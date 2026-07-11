WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (7/10): Keller’s report on CM Punk’s celebration promo, Cody confronting him, Gunther upset, Hayes vs. Trick with a returning name, SNME main event announced

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WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS

JULY 10, 2026

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA AT PAYCOM CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

REPORT BY ERIC CORBRIDGE, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Mark Nash

Attendance: As of Friday morning, WrestleTix reported that 6,162 tickets were distributed headed into the show. The arena has a capacity of 18,203 spectators when configured for basketball.

[HOUR ONE]

-Joe Tessitore introduced the show and said it’d “a power-packed” episode as they showed a view of downtown OKC. He said WWE has been altered with Undisputed WWE Title change.

-A video package aired on Sami Zayn on Raw on Monday arriving in style and holding up his WWE Title belt and then ultimately losing to CM Punk in the main event.

-They went live to the arena as fans chanted “CM Punk!” Tessitore said GM Nick Aldis was back in the ring after being on adminsitrative leave. Aldis said before they get to the business at hand, he wanted to address his professional situation. He said he was involved in a physical confrontation after the Night of Champions event. He said he felt justified, but he takes responsibility. He said he has been reinstated after mediation. Fans cheered. He said he’s ready to work and he will work for the fans. He welcomed the new Undisputed WWE Champion, CM Punk.

Punk made his entrance. A fan held up a “CM UNC” sign. Wade Barrett said Punk has shaken up the industry again “as only he can.” Aldis congratulated Punk on his win. He said he was glad he Punk’s call. He said the floor was his and he left the ring.

Punk, with a thread of hair awkwardly stuck on his forehead, said he missed the fans for the last two-and-a-half months. He said he has been negotiating with NBC Universal and WWE officials to bring him to Smackdown. He said last Monday night, those negotiations were expedited.

He said he got the call last week, kissed his wife, got his gear, and drove to the arena. He asked, “Is it great to be alive on a Friday night in Oklahoma City as the new Undisputed WWE Champion or what?” He might’ve seen himself on the big screen or someone signaled him as he ran his hand through his hair to finally get rid of that distracting tuft of hair stuck on his forehead. (He’s also got pretty severe red and blue discoloration on the bag under his left eye.)

He said he plans to defend the belt any chance he gets. He said he doesn’t say he’s the best in the world because it’s fun to be cocky, but because it drives him to prove it and it puts a target on his back. He said he discussed with Aldis earlier that he is willing to face anyone who thinks they have what it takes to wrestle the best in the world. He said he is not hard to find and he’ll defend the belt for the fans with his blood, sweat, and tears.

He said he heard what Sami Zayn said about him on social media and he agrees he deserves a rematch. He said Gunther is also in the locker room. He said they’re not strangers and they both remember what happened last time they wrestled. He said if he thinks he can beat him, he’s ready to prove he can’t. He said someone else recently arrived to Smackdown named Finn Balor. He said they recently wrestled and he’ll wrestle him on neutral territory after their prior two matches in their home territories.

Punk also mentioned Royce Keys, Damien Priest, and Trick Williams. Cody Rhodes’s music then played and he made his way out wearing dress pants, a white dress shirt, and suspenders.

Cody asked, “How’s your eye?” Punk said it looks worse than it feels, but he knows he didn’t come out there to ask him about his eye. He mockingly asked Cody, “So what do you want to talk about?”

Cody said he’s right, that’s not why he came out there. He remembers Punk asking about his eye last time they went face to face in the ring. He said Punk mentioned that sometimes championship opportunities fall out of the sky.

Cody said there are also championship matches that have been building for years. Punk said he must be talking about CM Punk vs. Cody Rhodes. Punk said perhaps subconsciously they’ve been avoiding this for some time, and perhaps that’s why he didn’t say his name subconsciously earlier. He said maybe because they’re friends and he doesn’t want anything to affect that. He said if the wrestled, he thought it’d be the main event of WrestleMania, “but I don’t think you and I can run away from each other anymore.” Cody agreed.

Cody said the last time they were in the ring, he was champion and he told him, “Just say when.” Cody said he didn’t know if that would apply now with Punk as champion. Punk said, “When?” Some fans chanted “OKC!” Cody said, “Summerslam.” Punk agreed. Aldis validated it as official. They shook hands.

(Keller’s Analysis: There was refreshingly no disrespectful behavior or nonsense shoot-style meta insults lobbed by either Cody or Punk, just a snide tone from Punk at the start when he recited Cody’s “what do you want to talk about” line. They framed this as a big dream match-up for a title. I liked Punk elevating it to a match that belonged on WrestleMania, but said they can’t avoid each other that long. Both were likable, and also managed to build anticipation for the match. I’m curious if they heat this up in a different way the next three weeks or stick with a respectful battle of two legendary rivals. I’m not sure if there’s anything they can do to spark ticket sales beyond the equity that already exists in Punk and Cody and the Undisputed WWE Title itself. I don’t think any hot-shooting will make a difference at this stage, plus it could seem forced and rather hack given the poor reception for Seth Rollins’s awful promo on Raw on Monday.)

-They went to Tessitore and Barrett at ringside. Tessitore said that is as big of a headline and as epic a match as could be made was just made. Barrett said the biggest event of the summer and the biggest prize come together for “box office perfection” at Summerslam. He said they are two stars so big, they have their own gravitational pull.

-Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Jade Cargill, Michin, and B-Fab. Kelley asked Jade why she asked for the match against Alexa Bliss tonight. Jade said she doesn’t dress up for nothing and she’s ready to kick Charlotte’s friend around and make her life a living hell. Michin and B-Fab touted Jade’s intentions. Jade said what happens to Bliss will be the fault of Charlotte.

-Finn Balor made his entrance. [c]

-They showed Dricus Du Plessis, a UFC middleweight fighter. Tessitore plugged his fight on UFC 329 tomorrow night.

(1) FINN BALOR vs. TAMA TONGA (w/Talla Tonga)

As Tama made his entrance, they showed a clip of Tama and Talla attacking Balor last week backstage. The ref called for the bell while Tama was still taking off his shirt 27 minutes into the hour. Balor took him down as soon as he turned around. Barrett said these two know each other well from their time crossing paths and running things in Japan over ten years ago. Balor looked unusually dehydrated almost with so little body fat. Talla swept at Balor’s boot as he ran the ropes, although a Money in the Bank graphic blocked the view on TV. Balor turned to eye him, and then Tama attacked Balor from behind. Tama gave Balor a cutter and a running forearm to the chin for a two count. They cut to a double-box break just a minute in. [c/db]

Balor stayed on the attack during the break. Tama stayed on the attack during the break in the ring, at ringside, and back in the ring. Balor landed a Russian leg sweep and then played to the crowd before exchanging strikes mid-ring. They battled back and forth until Balor landed a Sling Blade at 8:00.

Balor landed a running dropkick. When Balor climbed to the top rope, Talla stood on the ring apron briefly, causing B Alor to pause briefly. He then went for his top rope stomp, but Tama moved and then hit his Cut Throat and face-plant for a two count.

Balor backdropped Tama over the top rope and then landed a running flip-dive onto Talla and Tonga at ringside. Back in the ring, he landed a Coup de Grace for a three count.

WINNER: Balor in 10:00.

-Kelley interviewed Carmello Hayes backstage. She asked about his interactions with Trick Williams last week and how Trick said Carmello has to prove himself to earn a title match. He took a dig at Lil’ Yachty. He said Trick has an aura, but that won’t matter against someone like him who is battle-tested. He said tonight is his moment to prove to Trick “what he already knows, which is that I am Him.”

-R-Truth was paying on a bet he lost with Fraxiom over Team USA losing. Nathan Fraser said Americans are better at eating hot dogs, so leave “the real football, you know, the one that you kick,” to the Europeans. Frazer and Axiom left with their money, looking they’d never seen several hundred dollars before. The Viking Raiders approached R-Truth and wanted Truth to go talk to Aldis about a tag title shot.

Jimmy Uso and Jacob Fatu walked up to Truth and asked the Raiders to have a second alone with Truth. Jimmy asked if he’s seen Solo Sikoa and mocked him for being short. Truth said his kids yeeted on themselves, so he’s babysitting. Fatu glared at Truthand asked if he’s seen Royce Keys. Truth said he’s never seen him. Priest walked up and asked Fatu what was up. Priest said he has seen Keys. Truth shook his head like he didn’t want Priest to say that. Truth asked why he said that. Priest said Keys isn’t their problem.

-The latest Club WWE pitch from John Cena included him touting “earning points” for just logging in that can be cashed in for perks. [c]

-Tessitore and Barrett plugged Punk vs. Cena for Summerslam. They plugged Summerslam tickets, but didn’t specify the night they’d be on.

-They went to Aldis who was talking to Sami, revealing that Sami asked for a mental health break. He said he is the GM and he had the authority to make that match at Summerslam. Gunther walked in and told Aldi that it’s his first day back and he made big mistake. He said he wanted to give Aldis a chance to fix this because he deserves to be in the ring with a champion. He said it can be with Punk or Cody or both at the same time. He said he was giving him until the end of the night to fix it. Aldis said he’d take it under consideration. Gunther smiled and laughed, then walked away.

-Jimmy and Fatu stood mid-ring. Jimmy called Solo to the ring. Instead, Royce Keys’ music played. When Keys entered the ring, Jimmy said he doesn’t look like Solo. Keys said last week and this week Jimmy mentioned his name. He told Jimmy that his family business is starting to affect everyone there, including him.

Jimmy said it’s about OTC business. He said OTC isn’t even there. Fatu stepped toward Keys and told Keys, “Me and you, we’re tight, so let’s keep it like that.” He told Keys that when it comes to the OTC, “please don’t go there.” Keys said it doesn’t have to be like that. Jimmy told Keys he’s not part of the family. Keys said he’s made that loud and clear. He said loyalty, not blood, makes you family. Keys told Jimmy their family has brothers fighting brothers and cousins beating cousins. He said for the last 14 years, Fatu has been his brother and he refuses to let him fall. Some fans applauded.

Jimmy told Keys to listen to him. He warned him he was going to cross a line he can’t come back from. “Do you understand me?” Jimmy asked. Keys said he didn’t come there to fight tonight. He said he sees a line on the mat and he took a step forward and said he just crossed it. Jimmy said they’ll put the worst beating The Bloodline has put on anybody. Fatu looked at Jimmy said, “We? There ain’t no ‘we’ here, Big Jim. This one’s on you. I’m out.” Fatu dropped the mic and left. Jimmy shrugged and said since Keys crossed the line, he asked Aldis to get a referee out there and make it official. Jimmy took a swing at Keys, but Keys caught him arm and clotheslined him. He clotheslined Jimmy over the top rope. [c]

-A clip aired of the world premiere of “Moana” with The Rock including Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch attending.

(2) ROYCE KEYS vs. JIMMY USO

The bell rang 57 minutes into the hour. Keys landed a vertical suplex a minute in and made a casual cover. Jimmy kicked out at one. Jimmy rolled out of the ring. Keys pursued him, but Jimmy side-stepped him and threw him into the ringside steps. Jimmy applied a brief chinlock and an enzuigiri, but Keys came back with a crossbody press. Jimmy side-stepped Keys and threw him to ringside. Jimmy leaped through the ropes at Keys and then threw him over the announce desk. They cut a break at 3:00.

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Smackdown: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

[HOUR TWO]

[c]

Back from the break, Keys landed a turning power slam but barely got Jimmy over and scored a two count. Keys lowered his straps. Jimmy bailed out to ringside. Keys went after him and slammed him onto the desk. He rolled into the ring to break the count, then tried to threw Jimmy into the ringpost. Jimmy slipped free and threw Keys into the ringpost. Jimmy then asked for a timeout. Solo was standing right behind him in the time keeper’s area and punched him. When he set up a Samoan Spike, Fatu’s music played. Solo let go of Jimmy and eyed Fatu. They exchanged strikes at ringside. Fatu applied the Tongan Death Grip.

Keys watched the brawl. When he turned around, Jimmy speared him and got a three count.

WINNER: Jimmy in 10:00.

-After the match, Fatu stomped away at Solo in the corner. Keys pulled Fatu away. They had a heated discussion, with Fatu trying to explain himself. When Keys wasn’t receptive, Fatu super kicked him and then landed a senton splash. Jimmy slid a chair to Fatu. Fatu picked it up and stuck it over Solo’s head. He charged, but stopped short and instead warned Solo that he better show up Monday for the family or else next time he won’t stop.

(Keller’s Analysis: The match was about as rough as you’ll see on WWE these days. Keys had no sense of urgency and was sloppy with his timing and execution almost every step of the way. He lowered his straps as if that was so well-established that fans would react like Jimmy was suddenly in big trouble, but he just hasn’t had enough impressive outings in the ring to have earned the sense of danger from the fans. Meanwhile, Jimmy wasn’t helping matters, as he moved like he was out of shape and unmotivated. Fatu kicking Keys felt too soon or without enough justification given how much they’ve talked about their long history. Solo just happening to be in the time keeper’s area when Jimmy just happened to lean back late in the match felt overly contrived. Fatu was the best part of this, but this wasn’t his best character work, either. The fans don’t really have anyone they’re enthusiastically behind at this point, so the crowd reaction is pretty non-existent. I think they like and care most about Fatu at this point. Jimmy is being jerk, Keys hasn’t earned any emotional investment yet, and Solo is in some transitional phase that fans aren’t bought into.)

-They went to Barrett and Tessitore at ringside who talked about Fatu apparently heading to Raw. Barrett said he’s between a rock and a hard place.

-A clip aired of Sami Zayn ranting after Raw on Monday about Punk waltzing back after month away. He swore and said he had no business being there

-Kelley interviewed Punk backstage. She asked about Gunther being frustrated he’s not part of the WWE Title picture. Punk said everyone can get in line behind Cody and then Gunther. He said he’s been called much worse than Sami did “especially on social media.”

(Keller’s Analysis: How does a grown man of his age and accomplishment continue to seem like random people on social media are occupying his thoughts so much? Why does he care or even read that feedback? It’s so ephemeral, so meaningless, and such a waste of time. He should be so above reading what people are saying about him there, much less caring about it, and by mentioning it, he’s making all the trolls and critics feel they actually got under his skin. Why give them the satisfaction?)

Punk then noticed Candice LeRae roll up with Jonny Gargano was face down on a rolling crate. Punk asked what that was all about. He asked if he was cursed. LeRae said Gargano is actually the voice of the voiceless. She said Sami gave hope to the real underdogs like them. She said she hoped he was proud of himself. Punk addressed Gargano and called him Johnny Wrestling. He said he should go back to who he is because “whatever this is, it’s not working.” Balor walked up to Punk and said he hoped he’d bump into him. “Welcome to Smackdonw, champ,” he said.

(Keller’s Analysis: I like the theme of the show that Punk wants to be a defending champion and so many are stepping up and wanting to get a title match. He has quickly become the centerpiece of the brand.)

-Alexa Bliss made her ring entrance. [c]

-A sponsored promo aired with Fatal Attraction about their match against Paige & Brie Bella at Saturday Night’s Main Event.

(3) ALEXA BLISS (w/Charlotte) vs. JADE CARGILL (w/B-Fab, Michin)

The bell rang 20 minutes into the hour. Jade shoulder checked Alexa and then eyed Charlotte at ringside. Bliss leaped onto Jade’s back and put on a sleeper, but Jade tossed her hard to the mat. Alexa clipped Jade’s knee as soon as Jade turned back to Charlotte at ringside. Barrett said Jade is blinded by intense hatred for Charlotte. Jade caught Bliss and landed a backbreaker. They cut to a break at 2:00 as Jade cupped her ears. [c]

Bliss made a comeback after the break and scored another two count. Jade caught Bliss leaping off the second rope at her and set up a fallaway slam, but Bliss countered into a setup for Sister Abigail. Jade blocked it.

B-Fab tripped Bliss, which the ref didn’t see. Charlotte snapped Jade’s neck over the to rope and then Bliss scored a near fall with a stacked roll-up at 7:00. Michin charged at Charlotte at ringside, but Charlotte gave her a boot to the face. B_Fab shoved Charlotte into the ringpost. Bliss knocked B-Fab off the ring apron. When Bliss turned around, Jade gave her a put kick and a Jaded for the win.

WINNER: Jade in 8:00.

-The heel trio attacked Charlotte and Bliss in the ring. Jade missed a super kick, but Charlotte dropped to the mat. As B-Fab and Michin held Charlotte in the corner, Jade bent Bliss’s arm in a chair supposedly awkwardly and slammed it to the mat. It didn’t look like it had any actual torque or excessive force, but Bliss cried out in pain and held out her arm like it was dislocated at the elbow. Chralotte comforted her and officials checked on her.

-They went to Barrett and Tessitore at ringside. Barrett said Bliss’s arm was at a sickening angle. He said he was out six months with an injury that looked similar. He said he hoped it wasn’t that bad for Bliss, but it was disgusting. Tessitore said it was hard to watch.

(Keller’s Analysis: Bliss is double-jointed, so she was able to hold her arm at a weird angle. This appears to be setting her up to be gone for a while and Charlotte having a reason to demand a match against Jade at Summerslam to avenge what happened.)

-Trick Williams backstage was looking for his title belt, and accused Ricky Saints of taking it. Lil’ Yachty said he talked to the higher-ups and got him a legacy title belt. He presented it to him. The plates were mounted on a fur covered belt. Trick told him to go get diamonds for it. Yachty told him he should give a diamond beating to “that munchkin” Hayes.

(Keller’s Analysis: So Trick was actively looking for his belt in his locker room, and Yachty had time to get a custom belt made to replace it? I must be missing something or else that was really stupid. Also, WWE wanted Trick to be a heel, but the crowd wasn’t having it, so they went with him in a face role, but now they seem to be working hard to make him so full of himself that he’s unlikable.)

-Hayes made his ring entrance. [c]

-They replayed Jade slamming Bliss’s arm in the chair onto the mat.

-They showed Bliss crying as she was helped to the trainer’s room.

(4) TRICK WILLIAMS (w/Lil’ Yachty) vs. CARMELO HAYES

The announcers made a big deal out of Trick’s “legacy” version of his belt. A clip aired of the tense exchange between Hayes and Trick & Yachty last week. The bell rang 39 minutes into the hour. They showed Ricky Sants watching the match and sneering and shaking his head in disgust as Trick was stomping away at Hayes in the corner. Trick slipped on a kip up a bit, but then landed a Trick Slap to take Hayes to the mat as they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Hayes made a comeback after the break and landed Dirty Diana for a two count. After some back and forth action, Hayes landed a top rope frog splash for a two count at 9:00. They cut to Saints again who cartoonishly agitated as he watched the action on a monitor. Trick and Hayes continues back and forth action. Hayes leaped off the top ope, but Trick moved and then hit a a big boot for a two count. Hayes avoided a charging Trick.

Hayes knocked Trick off the ring apron. Hayes knocked Trick into Yachty at ringside. Back in the ring, Hayes hit First 48 and then climbed to the top rope. Baron Corbin suddenly appeared and grabbed his wrist and yanked him off the top rope. The ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No contest in 11:00.

-Corbin then attacked Trick. Barrett said they hadn’t seen Corbin in over a year. He gave Hayes his End of Days. He went back to Trick and gave him an End of Days. He let out a yell. They cut to a smiling, applauding woman at ringside, for some reason. Corbin brought the furry US Title belt into the ring as fans chanted, “Holy shit!” Tessitore said the crowd reaction says it all.

(Keller’s Analysis: Corbin looked good here. He gave this show a something extra it desperately needed. Not sure what his actions mean to Hayes and Trick, other than both have a reason to go after him. Does this shift Trick back into a babyface role?)

-They showed Gunther rubbing his hands together backstage. Tessitore said he was looking for an answer from Aldis. [c]

-Gunther entered the ring and asked Aldis for his decision. Aldis walked out and said he had time to think about everything he said. He said despite everything that’s transpired between them and how he talked about him in his office earlier, he’s going to give him exactly what he wants. He said if he wants Cody and Punk, he’ll give them to him at the world’s most famous arena. He said Punk and Cody team up against him and a partner who also wants to get his hands on them, Sami Zayn.

Gunther wasn’t pleased and attacked Aldis. He threw a barrage of elbows on Aldis’s head and then gave him a short-arm clothesline, then applied a sleeper. Officials and referees ran in and pried Gunther off of Aldis.

After they were separated, Gunther broke free and gave Aldis a big boot and then put him in a sleeper. Barrett emphatically said you cannot conduct yourself that way. Tessitore said it was horrible. Gunther put Aldis back in a sleeper. Barrett said there will be major repercussions over that. As the show-closing credits appeared, Gunther reapplied the sleeper a third time as Barrett asked, “Where the hell are the security guards?” Cody’s music then played and as he ran out, the show went off the air.

(Keller’s Analysis: A largely good angle to set up their seemingly inevitable one-on-one match at Summerslam. It’s hard to figure out how they’ll explain Gunther not being suspended and actually wrestling the tag match Aldis announced for SNME. We’ll see if the follow-up makes sense. If Aldis’s bumps for Gunther are any indication, there’s a good chance they’ll have a heck of match at Summerslam.)