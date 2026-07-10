WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (7/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: FRIDAY, JULY 10, 2026

Where: OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLA. AT PAYCOM CENTER

How To Watch: USA Network

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 6,162 tickets were distributed so far. The arena has a capacity of 18,203 spectators when configured for basketball.

Advertised Matches & Appearances

C.M. Punk returns as new Undisputed WWE Champion

Trick Williams vs. Carmelo Hayes

Finn Bálor vs. Tama Tonga

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/3): Corbridge’s alt-perspective report on Sami Zayn first appearance as WWE champion; Flair, Stratton, Green vs. Cargill, B-Fab, Michin; Fenix vs. Vikingo

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: The Great Khali lists his favorite opponents, feels he was turned into a comedy wrestler to kill his character