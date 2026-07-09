TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (7/9): Hardys vs. The Great Hands, Brookside vs. Lee, The Righteous vs. The System vs. Slater & Sosa

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

JULY 9, 2026

ALBANY, NY AT BROADVIEW CENTER

AIRED ON AMC

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Weekly show intro.

-Tom Hannifan introduced the show over an aerial shot of Albany, New York.

(1) MATT & JEFF HARDY (c) vs. THE GREAT HANDS (John Skyler & Jason Hotch w/Tasha Steelz) – TNA Tag Team Title match

Jeff and Hotch started the match. Hotch mocked Hardy’s dance. The Hardys stomped Hotch in the corner. The Hardys double teamed Hotch. Skyler tagged in and worked on Matt’s leg. The Great Hands continued to work on Matt. Jeff made the tag and went after Skyler. Jeff missed a Whisper in the Wind.

Hotch gave Jeff a Blockbuster, but Matt broke up the pin attempt. The Hardys tagged in and out to get the advantage on Skyler. Jeff gave Skyler the Swanton Bomb for the pin. TNA President Carlos Silva presented the belts to the Hardys. After the match, Mustafa Ali and Agent Zero walked down the ramp. Ali made a phone call and left.

WINNERS: Matt & Jeff Hardy in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: There wasn’t much to the match. The Hardys hit their big moves, and the crowd was happy with it. The mystery of who Ali is talking to continues.)

-Gia Miller interviewed Lei Ying Lee about her rematch against Xia Brookside tonight. Lee talked about losing a friend. She said there was no excuses tonight, only a fight. She vowed to take the title back tonight.

-Frankie Kazarian did his ring entrance. [c]

-Frankie Kazarian had a King’s Speech segment in the ring. His guest was Moose. Frankie noted that Moose has defeated all the members of The System. Moose called Slammiversary the most emotional moment of his career. He talked about his accomplishments in TNA and talked about sharing the ring with his wife and son, a moment he would always cherish. Frankie said Moose’s family would need therapy from being traumatized. Moose cut him off and said the fans wanted to know what’s next for him. He challenged the locker room to face him.

Moose called himself the face of the franchise. Frankie said that Moose has been dominant for a decade and he is in the conversation for being the face of TNA. Moose said he is the conversation. Frankie asked if Moose was stupid. Frankie said he was the king. Moose questioned who crowned Frankie as the king. Moose said he has seen people come and go in TNA; he vowed he wasn’t going anywhere because TNA is his home. Frankie went over his resume and said, “My name is Frankie Kazarian, bitch!” Moose noted that he and Frankie have never had a singles match. Fans cheered. Frankie said he had no interest in that.

Frankie said he had been talking with AJ Francis, who walked to the ring with Expressions. AJ said that Tom Brady told him that Moose left the NFL because he was scared of AJ. Moose challenged AJ to a match. Expressions insulted Moose. AJ and Expressions accepted the match, but for next week.

-Elijah did a promo where he announced his intentions to go after the TNA World Title. [c]

(2) INDI HARTWELL vs. VICIOUS VICKIE VENUTO

This was a Knockouts Title first round tournament match. Indi and Vicki did inset promos during their entrances. Vicki got some early offense. Indi came back with a clothesline. Fans were solidly behind Indi. Vicki scored a two count. Indi got a two count after a spinebuster. Vicki gave Indi a cutter for a two count. Indi hit the Hurts Donut for the win.

WINNER: Indi Hartwell in 6:00.

(D.L.’s Take: The result wasn’t in doubt, but Vicki made a good showing despite losing. It wouldn’t surprise me if TNA was taking a look at her to join the regular roster.)

-The Injury Report featured The Concierge, Lei Ying Lee, and Allie. Rehwoldt joined at the end and noted that Nic Nemeth is in the best shape of his life. [c]

-A well-done feature on Fabian Aicher traced his childhood, how he got interested in wrestling, his career, and his motivations.

(3) LEON SLATER & RICKY SOSA vs. THE RIGHTEOUS (Vincent & Dutch) vs. THE SYSTEM (Brian Myers & Bear Bronson)

Slater and Myers started the match. Dutch tagged in and was double teamed by Slater and Sosa. Slater and Sosa did dives over the top ropes on opposite sides of the ring. [c]

Dutch and Bear went toe to toe. Bear gave Slater a chokebomb for a two count. Slater gave Myers a flying kick, then tagged to Sosa. Sosa ran wild on his four opponents. The teams traded moves. Dutch and Bear traded punches. Bear hit Dutch with a shoulderblock from the apron on the outside. Slater did a dive over the corner post onto Bear and Dutch. Sosa gave Bear a running uppercut for the win.

WINNERS: Ricky Sosa & Leon Slater in 9:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Slater and Sosa make for a great team, and the crowd was behind them all the way. Hannifan called them the future of wrestling for the second week in a row.)

-Santino Marella was doing the Sosa dance backstage and was interrupted by Daria Rae. Ryan Nemeth walked in and warned them that he might interrupt the KC Navarro segment. Daria said he had the right to defend himself. Ryan and Daria walked off. Santino continued dancing. [c]

(4) JODY THREAT vs. GABBY FORZA

This was another TV Title Tournament match. There were inset promos for both wrestlers. Threat has been off TV since April, and this was Gabby’s TNA debut (Gabby does a gnome gimmick). Threat gave Gabby a series of clotheslines. Gabby made a comeback with power moves. Gabby got a two count after a Vader Splash. They clotheslined each other. Threat hit a running knee and a suplex on Gabby. Threat dropkicked Gabby to the outside and followed with a cannonball. Gabby leveled Threat with a big clothesline. Gabby powerbombed Threat for a two count. Threat got the pin after an F-5.

WINNER: Jody Threat in 7:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was short, but turned into a good, hard-hitting match. TNA should certainly consider Gabby for a regular role).

-Ali was in the locker room and talked to someone off camera. He said they were right and a change was needed. He set something up for next week. [c]

-KC Navarro came to the ring for a promo. He talked about being attacked by Nic Nemeth last week. He said he had looked up to Nic and considered him a hero. He said he didn’t know why Nic turned on him. He called him out to explain. Nic Nemeth walked to the stage. Nic said he believed in KC and thought he could make him a star, but no one has that much time.

Nic said he realized that KC didn’t deserve to stand near him. He said that KC didn’t have “it.” KC got fired up and talked about how hard he worked to get to this company. KC said he beat Ryan Nemeth, which means Ryan doesn’t have “it.” Ryan attacked KC from behind. Nic got in the ring and stood over KC. He said to drop it and never come near him and his family again.

-Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside were shown walking to the ring. [c]

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt did the Tale of the Tape for the main event.

(5) XIA BROOKSIDE (c) vs. LEI YING LEE – TNA Knockouts Title match

This match was no DQ. Lee dropkicked Xia off the apron before the bell rang. Lee gave Xia a pump kick at ringside. Lee missed a spin kick and hit the stairs. Lee threw Xia back in the ring and stomped her. Lee continued on offense. Lee did a dive on Xia outside of the ring. [c]

Lee favored her left knee. Lee set up a table at ringside. Lee rammed Xia’s head into the table. Back in the ring, Xia hit Lee with a kendo stick and choked her with it. Xia grabbed the title belt. Fans chanted “We want tables!”, so Xia flipped the table over. Lee recovered and hit Xia with a chair. Lee and Xia traded offense. Lee missed a dive and landed on a pile of chairs. Xia hit Lee with the title belt and got a two count. They traded punches. Xia gave Lee the Darkside and got the pin.

WINNER: Xia Brookside in 19:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Good main event. This could signal an end to the feud, but I don’t think it’s quite done just yet. I would like to see how Xia does as a heel champion outside of the confines of this feud.)