIP Aftershow, they delve into other aspects of Raw including the Roulette Wheel, Shawn Michaels, and Mark Henry and then close with a discussion on TNA Impact and the Ultimate X PPV.

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