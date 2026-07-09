VIP PODCAST 7/9 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Sami-Punk, MJF-Omega, Sheamus’s future, Conor McGregor media coverage, NJPW, NXT, more (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this current events episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they cover these topics:

A look at the Sheamus-WWE contract situation and how he could fit in with another promotion including AEW

Reviews of AEW Collision and Dynamite including the MJF vs. Kenny Omega main event for the AEW World Title and the Brawling Birds skit

A review of the last New Japan event before the G1 and then a look ahead to the G1

A review of a pre-taped NXT and thoughts on whether pre-taping NXT and running it through AI could help the ring work look better

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw with a focus on the Sami Zayn celebration and his eventual loss to CM Punk with thoughts on where Sami goes from here. Also, how did Punk look and how will WWE build Seth-Cody. Plus, thoughts on Seth Rollins’s promo hyping his match with Roman Reigns.

Closing thoughts headed into UFC this weekend including the latest media coverage of Conor McGregor

View the list of books Todd Martin has reviewed with their placements from Tier 1 to Tier 5. CLICK HERE: https://vip.pwtorch.com/vip- sections/todd-martin- collection/

Visit Todd Martin’s YouTube page for his “Wrestling Through the Years” series: https://www.youtube.com/@ wrestlingthroughyears

Visit and support Todd Martin’s Patreon page: https://www.patreon.com/cw/ wrestlingthroughtheyears

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