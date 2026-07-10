FREE PODCAST 7/9 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Shinsuke and Seth qualify for MITB ladder match, Edge calls out Reigns, NXT main roster debuts, more (158 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (7-7-2021), PWTorch assistant editor Zack Heydorn guest hosts for Wade Keller and was joined by PWTorch contributor and host of “Nick and Tom’s Intercontinental Adventure,” Nick Barbati to break down WWE Smackdown with listener calls and emails. Discussion points include the main roster debuts of Tegan Nox and Shotzi Blackheart, Bayley’s injury, Carmella as Bianca Belair’s next challenger for the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship, the prospects of Seth Rollins as the MITB winner, a debate on whether or not Edge was working as a character opposite Roman Reigns, and more.

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