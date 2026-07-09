EXCLUSIVE: NJPW announcer Chris Charlton says Callum Newman seeing other talent leave NJPW was the “last spark he needed” to ascend to the top of the roster

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NJPW English announcer Chris Charlton has had a front row seat to witness the ascension of Callum Newman from being an act on the undercard to being thrust into the spotlight in May 2025 when Jeff Cobb left NJPW suddenly for WWE. Newman took Cobb’s place to challenge IWGP Hvt. Champion Hirooki Goto at Wrestling Dontaku: Night 2.

Although Newman lost to Goto, it was a launching point for him to grow into the role where he won the NJPW Cup earlier this year. He then became the youngest IWGP Hvt. Champion in NJPW history by beating Yota Tsuji at Sakura Genesis in April. Newman will face Yuya Uemura in B block action at G1 Climax 36: Night 1 on July 11.

“Yeah, I mean, Callum really surprised, I think, everybody with just how well he grew into the role when it was kind of, I guess, sort of thrust upon him in a sense,” said Charlton during a new interview on Radican Worldwide available for PWTorch VIP members ahead of NJPW’s G1 Climax 36: Night 1 in Chicago on July 11.

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“Really, I think at the beginning, I mean, obviously there was a lot of sort of chaos coming around last spring when Jeff Cobb left and that sort of put Callum in a difficult position of, 22 years old, having to suddenly be in a main event spot and challenge the top title. And that, I think, got his feet a little bit wet and it kind of drove him to really sort of take the bull by the horns.”

Charlton said Newman really began to come along at the tail end of 2025, which set the stage for him to be given a bigger role in NJPW at the start of 2026. “I think he underwent a tremendous amount of growth towards the end of last year,” said Charlton. “And then I think as you mentioned with certain other talents, you know, moving away and moving on to other things, that was the sort of last spark he needed.

“And you know, I mean, I think he’s somebody that he prides himself on sort of defying every expectation that was put upon him. Um, did a tremendous job in the New Japan Cup and from there, I mean, I think shocked everybody by being, you know, he will be that, I think, for a very long time, the youngest ever IWGP Hvt. Champion.”

Charlton said he believes that Newman, who is returning to in-ring action for G1 Climax 36: Night 1 in Chicago this weekend after suffering multiple injuries while dropping the IWGP Hvt. Championship back to Yota Tsuji at Dominion in June, will continue to show growth throughout the tournament. “He’s done a tremendous job,” said Charlton. “He’s really grown into his own and grown into his role and he’s someone that I think will keep growing as the G1 continues.

“And I think that’s only, and I’m sure you’ll ask about the other talents as well, but you know what I mean, I think that’s only something that’s fired up the other people, his contemporaries and the people, well, slightly older than him that are on the come-up that haven’t been in that spot yet is I think that’s only motivating those guys a lot more.”

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NJPW G1 Climax 36: Night 1 airs on July 11 at 8pm Eastern on NJPW World. The tournament then resumes in Japan on July 18 and you can watch every G1 Climax 36 event with a subscription to NJPW World. Tickets are currently on sale for the G1 Climax 36: Night 1 in Chicago at ticketmaster.com and fans can get 20% off tickets using the code G1CHICAGO.